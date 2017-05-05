Who Woke Up The Giant, As Shell Soars Above Expectations?

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) appears to have awaken from its slumber as it had a breakout 1Q 2017, surpassing financial expectations and bettering last year's 1Q results. The financial turnaround was assisted by a tailwind of higher prices and an upstream growth strategy that centers on a global integrated natural gas supply chain through its BG acquisition, as well as lower cost, more profitable production areas that will fund debt reduction, dividend growth, and share buybacks.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell 1Q 2017 Presentation

RDS.A beat on both the bottom-line and top-line expectations as revenue beat by $190M, and earnings beat by $0.09/share.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell 1Q 2017 Presentation

Positive Accomplishments

Note: All quarterly comparisons are 1Q 2017 to 1Q 2016.

Royal Dutch Shell's revenues came in at $73.3B, 47% higher from prior year's quarter, and earnings soared 701% to $3.6B year over year (YoY).

Global company-wide operating cash flow (OCF) rocketed fourteen times higher YoY coming in at $9.5B. Global company-wide capital spending - capex dropped 26% YoY to $2.5B catapulting net operating cash flow (NOCF) into a surplus of $5.2B. Upstream world-wide (WW) and North America capex fell YoY 26% and 6%, respectively.

Global upstream earnings turned the corner from a deficit of $445M to a surplus of $1.3B driven by higher oil prices and WW oil production that increased 5% YoY. North American oil production grew a modest 1%. While global natural gas production was unchanged YoY, North American gas production fell 9%. Upstream portfolio leverage to higher oil prices improved globally and in North America, increasing to an oil weighting of 51% and 67%, respectively.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell 1Q 2017 Presentation

Segment Earnings, Cash Flow and Capital Spending

In the downstream segment, WW refining and retail earnings jumped 36% to $1.8B, while global product sales volume increased 5%. The downstream is a significant contributor to overall company revenue, earnings, and cash flow. On a normalized basis, excluding non-recurring special items downstream earnings contributed 59% to total company earnings in 1Q 2017.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell 1Q 2017 Report

Return on Sales and Asset Divestments

Despite revenue and earnings growth, return on sales (ROS) was a modest 4.8% compared with the 1Q 2016 at 1.0%. The reason for lower ROS is that refining and retail sales boost revenues, but are significantly lower margin sales compared with upstream product sales. To date, RDS.A has completed roughly $5B in asset sales, with a remaining $15B still to completed.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell 1Q 2017 Report

Conclusion:

RDS.A had a very good quarter, surpassing investor expectations on all financial and operating metrics. Particularly, the company appears to have at least for the quarter allayed cash flow concerns to fund dividends and growth. More importantly the outlook looks promising for Shell, if they can execute on their growth strategy and capitalize on BG's assets that were acquired in 2016. In the upstream, Shell is focusing on high potential low cost core production areas that can grow in shorter time cycles. Shell has streamlined its U.S. refining network to generate greater profitability. Equity shares have begun to respond positively and barring a significant collapse in oil prices appear set to move higher.

Year to date, RDS.A's equity shares are down roughly 3%, but may be poised to break to the upside. Currently, its shares have broken above its weighting moving average, and significantly above the broader energy index the XLE. Momentum indicators as the relative strength index (RSI) and price to volume (PVT) are moving to the upside. These are positive trends for RDS.A's shares. (On the chart below, RDS.A is represented by the orange line, XLE the blue line, and weighted average the green line.)

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please do your own research on the company's SEC filings, press releases and any relevant information to determine whether this company is suitable for your investment risk profile. The reader should contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not an advice to buy or sell stock in any company. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.