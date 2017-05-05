Acacia Research: Spreading Its Wings

Acacia's new president also hinted the company will spread its branches to reach new opportunities in the intellectual property industry. The company will no longer rely wholly on its roots.

The drought of patent portfolios can be directly credited for the revenue decline.

Though the new president declared 2016 "a great operational and financial success", the patent portfolio-dependent company wrote off 70% of the value of its primary asset and added few new.

Throughout 2016, warnings rang out about Acacia Research's (ACTG) failure to acquire patent portfolios. The non-practicing entity has, historically, noted a 12 to 18 month lag between portfolio acquisition and revenue generation. So, a three-quarter acquisition drought naturally results in a revenue drought.

Nevertheless, when Acacia reported 2017 first quarter results on May 4th, the deficit was jaw-dropping. Revenue declined 64% year-over-year from $24.7 million to only $8.85 million.

Analysts had, oddly, projected a year-over-year revenue increase to $25.31 million. The company had purposely reverted to a pre-Vella strategy (prior to Matthew Vella's tenure as CEO) and come up basically empty for nine months.

“It will make more financial sense for them to settle smaller opportunities rather than litigate every single line. And that’s what we expect - modifying the kind of patent we bring in will help smooth out quarterly results.” (emphasis added)

As well, Acacia intentionally wrote off the value of its existing assets based on the premise it would no longer defend or litigate the portfolios. When 2014 ended, the patent portfolios (net of amortization) were valued over $286 million. By year-end 2016, the asset was valued at $86.3 million.

“The impairment charges for the periods presented reflect the impact of reductions in expected estimated future net cash flows for certain portfolios and certain patent portfolios that management determined it would no longer allocate resources to in future periods.” (emphasis added)

Backing up its strategy, Acacia Research eliminated 15 employees from year-end 2015 (42) to year-end 2016 (27). The count in the latest quarter is at most 25 people as the company claimed it had “recent reductions in head count”.

The non-cash stock compensation expense has decreased since management's business strategy changed. In 2015, the expense totaled $11.05 million. Based on the 2017 first quarter expense of $2.13 million, the run rate is $8.52 million. However, calculating an average per employee reveals an increasing expense. The outstanding share count has grown by 828 thousand shares since year-end 2015.

YE 2015 YE 2016 Q1 2017 Non-cash stock compensation $11.05 million $9.06 million $2.13 million Headcount 42 27 Approx. 25 Average per employee $263,047.62 $335,629.63 Run rate of

~ $340,480.00

In early 2016, Acacia also decided to eliminate its dividend citing the cash would be needed for portfolio acquisition. Obviously, the cash was stockpiled instead. In fact, the interim CEO at the time even stated the company was only worth its cash.

“So we believe the valuation of our company is in the cash balance.......”

In the 2017 first quarter, cash and equivalents were basically flat compared to a year ago. But, as the share count increases, the cash per share decreases. As cash per share decreases, so, potentially, does the value of a share. The cash per share now equates to $3.11 compared to the 2016 first quarter equivalence of $3.14.

Despite the company's obvious struggles, the new interim CEO, Robert Stewart, tried to paint 2016 with a positive stroke.

“2016 proved to be a great operational and financial success for Acacia.”

It is true the company generated slightly more annual revenue than it had in the few years since 2012. It also lost less money in a calendar year than it had since it was profitable in 2012. Unfortunately, it also wrote off approximately 70% of its most important asset. And, its acquisition efforts were for naught.

In the 2017 first quarter, Mr. Stewart claimed Acacia had acquired additional patents in its Renesas Electronics of Japan portfolio.

“These patents are comprised of 23 US and 12 foreign patents covering technologies such as DRAM, flash memory, semiconductor fabrication, process and packaging as well as power management.”

These appear to be the same patents the company touted in October, 2016.

“One portfolio came from our long time patent partner Renesas Electronics of Japan and is comprised of 24 U.S and 12 foreign patents, covering such technologies as semiconductor chips for power management, system on chip architecture and microprocessors and packaging technology in memory and semiconductors.”

It's obvious Acacia's primary asset, patent portfolios, is impeded. But, Mr. Stewart shed some light on how the company intends to move forward.

“Acacia intends to utilize our experience and proprietary data to expand our business into other areas of IP (intellectual property) beyond just patenting licensing. Patent licensing will continue to be an important part of our business but it is a small subset of the entire patent ecosystem and opportunities that exist today. We are finding an increasing number of very exciting, high-growth technology companies that need our patent expertise, our relationships, and our knowledge. Similar to the partnerships that we created with companies who needed our expertise and experience in licensing our IP, we intend to partner with high-growth tech companies that need our help with their patent and related business strategies.”

It appears the company will monetize a consulting role. “Hybrid partnerships” are also a possibility where the company infuses cash and then splits the profits. Acacia employed this hybrid model in 2016 when it made a $20 million loan to Veritone (VERI). Because Veritone is in the process of filing its IPO, Acacia could not comment. Recent modifications to the investment agreement resulting from the proposed IPO were reviewed here.

Further evidence the company is exploring new paths is tied to the sudden departure of prior interim CEO, Marvin Key. Mr. Stewart, the latest president and interim CEO, offered little explanation on the earnings call simply stating Mr. Key did not want to relocate to California. Prior to serving as interim CEO, Mr. Key was the CEO of Acacia Research Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary in Texas. Acacia did not announce it was closing its Texas location. No explanation was given as to why Mr. Key did not simply resume his previous role. It could be surmised the Texas location, less than 3 hours from a primary U.S. Court site for patent trials, is less “key” (pun intended).

Acacia Research is not the company it was. Nor does it intend, apparently, to live in the shadow of its former self.

Acacia Research was founded in 1991 by R. Bruce Stewart. Ever the innovator, Mr. Stewart served as the company's president through 1997. He was Chairman of the Board into 2000 and then a senior advisor into 2003.

After he retired, he embarked on another journey that would become Arrowhead Research (ARWR). Mr. Stewart served as its CEO and Chairman of the Board through most of 2007. He then became Executive Chairman of the Board until he retired in late 2011.

Mr. Stewart passed away in October 2012. He was survived by his wife, a daughter and three sons.

Acacia's newly-named president and interim CEO is Robert B. Stewart Jr., the son of R. Bruce Stewart. Robert joined Acacia in 1997 as vice-president of corporate finance. The father/son duo worked together more than once. Robert, Jr. assisted Arrowhead Research with its private placement of securities in January 2004. He and brother, Thomas, were also beneficial owners of more than 5% of Arrowhead Research's (now Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals) common stock.

Just as Acacia Research is being led by a member of the founder's family tree, the company must face abandoning its roots while spreading its branches. Ah, the irony.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in ACTG.