First Solar Shining After Q1 Results

Investment Thesis

I had a lot of concerns for the solar industry in the medium term. Having written about it for the first time on April 10th, 2017, I see an oversupplied market that faces considerable pressure from fossil fuel's current low prices as well as companies still requiring significant government subsidies and investments to remain operational.

However, Q1 results of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has shown that there is a gleam of light at the end of a long tunnel. It was quite a home run as it beat the estimated revenue by 5.1% (it missed by over 40% in the last two quarters), beat earnings by $0.38 and had 2017 guidance upgraded. Though I believe, the year will still be bumpy, after the results release, I have more reasons to be bullish about First Solar's future.

Source: Google Finance, FSLR's price after hour on May 2nd 2017.

First Solar prices were already surging 8% before Q1 earnings release and rose another 12% to around $34 afterwards. However, it was not solely because of the anticipation of the positive results; the market has also been pricing in Suniva's recent bankruptcy filing. The company has been the latest victim of a prolonged period of cheap solar importation from China. The industry is tough. As Suniva files for bankruptcy, it urged the US International Trade Commission to raise the tariff on imports to ensure U.S. domestic firms can compete.

As far as the solar industry is concerned, as more consolidations take place, better run companies with strong operations and fundamentals (at current share prices) such as First Solar, Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), and SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) will benefit.

These companies have already implemented strategies to counter the war of cost against Chinese manufacturers. To minimize costs, First Solar will be manufacturing a lot of its Series 6 tools and parts in Malaysia and Vietnam. Also, Canadian Solar has been building production facilities in South East Asia and Brazil. The company has not imported solar products from China since February 2017.

Q1 2017 Results

Source: Q1 2017 Earnings slide

Sales: Comparable sales increased by a hefty 170% in Q1. However, this was primarily due to closing receipts of the Moapa projects, which were recognised in that quarter. As a result, unbilled account receivables in the balance sheet were also reduced. Overall, it was a great feat to close a vast and complex project in the midst of a challenging year.

Earnings: I expected higher costs in the 2017 quarter as the company makes the transition from Series 4 to the building up of the technologies and commercial readiness for Series 6. I must admit the earnings of $0.25, which beat by $0.38, was a big surprise! Even impairments saw a decrease.

Management

Management deserves a pat on the back for the quarter. Their prudent management of costs contributed to the earnings beat. R&D, SG&A and impairments were all reduced. What's more, after two previous difficult quarters, it managed to increase $165mil of FCF. Amazing!

This FCF subsequently contributed to the improved company's cash position (cash and marketable securities) by $491mil, which boosted 2017's cash position to $2.2bil. Although, I do expect much of the cash will be spent to complete the Series 6 tool installation and front-end operation, resulting in an estimated year-end cash position at $1.5bil to $1.7bil.

Outlook and improved guidance

One of the stock's catalyst is the anticipation of a successful launch of the Series 6. However, it is not until H2 of 2018. By that time, solar product prices will be driven even lower as solar technology becomes increasingly commoditized. Future earnings and revenue growth will be very choppy. Nevertheless, I am still encouraged by the results. Operations were superb, despite a 6% drop in MW production, capacity utilization, conversion efficiency all increased.

Source: Q1 2017 Earnings slide

The company's FY 2017 guidance is the icing on the cake. It now expects $2.85 billion to $2.95 billion in net sales compared to the previous outlook of $2.8 billion to $2.9 billion. Moreover, gross margin will be higher at 12.5% to 14.5%, versus the previous outlook of 11% to 13%. Lastly, in anticipation of better economic value from project sales, earnings guidance will be raised higher by $0.25, from the range of $0.00-$0.50 to $0.25-$0.75.

Regarding Q2, the guidance expects to be positive, thanks to the timing of the sale of the Switch Station Project.

"currently forecasted in Q3 could materially increase second quarter earnings. We have previously anticipated a loss in the first half of the year. However, our operational performance including improved module cost per watt and improving outlook for the system sale business have resulted in a change to our outlook. " (Q1 Earnings Call)

And,

"Additionally, as part of our ongoing tax funding assets, we may record an income tax benefit of up to $55 million in the second quarter. " (Q1 Earnings Call)

However, do note that this is unconfirmed as this tax benefit is subjected to acceptance by tax authorities.

Conclusion

There are obvious uncertainties, fossil fuels remain cheap, and the industry as a whole still needs subsidizing. However, renewable energy is here to stay.

At $34, I think there is money to be made in 2017. The upside is well-supported by the positives discussed. More importantly, the downside risk is minimized thanks to its strong business proposition, strong balance sheet, a long historical track record of generating free cash flow, market's positive feedback on the Series 6, and potential tariffs benefit from the government.