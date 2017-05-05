Colombia: Performing Below Potential, But Room For Long-Term Growth

While Colombia looks to remain as one of the regions stronger performers in the long-term, Peru and a quickly recovering Argentina may be better plays in 2017.

Foreword:

Welcome once again to another article in a series on South American economies. In this short article we'll examine the current economic state of Colombia, a nation having most recently made headlines in late 2016 for reaching a monumental peace agreement with the far-left FARC guerrillas that have terrorized the country since 1964. While this writing won't cover the breakdowns of the Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) and the iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL), those who hold or follow either of those ETFs should still find some value in this article.

(Source: Telegraph.co.uk)

Economics:

For what was supposed to be a decent year for growth in Colombia, 2017 has been off to a relatively sluggish start. In a reaction to nosebleed levels of inflation in 2016 (up to 9%), the government ratcheted up interest rates to, at one point, 7.75%. While it was necessary to bring inflation back down to a current 4.69% and is being lowered (now 6.5%) in kind as inflation falls, it makes sense that some areas of the economy have felt the impact of such turbulence.

(Source: BBVA)

Low levels of consumer confidence/spending due to a near 10.5% unemployment rate combined with poor public and private investment have ground down real GDP growth projections nearly a whole percentage point to just 2% according to the Central Bank and researchers at BBVA. In a developing nation looking to capitalize on newly found peace and a world with a now seemingly gluttonous appetite for risk, investments of all kinds are certainly most important as the main drivers of growth. These sore spots are being addressed, but don't expect a turnaround until late into the year due to the naturally lagged effects of changes in fiscal policy.

Consumer spending and confidence should begin to pick back up as the currency market stabilizes, the interest rate falls in tandem with inflation, and public work projects help to buffer unemployment. While not a main contributor to growth, consumer spending is somewhat representative of the strength of the economy as a whole. Public investment will also regain momentum as Columbia's Fourth Generation road-infrastructure program (a.k.a 4G) picks up speed as more and more projects come online. As only one part of a USD 70b infrastructure plan that stretches to 2035, this specific portion involves 47 public-works projects that seeks to build over 12,000km of roadways while also expanding ports and railways, bringing with it jobs and increased regional connectivity. Private investment, while not as quickly as public investment, will also speed up in the industrial and mining sectors due to previously mentioned lower interest rates and tax reforms that lower rates on the purchases of capital goods. The Central Government's fiscal deficit should remain at around -4% of GDP as it did in 2016 with expenditures and income at 19% and 15% of GDP respectively.

The main risk to the economy comes obviously in the potential disruptions and delays to public and private investing. Those issues worth noting are the several contracts voided due to the bribery scandal linked to Brazilian-based construction company Odebrecht and the recent torrential rains and mudflows in the south-western Mocoa/Putumayo regions that will certainly require fiscal relief in the coming months.

Currency:

(Source: Bloomberg)

The Colombian peso (COP) has seemingly stabilized after its recovery in mid-November of last year. It must be stated that despite the government's ongoing attempts to diversify away from the energy sector, the value of the Colombian peso is still heavily dependent on the current direction of crude oil prices. Naturally other outside factors like monetary policy in the U.S. (affecting the strength of the dollar against its major currency peers) and the degree of global risk appetite towards emerging markets do also affect the rather volatile currency. While a sharp increase in the benchmark WTI since mid-November of 2016 has been a supporting factor for the peso (higher than the 2016 average of USD/bbl 43.6), now falling crude oil prices threaten to disrupt the current exchange rate in a critical period of also falling interest rates.

Politics and Venezuela:

Congressional elections come for the country in March of 2018 trailed shortly by presidential elections two months later. As Colombian presidents can only serve two terms like in the U.S., current President Juan Santos won't be eligible to run again. Little from an economic standpoint is likely to change as a result, even from a change in ruling parties. Colombia remains as a strong economic and military ally to the U.S. and to the four member Pacific-Alliance initiative that is still helping Colombia through the reduction of trade barriers and the creation of continued trade diversification. With the situation continuously worsening in neighboring Venezuela, migration and security problems still remain as a potential cause for concern in Colombia. Little should come of this, but it is certainly worth monitoring (if only as a lesson of what NOT to do as a country blessed with an abundance of oil/natural resources).

Endnotes:

Colombia still has great potential to be a star in terms of long-term growth for a region of the world plagued by corruption and economic strife, but for the remainder of 2017, projections seem rather lackluster. If you are interested in Latin America, I suggest that you read around Seeking Alpha for updates on other countries or even specific companies within them. As always, I suggest you do your own due diligence before investing and feel free to leave comments/questions/concerns below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.