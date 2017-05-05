Abbott's Interesting Quarter

All's well that ends well. The end is nigh — and should be high.

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) recently reported Q1, 2017 earnings. It started off the new year with a bang. It managed a revenue beat of $90M and an EPS beat of $0.05. These were better than any performance it has managed to muster in the last several years. Bowing to its conservative bent, Abbott was loathe to raise its guidance so early in the year.

Its earnings conference call was unusually informative. I am anticipating an excellent year for Abbott.

The Alere deal was put back in the fold, with plenty of work to do.

When Abbott's star-crossed Alere acquisition was first announced back on February 1, 2016, it carried a rich 51% premium to Alere's pre-deal price. The premium raised eyebrows at the time, but it was a relatively minor deal and Abbott was enthusiastic over its prospects.

Alere kept showing up with problems that caused Abbott to start questioning the deal as early as April 2016. Ultimately, Abbott sued to cancel the deal on December 7, 2016. Shortly thereafter on April 14, 2017, the parties announced a settlement with Abbott getting a ~10% discount off the initial deal price.

In his CC opening remarks, CEO White briefly mentioned the settlement, pointing out that it would enhance Abbott's position in its diagnostics division. He characterized it as enhancing Abbott's reach in the growth area of point of care diagnostics.

The first question in the Q&A asked how the numbers for the Alere deal would look compared to those presented when the deal was originally announced. CEO White talked all around this, memorably characterizing the deal as a "bit of a fixer upper". As he warmed up to the subject he pointed to how much he liked the point of care diagnostics business and how the settlement had been a fair one. He finally acknowledged:

...we're going to have to wait till, first of all, we're in possession of the company and obviously, it's going to take us a bit to get our hands around that. So I'd say, we're not going to really be in a good position to give a lot of detail guidance until minimum fourth quarter and probably normal guidance time.

Realizing that was not entirely satisfactory he affirmed that he would likely give some types of figures in terms of guidance, but that it would be in a range and he was not prepared to do so today.

Additional Alere questions elicited little additional information, except when CEO White confirmed that Abbott still had a path to achieving its target ratio of 3.5 times debt to EBITDA by 2018.

Abbott's shiny St. Jude acquisition hit a speed bump in the form of an FDA facility warning letter.

The Alere deal has presented challenges. Investors have taken solace in the notion that Abbott has recently closed on a much bigger deal. The St. Jude deal moved through the required pre-closing processes in an orderly fashion and without undue drama. As such, it stood in stark contrast to Alere.

Abbott shareholders received a jolt on April 13, 2017, when the news hit of an FDA warning letter directed to procedural deficiencies at St. Jude's Sylmar, California plant where it produced implantable heart devices.

A Barron's blog reporting the problem estimated it could take 9-12 months to clear it up. It cautioned that the issue raised the following three potential challenges for Abbott going forward:

1) product liability - a risk that is likely to be limited due to PMA (premarket approval) preemption; 2) PMA product approval delay - the most important product that could be affected is the MRI-safe ICD/CRT-D, which was expected to be FDA approved in 4Q17 but is likely to experience a minor delay now; 3) negative publicity - the language in the warning letter is such that public image of overall ABT may be affected.

It further noted Abbott's upcoming earnings CC and suggested more would come out during the call as indeed it has. Sure enough, the next question after the one on Alere asked about the warning letter.

CEO White advised that Abbott was aware of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) issues at the site before closing. Abbott had been working with St. Jude and had had a fair amount of dialogue with the FDA on the subject. He averred that Abbott was disappointed with the letter but was fully committed to addressing the issues raised.

He indicated that Abbott was fully mobilized to resolve the issues. The resources of the entire company were on call, not just for the Sylmar facility, but all sites, to assure that Abbott fully understands its situation. He noted that Abbott had a "very strong" GMP track record with the FDA.

The length of time to resolve the issue would depend on the effectiveness of the response and CEO White vouched for the quality of the teams responding. He noted that the FDA continued to evaluate Abbott's other new submissions. He was unwilling to speculate as to whether there would be any other impact. For the time being, Abbott is maintaining its timetables for new product launch dates and approval dates.

