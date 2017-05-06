Silver Standard Resources: Entering Bargain Territory?

The closure-related expenses at Pirquitas have now been postponed for 10 years, due to the Chinchillas-JV with Golden Arrow Resources.

Silver Standard Resources has a net cash position of in excess of $300M, an enterprise value of just $750M and generated $23M in free cash flow in Q1. The company seems to be entering the 'bargain territory', if gold stays above $1200/oz.

Introduction

At the end of March, I already discussed Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRI) which successfully converted itself from a silver producer to a gold producer after acquiring two producing assets in North America. I also was impressed with the company's cash flows in 2016, and hoped the trend would continue in 2017.

Q1 was good, really good

In the first quarter of 2017, Silver Standard was able to produce approximately 98,000 gold-equivalent ounces, of which 76,000 ounces were 'pure' gold ounces produced at its Marigold mine in the USA and the Seabee gold mine in Canada.

The total revenue increased by approximately 16% on the back of a higher (GOLD) production rate and higher average price, and thanks to the revenue bump, the mine operating income increased by more than 70% to $40.1M. Adding an operation costs money, but despite a much higher General & Administrative expense basis and higher exploration expenditures, the total operating income increased by 70% as well, and that's a really impressive achievement. With a total after-tax income of $15M or approximately 13 cents per share, 2017 has started really well for Silver Standard!

But as we all know, nothing is what it seems in the mining sector and whilst the ability to generate a positive paper profit is a good thing, the cash flows are definitely much more important in this sector.

But Silver Standard was once again able to surprise me. With an adjusted operating cash flow of $42M, the company definitely performed much better than last year, when the adjusted operating cash flow was just $23M. SSRI kept the damage limited last year by saving money on capital expenditures ($7.5M in Q1), it definitely had to throw some more money at its assets just to make sure all operations are running smoothly.

The total capex bill in Q1 2017 was $19.1M which includes approximately $8M of capitalized stripping and exploration expenses. Deducting this amount of cash outflow from the adjusted operating cash flow results in a net cash inflow of approximately $23M (again, on an adjusted basis). Based on the current share count of 119.5 million shares, that's approximately 19 cents per share. Not bad for a company that is currently trading at $9.03.

Silver Standard is rebalancing its project portfolio - but there will be more action this year

Silver Standard's official guidance for 2017 remains unchanged, and the company expects to produce approximately 285,000 ounces of gold and 5 million ounces of silver. The total capex will be $43M on a project basis, and $81M on a fully loaded basis which also includes the aforementioned capitalized stripping and exploration expenditures.

Source: company presentation

That's great, but I'm still pretty sure the company is trying to secure additional projects (at the right price). After a one day delay, SSRI confirmed it would form a joint venture with Golden Arrow Resources (OTCQB:GARWF) to create an Argentina-focused silver producer. Whilst the mining and processing operations at Pirquitas are winding down, the companies will jointly develop Golden Arrow's Chinchillas project which is located a little bit further down the road.

A first study estimated the total capital needs to bring Chinchillas into production at $81M, and construction of the mine will start in the third quarter of this year. The total silver-equivalent production will be approximately 70 million ounces which works out to be an average of 8.4 million silver-equivalent ounces per year during an 8 year mine life. This is very likely just an 'initial' mine life, and I have very little doubt the Chinchillas mine will produce for much longer.

Whilst it increased its exposure to the Pirquitas region (very likely just to postpone the costs associated with shutting down a mill and mine, as SSRI indeed reduced the decommissioning liabilities by a few million dollar), Silver Standard reduced its exposure to South America with two other transactions.

Source: company presentation

In a first transaction, Silver Standard sold its Diablillos silver-gold property to a newly-listed Canadian company called Abraplata Resource Corp (OTC:ABBRF). Silver Standard will receive up to $14M in cash in the next five years, will retain a 1% NSR and received a 19.9% stake in Abraplata which ensures Silver Standard continues to be exposed to what could be a successful re-interpretation of the deposit.

Additionally, the transaction with Valor Resources to sell its Berenguela project in Peru has now also been completed. Silver Standard will receive $12M in deferred cash compensation as well as a 9.9% equity stake in Valor, in what seems to be a good deal.

The combined cash inflow of $26M will already go a long way to help Silver Standard make its tax payments to the Argentinean authorities, where a tax dispute has now been resolved. Silver Standard made a first downpayment of almost 53M Argentinean Peso's and will cough up the remaining 947M pesos over a 60 month period, which is approximately 47.5M ARS per quarter.

Investment thesis

Two or three years ago, I wasn't convinced Silver Standard knew what it was getting into when it announced the acquisition of the Marigold gold mine in Nevada. But the company definitely has done an excellent job in managing the property very well, and is now predominantly a gold producer rather than a silver producer.

Forming a joint venture with Golden Arrow Resources on the Chinchillas project should mainly be seen as 'financial engineering', as it allows SSRI to capture the benefits of the Chinchillas NPV whilst postponing the closure-related expenses at Pirquitas. With a net cash position of in excess of $300M (excluding the tax payments in Argentina and other provisions), Silver Standard is actually cheap right now.

