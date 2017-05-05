Sanchez Energy: 41% Pullback A Great Entry Point

For full year 2017, we expect EPS of $0.94 and adjusted EBITDA of $481 million (up 57% versus 2016).

We expect $SN 1Q17 revenue of $123 million, up 54% y/y and over $79 million in adjusted EBITDA.

$SN to kick off strong growth and profitable 2017 with its 1Q17 earnings results May 8th after the market close.

We believe $SN stock is undervalued (down 41% in past 3 months) and expect 1H17 earnings results will demonstrate explosive revenue, profit, and cash flow growth.

Sanchez has great expectations for 2017

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) entered 2017 with great expectations having announced a partnership with Blackstone Energy for the acquisition of a significant working interest (155,000 net acres) in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE: APC) Western Eagle Ford acreage (the "Comanche" transaction).

On February 6, 2017, $SN completed the sale of 11 million shares of common stock for $12.50 and subsequently closed on the full over-allotment of an additional 1.5 million shares. The Comanche transaction was successfully closed on March 1, 2017 with $SN acquiring its working interest and maintaining a strong liquidity position.

$SN provided an update on its 1Q17 operating results on April 26, 2017.

Highlights of 1Q17 operating results update:

Production 4.6 million barrel of oil equivalents ((Boe)) or 51,800 Boe/day ((Boe/d)) (includes 1 month of Comanche acquisition and net of 3,700 Boe/d divested)

Current 76,000 Boe/d production run rate

First 9 (of 132 acquired) drilled but uncompleted wells brought on-line in mid-April and these are exceeding expectations

Locked in major drilling service support contracts for 2 years

3 rigs in Comanche with 2 additional planned in May 2017

14 wells brought on-line in Catarina acreage with new generation frac design

We have updated our models to reflect these 1Q17 updates in anticipation of $SN's earnings release scheduled for Monday, May 8, 2017, after the market close.

We now expect 1Q17 revenue of approximately $123 million (up 54% y/y), an EPS loss of $0.19, and adjusted EBITDA of $79 million versus consensus of $130 million in revenue and an EPS loss of $0.23.

Our full year 2017 estimates are for revenue of $781 million, EPS of $0.94, and adjusted EBITDA of $481 million versus consensus of $863 million and EPS of $0.50.

See details of our Production, Revenue, and Income Statement estimates

Below are two tables: 1.) Our Production and Revenue Model and 2.) Our Income Statement model.

Guidance Assumptions

We have assumed a conservative set of unhedged oil, NGL, and natural gas prices that are in-line with those realized in 4Q16 (obviously prices will differ, but you can run your own to reflect your expectations). With regard to hedged realized prices, we believe that our estimates are reasonably conservative in reflecting $SN's currently highly hedged oil and natural gas positions.

Production levels were modeled at the lower end of management's guidance range.

Note our estimates for Production & Ad Valorem Taxes (% of O&G Rev) is at the mid-point of guidance, and oil and natural gas production expenses (average unit costs per Boe) and general and administrative (average unit costs per Boe) are at the higher ends of the ranges given the lower range production levels we used.

Our estimates of cap-ex are expected to be at mid-point of the company guidance and for 2017 are to be funded without any draw on $SN's new revolving credit facility. In 2018, cap-ex should be funded by cash flow.

A review of revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA growth projections demonstrates what we believe will be an amazing 2017 and 2018 for $SN.

41% pullback in $SN stock a great entry point

While everything seems to be progressing well, yesterday, $SN stock closed at a price of $7.38 - down 23% since 3/31/2017 and down 41% from the price of its equity offering just three months ago.

We believe that the recent weakness in $SN stock due in large part to the fall in global oil prices, provide investors with an excellent entry point into a $SN.

We believe strongly in $SN's ability to double EBITDA by 2018 from 2016 levels due to: liquidity and cash flow more than adequate to execute on its capital program aimed at drilling and completions (production growth), a very strong hedging position, inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells, economies of scale, and fixed service contracts that will limit service cost increases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long "SN".

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.