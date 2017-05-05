How To Design A Portfolio That Mimics The S&P's Returns At Half The Volatility

I discuss how gold’s addition to a portfolio can work to provide a more favorable risk profile that can more than compensate for the small drop in expected returns.

Nonetheless, gold can serve as an important hedge in a portfolio that can expand its use beyond a tool used to merely express a speculative or macroeconomic viewpoint.

Gold is unlikely to produce real wealth over the long-run given it is not a cash-producing asset.

The foundation of the portfolio is a mix of stocks and bonds of various characteristics, but in this iteration I discuss the role gold can play to further eliminate risk/volatility.

I extend off a previous article that discussed how to design a very simple, balanced portfolio that can generate positive returns in practically any market environment.

Central argument: A balanced mix of cash-generating assets - namely, stocks and bonds - should be used as the bedrock of a portfolio in order to produce returns. However, one can make an argument that select non-cash-generating assets, such as gold, can have their place in such a portfolio as well.

Given enough time, gold is expected to reduce annualized portfolio returns. However, a 5%-10% allocation to gold will provide the benefit of tangibly reducing volatility and overall risk metrics in a portfolio due to its nature of being uncorrelated to other assets and lowering the volatility in returns.

Although how each individual designs his or her portfolio is contingent on returns expectations, risk tolerance, time horizon, and other such matters, one could make a reasonable argument that gold should have a place in every portfolio for its ability to limit your risk. Limiting your downside is, in my opinion, the most important aspect when it comes to designing a portfolio.

Overview

In a separate article, I wrote of a simple example portfolio that can provide very similar returns to the S&P 500 but with substantially lower drawdowns, a better "worst year," and lower volatility and overall risk metrics as a whole.

Famed investor Warren Buffett advocates that the individual investor buy a low-cost index fund that mirrors the S&P. This is fairly good advice in light of the fact that with US stocks you're putting your capital into an asset class that will largely provide the largest expected returns over time. Stocks will outperform corporate bonds, Treasuries, gold, commodities, and cash over the long-run. This is a virtual certainty provided enough time. Also, simply buying the S&P 500 requires absolutely no maintenance on a year-to-year basis.

However, the higher returns of stocks come because of, and at the expense of, the higher risk and volatility of this asset class. In bad crashes - two of which we had in the first decade of this century - you can have drawdowns of over 50%.

If an individual is nearing retirement age and still fully invested in stocks, it would be a very painful experience to have over half of what's been built up over several decades evaporate in a matter of months. This occurred for many individuals.

This is why I very much recommend more of a balanced portfolio. With the proper balanced portfolio you can get close to mirroring the returns of the S&P 500 but with tangibly lower volatility and overall risk.

In that article, I proposed more of a "bare bones" framework that included the basics of what might be required; namely, a portfolio of US stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NYSEARCA:VOO), US Treasury bonds (NYSEARCA:IEF) (NYSEARCA:TLT), REITs (NYSEARCA:VNQ), and high-yield credit (NYSEARCA:HYG). I gave an example weighting of 30%, 40%, 15%, and 15% to each of these asset classes, respectively.

In the previous article I had used medium-term Treasuries, but in this particular case I am using long-term Treasuries. Longer duration bonds are more volatile but hold a negative correlation to US stocks due to their nature as a safe-haven asset and are therefore a good hedge. They also provide higher yields that medium-term Treasuries.

If we run this on one of the free backtesting tools out there, we can see that this balanced portfolio came very close to the returns of the S&P 500 but at much lower volatility. This particular tool only has REIT data running back to 1994, but still provides about a quarter-century's worth of data and encapsulates two bad crashes, so the results should be representative.

As we can see below, this portfolio would have done about only 0.50% worse per year in terms of returns. However, its worst year would have been only -10.9%, as opposed to -37.0% for the S&P portfolio. Our maximum drawdown would have been just -24.9% versus -51.0% for the S&P, with materially better Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

(Source: portfoliovisualizer.com, as are all images below)

I would very gladly sacrifice half a point of annual returns for this type of improvement in the overall risk profile of the portfolio.

We can see from the blue line how much more linear its overall returns are.

From 2000-02, as the stock market was reeling from the dot-com crash, this balanced portfolio actually gained in each of the three years.

During 2008, this portfolio would have only lost about a quarter as much as the broader market.

"Efficient Frontier" Portfolio

We can also test out what's called an "efficient frontier" portfolio. This involves a bit of basic corporate finance theory involving the capital asset pricing model ("CAPM") and a Sharpe ratio, which measures returns relative to risk (higher being better). In short, it involves optimizing an allocation of assets to maximize returns while minimizing volatility.

The following provides total returns and volatility metrics, in addition to asset correlations.

As is the purpose of the portfolio, it provides a better blend of returns relative to volatility. However, when we run it against this optimization method, it recommends dropping the REITs entirely in favor of a portfolio that is heavily concentrated in bonds - about 15% allocation to stocks and the remaining more or less split evenly between low-risk and high-risk bonds.

However, the weighting could be changed up depending on time horizons, risk tolerance, returns expectations, and other such matters. It's also run on past data, which may not hold up in the future. The bull market in bonds has been ongoing for the past 35-40 years.

Generally someone who is younger may want to allocate more to stocks, REITs, and high-yield and less to safe bonds in order to better maximize returns. The ride will be bumpier. But if one starts investing at age 25, that 40-year time horizon (assuming retirement age of 65) would give the individual plenty of time to afford more risk in the early going to establish higher returns.

