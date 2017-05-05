Talga May Have The Key That Unlocks The Future Of Graphene

Millions of dollars have been spent on research into applications and production methods, but so far there have been very few commercial applications.

Graphene was first produced in 2004, and has been hailed as the new wonder material for the 21st century.

There has been a lot of hype around this century's new wonder material, graphene. However, it has so far not lived up to the hype. In spite of all the publicity, the vast expenditures on research and the undoubted promise of this material, there are very few actual commercial applications. For the material to fulfill its early promise, a low cost method of producing the material in significant quantities needs to be developed.

Talga Resources (OTCPK:TLGRF) owns several potential graphite properties in Sweden, the most promising of which is the Vittangi property in the north of the country. The unique feature of this property is the very high head grade of the graphite, which lends itself to a novel mining and purification process that produces both graphite and graphene.

Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, as shown in the diagram below:

Graphene has some amazing properties. It is the strongest material known to man. A million sheets of graphene would have the thickness of a sheet of paper and it has been claimed that a single sheet strung between two trees could provide a hammock for an elephant. It also highly conductive both to heat and electricity. Graphene has been hailed as one the greatest inventions in modern science, and the two scientists who first produced it at the University of Manchester in 2004 were awarded a Nobel prize for their work. In spite of all this early promise, very few graphene applications have made it past the laboratory and into commercial use.

The primary reason is not that there is no market for elephant hammocks, it is that the material is extremely difficult and expensive to produce, especially in the form of sheets or strands.

The most likely early commercial applications are as additives to change the properties of other materials. A very small quantity of graphene added to a thermoplastic could strengthen the plastic, reducing weight, as well as making it electrically and thermally conductive. Graphene added to concrete will significantly increase its strength and thermal conductivity, making it useful for applications such as electrical duct-banks, in-floor heating systems and ice melting systems for bridges and ramps. Graphene is also virtually impermeable, and could be used in food packaging products to extend the shelf life of foods, or in helium balloons that stay inflated indefinitely.

It is these secondary applications that will probably drive the adaptation of graphene based materials in the future. However, before that can happen, a low cost, environmentally friendly and scalable method of production has to be developed. The most promising of the known methods is "electrochemical exfoliation", which uses graphite as a cathode in an electrolytic cell. When a current is passed through the cell, the graphite cathode breaks up into very thin layers, which go into the electrolyte. This youtube video shows the process on a lab scale.

The cathode material for this process would normally be a block of synthetic graphite, which is in itself a relatively expensive material (~ $6,000/tonne). Talga Resources is developing a unique process, which because of the specific properties of their ore, can use blocks of natural graphite ore as the cathode. Talga Resources has the world's highest grade ore at the Vittanga mine, and is proposing a novel process which makes both graphite and graphene directly from the ore, cutting out most of the usual milling, flotation and purification steps.

This is only viable because of the unique nature of the ore which can be extracted in blocks, similar to the way marble is extracted from a quarry, and which has a high enough head grade to make the operation viable.

After mining, the blocks are cut into slabs, which are used as the cathode in the electrochemical exfoliation process.

The diagram below illustrates how Talga cuts out most of the processing steps in the making of graphene.

A scoping study (Australian slang for a Preliminary Economic Assessment) covering the mining, processing and sales of both graphite and graphene was completed in 2014.

A first stage pilot plant, which used pieces of drill core from the Vittangi mine was completed at Rudolstat, Germany in 2015. Phase 2 of the pilot plant, using slabs of graphite ore cut from the mine, has recently been commissioned. This second stage pilot plant will produce up to 30 tonnes per year of graphene for supply to customers for product testing.

On the marketing side Talga has recently signed two joint venture agreements, to develop products using Talga graphene. The first with UK based battery company Zinergy, will provide graphene for the use in inks for manufacture of thin film printed batteries.

The second, with BASF subsidiary Chemetall, will develop corrosion resistant coatings containing graphene. Chemetall will purchase graphene during a two-year period for the purpose of product development, and will purchase exclusively from Talga for five years, all graphene used in the developed products. This agreement therefore provides Talga with a source of revenue from the pilot plant (although no details on prices or quantities have been made public).

Tests have shown that a coating containing 5% graphene can provide 75% better corrosion resistance (see picture below).

A third opportunity is in the use of graphene to improve the performance of lithium ion batteries. For this application, Talga is teamed up with the University of Warwick. Using graphene in the battery anodes, Talga is expecting a performance improvement of about 30% over conventional spheronized graphite anodes.

