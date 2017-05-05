Will Perrigo Collapse?

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) stock has been bit by a U.S Justice Department investigation into price fixing and anti-competitive practices in the generics market. This controversy culminated in a federal raid on Perrigo's offices. According to the company, quote:

"Search warrants were executed at the company's corporate offices associated with an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division related to drug pricing in the pharmaceutical industry."

Unfortunately, Perrigo's operating results are poor, and the company badly needs its pricing power to support margins. If Perrigo finds itself in a situation where its pricing power is weakened while debt looms large and the core business erodes, it could be the next Valeant (NYSE:VRX). Perrigo looks unhealthy, and the stock should be avoided.

The Problem with Perrigo

Perrigo is not a pure generics play, the company is heavily involved in OTC product sales in the United States and Europe. Its biggest segment is consumer healthcare "CHC", and this makes up around half of total sales. The company is highly acquisitive and can be considered a "roll-up" like Valeant, the company its former CEO, Joe Papa, now leads.

I believe that much of the reason why Valeant chose to take on Joe Papa is because of the similarities between Perrigo's acquisitive strategy and Valeant's strategy. Current investors in Perrigo can only hope that Perrigo's strategy isn't as dependent on price hikes as Valeant's strategy was.

Perrigo's "roll up" business model is showing signs of stress. When we look at the company's last reported quarterly result, there is a massive impairment charge of $1.15 billion that - instead of being dismissed as a non-cash charge - should be seen as a grave warning for the company's future. Perrigo generated a net loss and negative EBITDA in the last reported quarter. The company's 2016 10-k is currently delayed in a move reminiscent of Valeant's delayed 10-k filing last year - before the stock collapsed.

Comparative Valuation

Perrigo is not a pure generics play, but its margins are low enough to be compared to generics businesses like Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) and Teva (NYSE:TEVA). Despite, weaker margins and GAAP losses, Perrgio trades for a higher revenue multiple than Mylan and Teva.

MYL Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

TEVA PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Perrigo's stock should be avoided, and the company looks like it is going down the same path Valeant went down this time last year. The Federal raid on Perrigo's offices suggests that the company's pricing power in the U.S market may come under threat, and its roll-up business model may be depending on pricing power.

The stock's valuation is too high in light of its many challenges and compared to other low margin pharmaceutical businesses.

