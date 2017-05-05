Market Challenge: After The Jobs Report

| About: SPDR S&P (SPY)

Summary

The U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs in November. The unemployed rate fell to 4.4%.

How will markets react to the strong report?

Offer your perspective below!

The U.S. economy added 211,000 jobs in April, and the unemployment rate ticked down to 4.4%. That's good news for the economy.

But is that good news for the markets?

After the report came out, speculation ran wild as to whether the Fed will raise rates in June. The hot jobs market may compel Fed members to opt for a rate hike to cool the economy. And that hike may come despite lingering concerns such as a weak 0.7% GDP growth rate reported for the first quarter.

Your thoughts on what's next after today's report? What should investors do next?

Offer your ideas below!