All of this sounds very exciting, but is it economically viable? Unfortunately, the latest information we have is the scoping study from October, 2014, a summary of which is presented below:

The 2014 scoping study was primarily focused on producing graphite, with graphene being a high priced, low volume product representing about 2% of total sales by tonnage, but accounting for 70% of revenue. The major drawback to the 2014 study was that 1000 tpa of graphene production would have been an order of magnitude higher than the total world demand at the time.

A lot has happened since that study was done, and no doubt the feasibility study which is in progress will provide some very different results. Development of the process has advanced to the point where graphene production can be as a high as 76% of the total recovered carbon. At that level, the graphite component of production becomes almost irrelevant, and the whole project revolves around the question of how much graphene can they sell and at what price?

In 2013, the size of global graphene market stood at around USD12.5 million, up 50% year on year, and this figure is expected to climb to USD120 million by 2020.

Talga's intent is to focus on four potential customer sectors - Batteries, Coatings, paints and inks, Conductive cement and Polymer composites. To try to place a value on the graphene, I am going to look at just one of those sectors. The coatings and paints sector which is being driven by the joint venture with Chemetall. The world market for anti-corrosion coatings is worth about 20 billion US dollars per year. If graphene impregnated coatings can capture 10% of that market, it would be worth 2 billion per year.

Previously referenced research results suggest that the graphene impregnated paint will perform 76% better that the regular paint, so let's assume that it lasts five years instead of three. A customer should be willing to pay at least twice as much for the graphene enhanced coating versus the regular coating, but total volume sales will fall (5 year life versus 3 year). Market value will now be $2.4 billion, of which $1.2 billion is the regular coating value, and $1.2 billion is the value added by the graphene. If the graphene supplier can capture half of that value added, it would represent sales of $600 million from that one sector alone.

If the original coating is worth $50/gallon, the graphene enhanced coating should be worth $100/gallon, and will contain about 8 ounces of graphene. So the value added to that product per ton of graphene is $200,000.

The above figures are highly speculative, but they do indicate firstly that 1,000 tpa graphene sales is not an unrealistic target if the product development phase is successful, and the $55,000/t price assumption still leaves space for coatings manufacturers to profit from that product development.

It is however, going to take time for this to happen. The product development work at Chemetall is scheduled to take two years, and who knows how fast the sales ramp up will be? Chemetall is just one supplier amongst hundreds, so the 1,000 tpa plant capacity will not be needed for several years.

The most likely scenario would be for Talga to continue to operate and expand the pilot plant in Germany until the market justifies building a larger scale facility.

In addition to the Vittangi project, Talga owns four other graphite projects in Sweden, a promising iron ore prospect in Sweden and four gold prospects in Australia. One of the gold prospects has been sold, subject to due diligence for $400,000 AUS, the remaining gold prospects and the iron ore prospect are also up for sale.

As of December 31st, 2016 Talga had $7.8 million AUS ($5.8 million US) cash and no debt. The cash burn rate during the last half of last year was around $9 million AUS per year which included operating the pilot plant, exploration at the mine-site, trial mining and general expenses. Even though the pilot plant will now be generating revenue, it appears that a cash raise will be required sometime this year.

Talga's market cap stands at $113 million AUS ($84 million US) at a share price of 62 cents. That is just under 25% of the Net Present Value (NPV 12 ) of the Vittangi graphite/graphene project as indicated by the 2014 scoping study. If the feasibility study indicates similar valuation, there is room for Talga's share price to appreciate.

Some possible catalysts include:

A higher project valuation from the feasibility study - This could happen as a result of knowledge gained during the operation of the pilot plant, particularly in relation to the ratio of graphene to graphite produced in the electrolytic cells.

Successful product development from either of the two existing JV partners

Announcement of new potential customers

Success in the battery development program at the University of Warwick

Divestiture of non-core assets, providing cash flow and reducing the need for share dilution.

There are however significant risks.

Talga is a small cap mining company with no significant revenue, it carries the same risks inherent in all junior mining stock.

The research programs being conducted may not result in viable product development, or may take longer than anticipated

There are competing suppliers in the graphene business who may also come up with low cost, high volume production methods

The company may not be able to raise sufficient cash to finance its plans.

I don't hold any shares in Talga, the price has risen sharply over the last two months, so it may be best to wait for a pullback. I may open a small position if it falls back closer to 50 cents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.