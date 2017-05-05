Weyerhaeuser: Is It Time To Buy?

Timber is an asset class or a subset of the broad commodities asset class that is frequently forgotten when constructing a portfolio. In this portfolio building process I've chosen an individual stock, Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to fill this asset class hole. The question of this article is - should WY be part of the portfolio based on current performance?

Instead of examining Weyerhaeuser as an isolated stock for inclusion in a portfolio, this analysis looks at the security in the overall context of the sample portfolio. This example portfolio is known as the Baker's Dozen and I've written about it here on Seeking Alpha in the past. The Baker's Dozen is global in nature even though it only includes thirteen (13) securities. The last three securities are: PowerShares QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and Weyerhaeuser . The focus of this article is WY. QQQ is included to add a technology emphasis. BRK.B acts like a benchmark and provides additional diversification to a well diversified portfolio. WY adds the timber component.

Main Menu: Portfolio analysis begins in the Main Menu where look-back periods are set, weights assigned to the various look-backs and volatility are determined. The number of assets to include in the portfolio is set to five. The following Main Menu is a worksheet from a spreadsheet known as the Kipling. This spreadsheet is designed for investors interested in applying momentum principles to their portfolio management efforts.

In the following screenshot we see the Number of Offset Portfolios is set to 12. What this setting does is allow the spreadsheet to go back 12 trading days and analyze relative performance between the 13 competing securities. We do this to avoid what is known as luck-of-review-day. The look-back periods and assigned weights are self-explanatory, particularly for those who have followed this style of analysis in the past.

Baker's Dozen Momentum Recommendations: The following worksheet guides the money manager toward what securities to sell, which to hold, and which ones to consider for purchase.

Sell Recommendations: The two fundamental sell rules are:

Sell if the stock or ETF is under-performing SHY, the cutoff ETF. In this example, we sell VNQ, DBC, and BRK.B if they are held in the portfolio.

Sell if the security is priced below its 195-Day Exponential Moving Average. In this case we would sell DBC, GLD, and TLT.

Hold Recommendations: For this guidance, we move over to the right-hand side of the following screenshot and look at the Group ratings. Since the Maximum Number of Assets to be included in Portfolio is set to 5 in the Main Menu, only five securities are identified under the Group column. Securities with a Group rating of 4 or 5 are Hold recommendations. In the Baker's Dozen these two ETFs are VEA and RWX. If either VEA or RWX are already in the portfolio, we continue to hold them. If no shares are held, we would not buy either ETF at this time.

Buy Recommendations: This is where we come to Weyerhaeuser . Note that WY did not make the top five cut as it is ranked number seven in performance. While WY is included in the "portfolio quiver," we will not be using it at this time. WY is not performing sufficiently well to be considered for purchase.

Three ETFs remain as contenders for purchase and they are: VTI, VWO, and QQQ. These three ETFs rank 4, 3, and 1 respectively. Note that their Group ratings are either 2 or 3. One (1) is the highest and it is rather rare to see a Group rating of 1.

There are still two more screens a security must pass before a purchase recommendation is given. 1) Both Heikin-Ashi candles must be positive. All three ETFs pass this screen. 2) The security must have what is called a BX code when analyzed using the Point and Figure Ratio (PNF) screen. RSP is the benchmark for this screen as we are looking for ETFs that are performing better than the broad market. For this analysis move to the last screenshot.

PnF Ratio Screen: QQQ passes this final screen and you can check VTI and VWO using this link. QQQ is a candidate for purchase as is VWO. Since VTI and the RSP benchmark are similar in makeup, this final screen plays a smaller role in whether to include VTI in the portfolio.

Based on 5/3/2017 data, WY failed the Group rating screen (did not make the top five cut) and it also failed the final PnF Ratio screen. WY is not a buy at this time.

Conclusion: What requirements must be met before WY is a stock for purchase.

WY needs to continue to outperform SHY. That standard is currently met.

WY must be priced above its 195-Day EMA as is now the case.

WY must have a Group rating of 1, 2, or 3.

Both Heikin-Ashi candles must be positive

The WY:RSP Ratio will demonstrate that WY is outperforming RSP similar to how QQQ is performing in the following graph.

