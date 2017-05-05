Lydall - Still (Mostly) On Track For 2018

As the company continues to shift from an automotive play to an filtration play, such earnings growth might go hand in hand with higher multiples.

Even if the targeted margin expansion looks ambitious, Lydall should be able to deliver on very decent earnings next year.

Lydall (LDL) continues to be on my radar. This rather small industrial business is an excellent operator and has made nice bolt-on deals in past years, including the more recent past.

The company has furthermore laid out aggressive targets for 2018, laying out a path to earnings growth for the years to come. While the revenue targets for next year might be achievable, with the help of some dealmaking, the margin targets look aggressive.

Nonetheless, Lydall has impressive projected earnings power next year, which combined with valuation multiple expansion (reflective of an increased focus on filtration) should result in further upside from current levels.

The Business, Shifting From Automotive Into Filtration

Lydall has long focused its business to be a supplier to the automotive industry. The company provides thermal & acoustical metals and fibers, but being a supplier to the automotive industry involves a great amount of cyclicality.

Management has understood this message as it has started to shift away from automotive towards other segments, having created a filtration & engineered materials business in recent years. This segment consists of performance materials & technical nonwovens.

The non-automotive business is largely built through acquisitions following the 2014 purchase of Andrew Filtration, adding a whopping $130 million in sales. Lydall furthermore acquired Texel and Gutsche last year, which added $72 million and $50 million in sales, respectively. These deals were valued at 8-9 times EBITDA, or at just 6-7 times after factoring in synergies. Lydall paid $154 million in total for these two companies in 2016.

Besides simply buying companies, Lydall is quite active with regard to product development, operational excellence through six sigma methods, and geographical expansion.

The long-term track record of the business is very strong. Lydall has doubled its sales, from $300 million to $600 million, over the past decade, while partially transitioning out of the automotive industry. The company has managed to deliver on this growth without diluting the shareholder base, and operating margins have gradually risen towards the 10% mark. On the back of these achievements shares rose from $10-$15 in the years after the 2008 crisis to current levels in the fifties.

The 2018 Goals

For next year, Lydall has already set some ambitious goals. It aims to post sales of $800 million in 2018 which should combine with a 15% operating margin target, while automotive should become less than 50% of the overall business mix. If these goals becomes a reality, operating earnings are set to come in around $120 million a year.

These goals remain quite a stretch based on results for 2016. Lydall posted full-year sales of $567 million and operating earnings of $55 million. Gutsche and Texel only contributed a portion of the year; annualized sales from these two businesses run at +$120 million a year.

These acquisitions are fully reflected in the first quarter results of 2017: sales were up nearly 28% to $165.5 million. Of course growth was driven by these two deals, but organic growth accelerated from a mere 0.8% in Q4 of 2016 to 11.1% this past quarter. This marks an impressive acceleration that was driven by all segments and a rebound in the technical nonwoven segment.

Somewhat disappointing is the 100 basis point contraction in adjusted operating margins, which fell back to 10%. This means that margins are falling way short of next year´s 15% target. The company blames this on commodity cost increases in the thermal/acoustic business, as well as on an impairment charge subtracting 50 basis points from margins. Management reiterates that the 2016 acquisitions are going according to plan and that integration is on track.

Based on the first quarter run rate, Lydall is posting sales of $660 million this year. Some organic growth and bolt-on dealmaking could boost this number towards the $700 million mark. This means that the company needs to grow the business by another $100 million in 2018 to meet its sales goals. So while the sales goal might be within reach, and exposure to the automotive market is already below 50%, the margin goal will be the real challenge. Adding 5 points to margins in the time period of roughly 18 months seems like quite a stretch. Another concern relates to the diversification away from the automotive sector. While automotive now makes up a little less than 50% of sales, it is still responsible for roughly two-thirds of operating earnings.

If we assume a more modest 12.5% margin target for next year, operating earrings might improve to $100 million. That shows that there is still quite some work to be done, with operating earnings running at a rate of $60 million a year at this point.

Modeling 2018

If we assume that Lydall might organically grow the business towards $700 million in sales this year, Lydall probably needs to make some acquisitions in the coming twelve months. Based on recent sales multiples being paid in the non-automotive segment, Lydall probably needs to spent $125 million on dealmaking in order to acquire $100 million in non-organic sales.

The good news is that the company continues to deliver on strong cash flow generation, as net debt stands at just $56 million by now. Based on annualized operating earnings of $60 million, and another $26 million in D&A, leverage amounts to just 0.7 times EBITDA. If the company were to engage in these deals overnight, net debt of $180 million would translate into very manageable leverage ratios of 2 times, not even accounting for the earnings contribution of the to be acquired businesses.

Assuming that the company meets its sales targets of $800 million by 2018, operating profits could come in at $80 million if margins are stuck at 10%, while they could theoretically hit $120 million if margin targets are hit. The realistic scenario is probably somewhere in the middle, on the back of synergies being delivered upon from 2016 deals and efforts to boost margins.

Assuming a net debt load of $150 million by 2018 following dealmaking, in part offset by retained earnings, I see interest expenses at perhaps $5 million. If we assume a 30% tax rate, net earnings come in at $66 million if margins come in at 12.5% on a $800 million revenue base. If we assume no dilution, that translates into earnings power of $3.80 per share by 2018.

Every point in margins impacts earnings by little over $0.30 per share, indicating that earnings power of $4.50 is within reach if the 15% margin target is achieved.

Final Thoughts

I like Lydall a lot and am very impressed by the double digit organic growth number for Q2. If we use the base case model of 12.5% margins for 2018, the company will be able to post earnings of $3.50 per share, meaning shares are trading at 15 times earnings at their current levels in the low fifties. That said, such earnings results would still take over a year to be realized, and leverage is very low.

That seems like a non-demanding multiple, especially as the company is shifting away from the automotive segment, even as that business remains responsible for the vast majority of earnings. This is problematic, as automotive suppliers typically trade at low multiples, while industrial filtration companies often trade at a premium compared to the overall market.

As the company continues to shift towards industrial filtration, I see no reason the company should not trade at a market-equivalent multiple next year. A 17-18 times multiple on base case earnings of $3.50 per share (12.5% margins) yields a +$60 valuation. Shares could easily be worth $75 if the company delivers on its margin promises.

This means that current levels start to look appealing, as Lydall has not been immune to a setback in the wider automotive sector of late. Shares are down 20% from their peak at the start of the year, although they continue to trade with decent gains of 40% over the past year. These strong returns follow an already great run in recent years. As a result, the stock's appeal is certainly improving, but we should be respectful of the great momentum seen over the past year, and the fact that the automotive sector is facing some headwinds.

In light of this, I will become a buyer in the high-forties based on current conditions, averaging down if the stock dips further.

