National Beverage's CEO Comes Unhinged - Reiterate My Sell Rating

This move is highly unorthodox and raises lots of questions. This is a "sell the news" moment.

National Beverage Corp. released its full year FY17 earnings today, only five days after its full year just ended. Earnings were in line and revenue trailed consensus.

National Beverage Corp.'s CEO, Nick Caporella, (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has just officially come unhinged and proved in spades that he is managing his stock price. Responding to Maxim Group's, Anthony Vendetti's, newly launched research coverage, of FIZZ, with a sell rating and "$33" price target, National Beverage released a press release that provided FY16 guidance. For perspective, FIZZ wasn't scheduled to officially release their Q4 FY16 results until July 2017.

Moreover, given that FIZZ's Q4 and annual report just ended April 29, 2017, it is highly unusual for a company to release full year earnings less than one week after the books closed. I have been very super bearish regarding the company (see Liar's Poker) and labeled it a "cult stock". Lo and behold, Mr. Caporella's press release contains this phrase:

Our consumer is so loyal (a cult) that they determine how we conduct business across the entire spectrum of company and geography.

Just when you think you have seen it all, something new occurs. You really can't make this stuff up. The early release not only opens the company up to more uncertainty, but I am not even sure the world's best companies (Fortune 50) with the most sophisticated software could close their book on the fiscal year in less than five days. After all, FIZZ is now a company with over $800 million in revenue, lots of inventory, and one that sells its product to upwards of a hundred retail stores, located throughout the United States.

In terms of the actual numbers, the earnings were exactly in-line with Credit Suisse, but the revenue figure is $3.7 million short of consensus. I fully expect that this impulsive and unorthodox press release will prove problematic and a mistake. Notwithstanding an unlikely buyout, this should take the momentum out of shares as the big "reveal" moment and buzz has instantly fizzed.

Here are consensus estimates from Yahoo Finance.

Full disclosure, we might add to our put position and wish we added more yesterday, when I wrote the P.T. Barnum piece.

