Campbell Soup: No Growth, Not Much Value

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) should not be classified as a growth stock, but it does not really trade as a value stock either. The nearly 150 year old firm has seen its sales decline in recent years and sold approximately as much soup last year as it did in 2008. However, it trades at nearly 12x price to book ratio and 18x forward price to earnings.

I'm not the only person to have this view. I recently attended a presentation given by well known fund manager Noah Blackstein of Dynamic Funds. Noah has a successful track record and s a particularly lively and opinionated speaker. I don't agree with all of his viewpoints, but he said something about Campbell Soup (a stock he is short in the hedge fund he runs) that stuck with me. His basic premise was that "unless there is an upcoming bull market in broth", Campbell is not a growth stock. However, given its current valuation, it is difficult to argue Campbell is a value stock either ("it would need to fall at least 30% for a traditional value investor to consider buying it"). Furthermore, given the modest dividend (2.5% yield) that hasn't been raised since 2013, it also should not really be classified as a dividend or dividend-growth stock.

To determine whether there is any reasonable case for buying or owning shares of Campbell, I performed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model and accompanying sensitivity analysis on the company.

DCF Model

Note: I invite you to read my original article that outlines the DCF sensitivity analysis methodology. The basic idea is that since the results of a DCF analysis can be heavily skewed by making minor changes to the terminal growth rate or firm's cost of equity, I have used a range of long-term growth rates and discount (cost of equity) rates in my analysis below. By using one's own estimate of long-term growth and an appropriate discount rate, each individual investor can come up with their own target price for the security in question.

To get a sense of how effective Campbell Soup is at turning sales into free cash flow, the past five years of results are analyzed:

During this period, Campbell averaged an Operating Cash Flow to Revenue Ratio of 14.4% (the firm generated $0.144 of operating cash flow per dollar of product it sold). Capital expenditures averaged approximately 4.4% of sales during this period. If we assume that these ratios will continue moving forward, it is reasonable to expect that the firm will generate 10 cents of free cash flow for every dollar in revenue (or 10%).

Analysts have fairly low expectations for Campbell Soup's projected sales in both 2017 (basically flat) and 2018 (1% growth). This model uses those projections along with a 2% long-term growth rate beginning in 2022 (revenue growth rises in a linear fashion from 2018 until it reaches 2% in 2022). Although I believe that 2% represents a reasonable estimate of Campbell's future growth, the sensitivity analysis towards the end of the article allows you to use 1% to 3% as the "terminal" growth rate. Using the ratios calculated above (and adding in the after tax amount of projected interest expense), the following free cash flows are estimated:

These free cash flows (along with a terminal free cash flow estimate) are then discounted back to the present time using Campbell's projected cost of equity. Various different estimates of its beta are available depending on the time frame used, but as per my explanation in this article, the "adjusted beta" of the stock was calculated to be 0.75. Based on an 8% market risk premium and risk free rate of 2.5%, Campbell Soup's discount rate is estimated to be 8.5%. If you feel like a lower or higher discount rate is warranted, you can see how changing that variable impacts the results of the model in the sensitivity analysis at the end of the article.

After subtracting the company's approximately $3.2 billion in net debt and dividing by 304 million shares outstanding, the model reaches the following conclusion:

To be honest, the DCF model provided a more pessimistic outlook on Campbell than I expected. This $36.50 target price, a full 35% below where the shares are currently trading, is a combination of mediocre margins, a modest growth outlook and a decent amount of debt on the balance sheet.

Sensitivity Analysis

My favorite part of the DCF model is the sensitivity analysis. The below table allows the reader to view the results of 35 different iterations of the Campbell Soup model using a range of long-term growth estimates (1% to 3%) and discount rates (7% to 10%). The target prices range from a low of approximately $25 to a high of nearly $63:

However, I felt that I was being perhaps a little bit too negative on my outlook for Campbell Soup (I am a fan of their chicken noodle after all), so I decided to make one assumption change a regenerate the above sensitivity analysis. If you assume that the firm's Operating Cash Flow to Revenue Ratio is 18.4% (as it was during the last fiscal year) as opposed to 14.4% (the five year average), the sensitivity analysis table looks much more reasonable for existing shareholders:

After making that one change, the target price with a 2% growth rate and 8.5% discount rate increases to a more reasonable $53.49 (albeit still below the current market price).

Conclusion

I'm sure that there are plenty of Seeking Alpha readers who own shares in Campbell Soup and have good reasons for doing so. If you are one of them, I would love to hear your rationale in the comments section. Sure, Campbell is a steady business - people will probably consume soup for decades to come. However, unless the company demonstrates the potential for meaningful growth moving forward and is able to maintain its recent margin improvements, its shares appear blatantly overvalued at their current price.