A second CC warning letter question focused on a plant in Plano Texas, that has had FDA issues in the past. CEO White gave no color on any issues with the Plano plant. Instead, he reaffirmed Abbott's policy of top to bottom review of GMP at all its plants when any one becomes subject to FDA focus. He noted that this was an important reason accounting for Abbott's overall positive GMP record with the FDA.

China continues to challenge and beckon.

In recent years Abbott's nutrition business, its second largest by revenue, has faced China problems. China accounts for ~10% of Abbott's nutrition sales. In April 2016, reports surfaced of cheap milk powder being repackaged and sold under Abbott's name in China.

This type of scandal over which Abbott has little control is especially bitter following so closely on the heels of Abbott's 2014 efforts to expand its dairy facilities in China. China is trying to come to terms with such issues and others. This has resulted in a new regulatory thrust that is a work in process and is roiling the market for all suppliers into China's huge domestic market for infant milk products, including Abbott.

For several quarters Abbott's nutrition business has lagged. In Q1, 2017, CEO White reported as follows:

In nutrition, sales declined 1% in the quarter. As expected, challenging market conditions in China impacted the results of our international pediatric business. As we previously discussed, we expect these market challenges to persist throughout the year that continue to hold a favorable outlook on the Chinese and infant formula market on a longer-term basis. With the pending new regulations in China, we remain confident that our supply chain and product portfolio is well-positioned to meet evolving customer preferences and purchasing channels.

China's new rules will become final towards the end of 2017. In the interim, suppliers of infant formula are having to adjust their processes and inventories so that they will be fully compliant.

My read of the situation is that Abbott lacks confidence as to the state of the Chinese market during this interim period, when all suppliers are having to adjust and, in some cases, liquidate inventories at reduced prices.

However, Abbott is supremely confident that once matters settle, its "supply chain and product portfolio", as stated by CEO White, assure that it will come through the process in tip-top shape. Thus, I expect nutrition head winds from China for the balance of this year. The tougher the market becomes the more likely Abbott, with its vast resources and experience, will excel as 2017 gives way to 2018.

Abbott is a thoroughbred with impeccable credentials. Its performance the last few years has been mediocre. It has refused to rest on its laurels. In addition to its ongoing development programs, Abbott has brought in the St. Jude deal and is in the process of reeling in the Alere deal. These deals have been sucking up a lot of oxygen.

Now they are on the verge of moving to a new stage. Over the next several years, Abbott will be solidifying itself as a pre-eminent source of medical devices. Abbott's European diabetes care devices grew by 29% led by its new glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre. The consumer version of this system is awaiting FDA approval in the US.

Abbott's pipeline information on its website lists hundreds of active clinical trials as represented by its graphic below together with

hundreds more that have either been completed or for some reason were terminated or suspended. It is well worth a visit by any one who seeks confirmation of the continuing vitality of Abbott's ongoing research and development efforts.

An SA news item yesterday alerted to a new Abbott initiative towards nutritional supplements prior to, the day of, and the time following surgery. This is a genius idea. It plays both to the growing body of evidence that nutrition is an important factor in positive surgical outcomes and to the growth in surgical procedures. It certainly shows that Abbott is live to opportunity and quick to innovate when the chance arises.

Below, I have set out Abbott's F.A.S.T. Graphs chart for the six years following its split from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV). Abbott appears as steady performer even though it has not performed up to its full potential. It faced headwinds of various types through the bulk of this period.

Over the remainder of 2017, I expect the power of the St. Jude deal to boost quarterly results. Then by 2018, Alere should also be closed; its operations will start to show improvements as Abbott's management experience and abilities are brought to bear on Alere's recent slipshod performance.

Conclusion

I touted Abbott as a stock to watch back in early January. I noted that it had been trading in a tight range from ~$38 to ~$45. At the time of this January article it was trading towards the bottom of this range.

In the interim, it traded up above $45 for a short period and fell back. Now it is trading again towards the top of this range. For me it will be difficult to add more until there is a pullback. I am going to be watching with a view to adding additional shares when and if it trades back towards the middle of its range.

