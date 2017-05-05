PT Ultrajaya Milk: Market Leader In Indonesia's Milk Industry Riding On Secular Tailwinds

The construction of a new factory and a new dairy farm joint venture are drivers that will allow the company to capitalize on the growing Indonesian drinking milk products market.

PT Ultrajaya Milk is the market leader in Indonesia's drinking milk products industry with a 22.8% market share, and it is even more dominant in the UHT liquid milk segment.

PT Ultrajaya Milk Industry and Trading Co. (OTC:PTMKF) [ULTJ:IJ] is a play on growing milk consumption in Indonesia. It is valued by the market at a discount to other Indonesia consumer peers on a forward P/E despite superior profitability. The discount should narrow over time, as the market recognizes PT Ultrajaya Milk Industry's growth potential and the company manages to lower raw material cost volatility with the successful execution of its new dairy farm joint venture. My target price of IDR5,524 for PT Ultrajaya Milk represents a 30% upside from PT Ultrajaya Milk's share price of IDR4,250 as of May 4, 2017.

PT Ultrajaya Milk is an Indonesia-listed dairy producer that also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. It manufactures and distributes a wide range of ultra-high temperature processing (UHT) dairy products, ready-to-drink tea (RTD), and fruit juices, primarily in Indonesia, which accounts for approximately 90% of its total production volume.

I will be focusing on PT Ultrajaya Milk's drinking milk business (which includes flavored milk drinks, fresh milk (pasteurised milk), shelf stable milk, powdered milk, and other milk alternatives (like soy milk), or more specifically, its UHT liquid milk (or otherwise known as shelf stable milk) segment, which accounts for the bulk (around two-thirds) of its revenues and is also the fastest growing market segment for the company.

Proxy For Growing Milk Industry In Indonesia

PT Ultrajaya Milk is the only listed pure-play proxy for Indonesia's growing milk industry. Sales of drinking milk products in Indonesia grew by a 13.7% CAGR from IDR8,000 billion in FY2011 to IDR15,185 billion in FY2016. Notwithstanding the strong double-digit growth numbers, the Indonesian milk industry is still in the early innings of growth.

According to a Jakarta Post news article titled "Indonesia behind region in milk consumption", published on June 1, 2015, the annual per capita consumption of milk in Indonesia was among the lowest globally at 13.47 liters, compared with 46.09 and 53.53 liters for neighboring countries Singapore and Malaysia, respectively. In developed markets such as the U.S. and the U.K., annual per capita consumption of milk was as high as 80.42 liters and 112.18 liters, respectively.

Looking ahead, the gap between Indonesia and other countries in terms of milk consumption should narrow over time. Indonesia's GDP per capita grew from $786 in 2000 to $3,346 in 2015, representing an impressive 10% CAGR. Going forward, the largest and most prominent consulting and marketing research firms are placing their bets on Indonesia being one of the fastest growing economies in the coming decades. Boston Consulting Group forecasts that the number of affluent middle class people in Indonesia will double from 74 million in 2013 to 141 million people in 2020, implying approximately 9 million Indonesians joining the ranks of the middle class annually. Interestingly, Nielsen shares the same views as Boston Consulting Group, claiming that Indonesia's "middle-income segment that we expect to more than double in size by 2020." Mckinsey thinks that Indonesia can be the seventh largest economy (ahead of the U.K. and Germany) in the world by 2030, driven by growth in domestic consumption, productivity improvements, and an increase in foreign investments. In a recent November 2016 commentary, Forbes sums up the potential of the country very well:

Indonesia is taking its place alongside China and India as the next big emerging economy to watch. Spending on infrastructure by a stable and popular government promises long-term growth. A growing middle class strengthens the country's economic prospects. Business-friendly reforms mean investors can tap potential here faster. Indonesia is a welcome beacon of opportunity in an uncertain world.

As Indonesia's economy grows, there will be an increasing proportion of middle-to-high income consumers in the country who can afford to consume milk on a regular basis as part of their diet (milk is not considered a staple food when there are competing alternatives like rice for wallet share) and are sufficiently knowledgeable to understand the benefits of drinking milk.

Besides affordability, Indonesians also have a long standing perception of milk as a drink meant for babies and kids. The dairy companies like PT Ultrajaya Milk and its competitor Frisian Flag Indonesia have been doing their part to educate Indonesia on the benefits of milk consumption. Examples include Frisian Flag Indonesia setting up a pop-up Frisian Flag cafe in 2015 in a shopping center in Jakarta to get people to try dairy-based food and drinks and PT Ultrajaya Milk arranging for families to visit dairy farms and collaborating with television stations and newspapers to report on such events. In due course, more Indonesian families are likely to put milk as their first few items on the shopping list, as public awareness of dairy products grows.