Over time, as the effects of compounding really begin to take off in years 10-20, one can reel in the risk by consistently allocating more of the portfolio to safe bonds. I didn't advocate any form of market timing, as that's not always easy to do. Even institutional funds which spend hundreds of millions of dollars per year on research costs don't always get it right. Rebalancing the portfolio about once per year to get it back in line with one's preferred allocation percentages is really all one would need to do. This also saves heavily on commissions costs.

The combination of US stocks, Treasuries, REITs, and high-yield gave a mix of assets that would do well in multiple environments. Stocks tend to outperform in a "high growth, high inflation" environment. Treasuries will do well in a "low growth, low inflation" setting. REITs and high-yield generally perform best in a "high growth, low inflation" backdrop.

The Case of Gold

What was absent from this portfolio, however, was an asset that distinctly performed well in an environment where growth underperformed expectations while inflation outperformed expectations. This type of environment mirrored the 1970s, where stagflation took over the US economy. As a consequence, stocks and bonds underperformed. However, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and commodities performed very well.

Gold isn't a cash-producing asset. Therefore, its price rises and falls based on supply and demand toward a long-run equilibrium that will roughly approximate the rate of inflation in the US economy. That is, it's not expected to provide real (inflation-adjusted) returns over time.

Over our time frame (1994 on forward), gold has increased in value by more than 3x, which comes to around 5% in nominal returns. Given US inflation will come in under 5% over the long-run, I expect gold's returns to not be quite this high going forward.

But gold's place in a portfolio is not for its "offense," but rather for its "defense." Gold is largely uncorrelated to other mainstream asset classes given its stature as an alternative currency. Therefore, it provides another way to offset losses in other assets in your portfolio in a particular market environment characterized by lower growth and higher inflation (that is, relative to embedded expectations).

If I revise the above-mentioned buy-and-hold portfolio to one that includes gold in a 10% allocation (other asset holdings are simply scaled back by 2.5% each), this produces a portfolio that returned 0.8% worse in annualized terms relative to the S&P 500, but at just 51% of the volatility.

Its worst year was a mere -8.5% with a maximum drawdown of just 20.2%. By just about every conceivable risk metric, this portfolio is superior to the broader market. And all we're doing in terms of "cost" is sacrificing a fraction of a percentage point in annual yield.

In comparison to our previous "no gold" portfolio, we sacrifice 26 bps in annual yield, but our volatility (as measured by standard deviation) drops by 40 bps. Our worst year (2008) improves by 2.32% and our maximum drawdown improves by 4.7%.

Therefore, what we can conclude about gold is that its presence is expected to reduce our annual yield slightly, but it's very feasible that we'll be rewarded by improving the risk profile of our portfolio in greater proportion to what we sacrificed in gains.

Final Thoughts

A pure S&P 500 portfolio will probably generate the highest overall returns over time relative to the intermixture of assets discussed above. If one of the greatest investors of all-time recommends this approach, it's definitely worth having a listen.

However, when it comes to building a portfolio, I believe it is most important to develop one that's balanced throughout. Like many, I do take directional bets. There is nonetheless a high level of value in creating a portfolio where you accumulate a series of uncorrelated, (mostly) cash-producing assets in the right proportion to balance out risk and reward in line with your personal goals.

The more you can do this, the lower your probability of losing money in any given year or period, generally speaking. This can work to create something that will generate returns that are at least close to that of stocks but at a fraction of the volatility.

Even in very bad crashes, it's very possible that a well-balanced portfolio of this nature can continue to make money, as it did from 2000-02 while the stock market was shedding massive amounts of value.

As this example portfolio demonstrates, you don't have to get too crazy and take on a large number of assets to cut your portfolio's volatility roughly in half while maintaining returns similar to the overall market. You can do this with only 3-5 assets. But generally, the lower the covariance between the various assets you add in (which again should be mostly cash-producing - e.g., stocks, bonds), the better your portfolio will be constructed and fortified against market volatility and deterioration in broader financial and economic conditions. At the same time, such a portfolio will make gains that can roughly parallel those of the US stock market.

In our example portfolio with gold, our total annualized growth rate was 0.80% lower than the S&P. However, its worst annual performance over this 23-year period was a mere -8.5%, which is superb given the average annualized yield was +8.4%.

This outperformed the S&P 500 in 9 of the 23 full years in the sample set. At the monthly level, it generated positive returns 68.1% of the time versus 64.9% for the S&P. Its volatility was only half that of stocks with a historical 95% value-at-risk ("VaR") of just 2.74% versus 7.13% for the S&P. In other words, for every 20 months, we could expect one month where we lose at least 2.74% as an average expectation, versus 7.13% for the overall market. This is quite good and provides near-equal returns at a much better risk profile.

For those who play the leverage game, this also allows you to use lever up to, for example, the volatility of the US stock market while reaping higher overall rewards. Those that borrowed at a cost of 3% would have seen their portfolios return about 14% on an annualized basis at roughly the volatility of the S&P.

Final, Final Thoughts

In my opinion, having a balanced portfolio is definitely the right way to go for individual investors. (And there's no reason why this approach wouldn't be beneficial for institutional investors as well, though it largely will depend on where their competitive advantage might lie.)

If you're making specific directional bets in the open market it can be difficult because you're competing in a sea of investors who have the advantage of spending tens or hundreds of millions of dollars per year on research costs. On the other hand, many individual investors, without those resources at their disposal, must mainly limit themselves to tools and whatever content they can get their hands on online.

If you design a portfolio of several mostly uncorrelated, cash-producing assets, I virtually guarantee you're going to make money over the long-run with gains that are at least close to those of the S&P 500 but at markedly lower risk, with very few down years over a multi-decade horizon and with relatively moderate drawdowns along the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short HYG