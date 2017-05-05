Is Nordic American Tankers In Trouble?

Note: This report was first shared with members of Value Investor's Edge.

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) has traded at steep premiums to peers for the past 18 months. We've been bearish and occasionally short over this period and the stock has lost around 50%. However, recent SEC filings suggest their 'ship' is taking on serious water. Potential for up to 60% downside.

Overview

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is a shipping company focused on crude tankers, with 100% exposure to the Suezmax segment. NAT owns 30 Suezmax tankers each of which can carry up to 1M barrels per vessel. The majority of these tankers are middle-aged and 12 of them are over fifteen-years old, a point at which earnings can start to decline below the market averages due to more extensive client vetting.

This report returns to my previous bearish thesis from March 2016. Although the stock has dropped by around 50%, I believe the downward slide is just getting started as NAT is starting to show substantial cracks in its image. A recent SEC filing discloses that NAT was in default of a debt covenant and had to obtain a waiver which substantially reduced its dividend paying capacity.

Additionally, the Suezmax spot market, where nearly 100% of NAT's fleet is exposed, is currently very weak, with rates barely above breakeven. NAT typically would survive these weak markets by artificially paying dividends by using balance sheet cash. The new covenant prohibits this practice, practically ensuring a near-term dividend cut and a high probability of a stock price meltdown.

I believe current fair value is close to $3/sh, nearly 60% of downside from present levels.

Shipping is Cyclical

Shipping is a cyclical commodity business for the most part. Investors can make excess profits by finding and purchasing firms with good management during lower points of the business cycle when the equities often trade well under intrinsic value. When optimism is high and cash flow is rolling in, the equities often start to support nonsensical multiples and it’s time to exit. Despite the tough market environment over the past couple years, NAT kept an artificial sense of success due to its massive, unsustainable, dividend payouts. Retail investors love dividends, so the stock began to take on excessive multiples. When a stock’s valuation starts to get stretched, it’s time to start exiting. When peer comparisons are baffling, it’s time to run for the hills or place a short or pair trade.

The Bear Case

At Value Investor’s Edge, global shipping is my personal expertise and our team is continually tracking the industry looking for both long and short opportunities. We began to turn bearish on NAT in late-2015 around $15/sh, and we submitted our full-length public bear/short report in March 2016 as shares were near $14/sh. The first part of our conclusion is shown below:

Additionally, we discussed the underlying net-asset-value (“NAV”) of the firm, which is how the majority of shipping companies are valued. NAT was a massive outlier as shown below:

NAT stock held up for a couple months, but soon began to tumble as the realities of an unsustainable dividend began to kick in. However, until very recently, NAT continued to outperform many of its peers, including Teekay Tankers (TNK). Although NAT was dropping, they weren’t losing the massive premium very quickly.

Why was NAT still keeping its sizable premium? I believe the high dividend had lulled many investors into thinking that NAT was somehow ‘special.’ Despite a fantastic breakdown by fellow Value Investor’s Edge member Stanislav Oleynikov, the stock continued to keep a lot of its premium. Stanislav didn’t pull any punches with his report, as he succinctly described down the core issue (highlights added):

One of these “claims” made by the CEO himself was that NAV (i.e. tangible book) was not a proper way to value a shipping company as a going concern. That is absolutely ludicrous, as NAV is arguably the best way to place an (initial) valuation range on a commodity firm. There are certainly other important factors like managerial quality, debt levels, breakeven levels, but NAV is a quick and dirty way to get an initial idea of what a basket of assets are truly worth. Stanislav was prophetic in his report, clearly calling for near-term turmoil in the retail favorite (highlights added).

Mr. Oleynikov’s report rattled NAT’s management enough that they wrote a press release directed at his analysis. Here is more commentary related to that exchange. This isn’t the first time that NAT management responded directly to public reports. They sent me a similar exchange, which I posted as an open letter via my Instablog. Engaging with the public is a sign of a proactive management; however, utilizing fallible arguments and inflated metrics can only last so long.

Has the ‘Music’ Finally Stopped?

As Stanislav’s report highlighted, NAT’s dividend is the only thing keeping the company at inflated heights. On 3 May, NAT dropped a bombshell on the market when they revealed via an SEC filing (Form 20-F, page F-21) that they were in default on one of their debt covenants.

NAT obtained a waiver through May 2018, but their access to the Credit Facility has been frozen, their interest rate has increase by 2%, and dividends are now restricted to reduced levels. TradeWinds, a top shipping industry news source, immediately picked up the story and other financial analysts were quick to pile on. A subscription is required to read reports from TradeWinds (I have one, but I cannot legally reprint the content), but the gist can be garnered from the snapshot of the headings below.

Analysts suggest that not only will forward dividend payouts plummet, but that NAT could be forced to heavily dilute the stock to cover newbuild obligations. Additionally, a growing percentage of the fleet is rapidly transitioning towards obsolete status. Has the music finally stopped?

Current Valuations

Even after the major drop in NAT’s share price, the stock still remains exceptionally overvalued. To illustrate, I’ve included a valuation report from top industry source, VesselsValue. As of today, they value the entire live fleet at $608M, with an additional $164M for the 3x newbuilds.

As of the Q4-16 financial report, NAT had net debt of $315M and remaining installment payments of just over $150M. This means NAT’s pro forma net debt is approximately 61%, which is just beyond the maximum leverage of 60% typically allowed by most secured facilities. The NAT balance sheet isn’t exactly in full-blown crisis, but it is nowhere near the super conservative image that Mr. Hansson likes to portray for NAT.

Most importantly, the current net asset value is just over $300M, or less than $3/sh. For comparison, top-tier peer Euronav (EURN), which I recently profiled in a bullish report, trades at under 90% of NAV despite having a very clean balance sheet, mostly modern assets, a far larger fleet, and top-tier management. If anything, EURN is clearly superior to NAT, and yet they trade under 90% of NAV while NAT, the inferior company by nearly all metrics, still sits at nearly 240% of NAV even after dropping the first hint of a developing crisis. I believe the meltdown in NAT shares is only beginning. The music has finally started to fade away…

Conclusion

This report makes the case that Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is exceptionally overvalued and is poised for a continuing meltdown as NAT struggled to comply with debt covenants. The image of NAT as a low debt, efficient operator, with huge dividends is starting to get heavily tarnished and might soon be destroyed. I believe NAT will lose the majority of its premium valuation soon, and they are poised to dramatically underperform peers who also have large Suezmax fleets such as Euronav (EURN) or Teekay Tankers (TNK).

Latest Research and Reports

If you find my research reports helpful, please consider following me on Seeking Alpha for free access to future content. This can be accomplished by clicking on the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article. If you desire access to the latest research, income ideas, speculative plays, and a rapidly growing community of deep value and maritime sector investors, we invite you to join Value Investor's Edge. Feel free to send me a private message at any time for more information; here's a link to our reviews.