PT Ultrajaya Milk is the market leader in Indonesia's drinking milk products industry with a 22.8% market share (based on dollar value of sales) in 2016, according to Euromonitor data. PT Ultrajaya Milk also occupies a sweet spot with the overall Indonesian drinking market. It is even more dominant in the UHT liquid milk segment where it claims to have a market share in excess of 50%.

Euromonitor forecasts sales of drinking milk products in Indonesia to increase by a 5.9% CAGR between 2016 and 2021 to reach IDR20,210 billion in five years' time. Within the sub-segments of the Indonesian drinking milk industry, the UHT liquid milk category (2016-2021 CAGR of 6.4%, faster growth than overall industry as well) is expected to grow twice as fast as the fresh milk category (2016-2021 CAGR of 3.0%) and the powder milk category (2016-2021 CAGR of 3.0%) in the next five years. This is unsurprising, considering that powder milk is more inconvenient to drink (need to mix with water etc.) vis-a-vis liquid milk and fresh milk has a shorter shelf life (compared with UHT liquid milk) and needs to be stored in a refrigerator. These trends favor PT Ultrajaya Milk as it is the dominant player in the Indonesian UHT liquid milk market, which means the company will benefit from both the secular growth in the overall Indonesian milk market and market share gains at the expense of powder milk and fresh milk (partially offset by some of the affluent opting for fresh milk over UHT milk).

Defensible Market Leadership Position

As outlined in the previous section, PT Ultrajaya Milk has a 22.8% share of Indonesia's drinking milk products market, followed by Frisian Flag Indonesia PT (21.1% market share), Nestlé Indonesia PT (16.6% market share), Indolakto PT (18.3% market share), and Fonterra Brands Indonesia (8.4% market share) in 2016. In other words, the top three players account for 60% of the market, and companies outside of the top-five list have no more than 3% market share each.

It is also noteworthy that PT Ultrajaya Milk has made the most market share gains among the top three players. PT Ultrajaya Milk's market share grew from 18.2% in 2011 to 22.8% in 2016 while Nestlé Indonesia's market share declined from 18.0% to 16.6% over the same period. Frisian Flag Indonesia also gained market share slightly (but to a lesser degree than PT Ultrajaya Milk) from 19.6% in 2011 to 21.1% in 2016. The fourth largest player Indolakto PT also saw its market share decline over this period, while Fonterra Brands Indonesia's market share was stagnant in the 2011-2016 period.

This seems to suggest that scale economies, driven by larger relative market shares, have allowed the top two players to gain market share at the expense of (comparatively) weaker and smaller rivals. Furthermore, PT Ultrajaya Milk's relative market share advantage is even more significant in the UHT liquid milk segment, as it is approximately three times as large as Frisian Flag in this category.

One key area where scale matters in the milk industry in Indonesia is distribution. In 2016, approximately 47.5% (in terms of value) of drinking milk products were distributed via independent small grocers (general trade) as opposed to modern grocery retailers (modern trade). In addition, Indonesia is a country with low population density, as it is an archipelago comprising over 13,000 islands, which makes distribution a big challenge for many consumer companies. Only major milk companies like PT Ultrajaya Milk with a sufficiently large revenue base are able to absorb the significant capital investment and fixed costs associated with building a distribution network to reach out to consumers. PT Ultrajaya Milk distribution network comprises more than 60,000 points of sale and nine supply depots in Java and 50 distributors across the country outside Java. This is difficult for sub-scale competitors (those with 3% market share or less) and new entrants to replicate, and it will ensure that the lion's share of Indonesia's drinking milk products market remains in the hands of the largest players.

Another area where fixed cost economies of scale come to play is marketing. In FY2016, PT Ultrajaya Milk spent IDR267.2 billion or 6% of its revenue on advertising and promotion to educate the Indonesian consumer about the benefits of milk consumption and build its brand. These marketing activities include product roadshows in schools (e.g. Ultra Mimi Carafun in April 2016), advertising on television and print, and dairy farm visits highlighted above. Returning to the IDR267.2 billion that the company spent on advertising and promotion in FY2016, this figure is equivalent to the total revenues of a sub-scale competitor with a 1.7% share of the Indonesia's drinking milk products market, which suggests that it will be impossible for smaller players to spend enough money to compete with the likes of PT Ultrajaya Milk. PT Ultrajaya Milk also has the added advantage of being a brand with a long history - its flagship product, Ultra Milk UHT, was first launched 40 years ago in 1975.

In the coming years, I believe that PT Ultrajaya Milk should at least maintain (or even grow) its market share of the Indonesia's drinking milk products and UHT liquid markets in the years to come, leveraging on its scale-driven advantages.

Expanding To Support Future Growth

While demand for drinking milk is growing rapidly in Indonesia, local supply is still not meeting demand. According to a research report published in 2016 by DBS titled "Indonesia's Growing Appetite for Animal Protein", Indonesia's dairy consumption was approximately more than five times that of domestic production in 2014 (with imports meeting the rest of demand). This means that there lie huge opportunities for milk companies with the financial strength to expand production capacity to meet growing demand.

PT Ultrajaya Milk has recently disclosed plans to construct new factory and a distribution centre at the MM2100 industrial town in Cikarang, West Java in 2017. While details (e.g. production capacity) of the new factory have yet to be disclosed, I expect this to be supportive of future expansion plans. The company expects 15% revenue growth (double that of Euromonitor's forecasted FY2017 YoY industry growth rate of 6.7%) in FY2017, according to a January 2017 article titled "Indonesian manufacturers say growth will outpace official predictions" published on Food Navigator Asia.

PT Ultrajaya Milk also has the financial strength to invest in such expansion initiatives. As of December 31, 2016, PT Ultrajaya Milk had a net cash position of IDR1,423 billion, representing a third of its total assets and 11% of its market capitalization. It has also generated positive operating cash for nine consecutive years between FY2008 and FY2016. PT Ultrajaya Milk generated annual operating cash flow in the IDR600-800 billion for the past two years, while its yearly capital expenditures have ranged from IDR50 billion to IDR300 billion in the past decade. As a result, I don't expect PT Ultrajaya Milk to have any issues financing its expansion plans, which will give it another leg-up on its sub-scale competitors and further reinforce its scale-driven cost advantages.

Reducing Raw Material Cost Volatility

Besides growing the top line, a company needs to pay attention to costs which impact the bottom line. One of PT Ultrajaya Milk's key risk factors or weakness is its reliance on imported (about half of needs) raw materials such as raw milk, which are typically denominated in US dollars (versus operating currency in Indonesian rupiah).

To reduce volatility in its raw material costs, PT Ultrajaya Milk plans to build a new dairy farm in Sumatra with a targeted capacity of 11,500 milking cows via a new joint venture. Although the construction of the new dairy farm is expected to take place in phases, this project is significant as the new planned capacity is more than six times the existing capacity of its current dairy farm joint venture.

I expect PT Ultrajaya Milk's future profit margins to be more stable, as it increases the proportion of self-sourced raw milk from its own farms, rather than relying on imports, which should also lead to a valuation re-rating (more predictable margins should result in a lower risk premium attached to the stock).

Valuation

PT Ultrajaya Milk is trading at a discount (based on P/E multiple) to other Indonesia consumer peers similarly riding on the middle income population growth in the country, despite boasting superior profitability in terms of ROA and ROE.

Symbol Stock Current P/E Forward PE Gross Margin-trailing 12 month Net Profit Margin-trailing 12 month Asset turnover-trailing 12 month Return on average assets-trailing 12 month Return on average equity-trailing 12 month JAK:ULTJ Ultrajaya Milk Indty + Trading Co. Tbk PT 17.5 n/a 34.9% 15.1% 1.2 18.2% 22.5% JAK:ICBP Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk PT (OTCPK:PIFFY) 26.8 25.3 31.5% 10.8% 1.2 13.0% 21.3% JAK:KINO Kino Indonesia Tbk PT 28.6 13.9 40.4% 3.4% 1.0 3.4% 5.9% JAK:ROTI Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk PT 29.7 24.3 51.6% 11.1% 0.9 9.9% 21.6% JAK:UNVR Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT (OTCPK:UNLRF) 50.7 47.6 51.5% 16.6% 2.3 38.5% 103.8%

I arrive at a target price of IDR5,524 for PT Ultrajaya Milk by applying a 20 times forward P/E multiple to my forecasted FY2019 EPS of IDR276.

I expect PT Ultrajaya Milk to grow its revenue at a 15% CAGR (historical five-year and 10-year CAGR are 17.1% and 19.1%, respectively) from IDR4,686 billion in FY2016 to IDR7,127 billion in FY2019. I also forecast that PT Ultrajaya Milk will achieve an FY2019 net margin of 11.2%, which is equivalent to its five-year historical average net margin (the price of raw material such as raw milk fluctuates, so it is more conservative to use an average margin that evens out the effects of upcycles and downcycles). This results in an FY2019 EPS of IDR276.

My target price represents a 30% upside from PT Ultrajaya Milk's share price of IDR4,250 as of May 4, 2017.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for PT Ultrajaya Milk are a spike in raw material costs, the appreciation of the US dollar relative to the Indonesian rupiah, and weaker-than-expected economic growth in Indonesia.

