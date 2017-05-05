Market Volatility Bulletin: Jobs Report Delivers, VIX Retreats

The US economy delivered an impressive Jobs Report beat for the month of April.

CNBC: 10:15 EST

The US economy added 211,000 jobs during the month of April, handily beating expectations of 185,000. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.4%, and average earnings held firm at 0.3% month over month, both in line or slightly better than expected.

Just before the open, ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) had a range-bound look, though with a distinct bull bias taking shape. The S&P opened above yesterday's highs, and has since displayed relatively muted movement, though now the bears appear to be taking control.

The Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) has opened distinctly bearish this morning, following news that Warren Buffett sold approximately one-third of his IBM stake. Mr. Buffett was quoted this morning saying, "I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying... I've revalued it somewhat downward…"

Spot VIX was hit hard after the positive jobs report, it is currently back down into the low 10s.

After catching a slight pop in the overnight session, gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures opened roughly flat from yesterday's close, while crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures for June delivery experienced what some are calling a "flash crash" around 11:30 EST last night. Oil futures sold off down to under $44, and is back up well into the $45s as the opening bell hits.

CNBC: Thursday Close

Stocks closed essentially unchanged after a range-bound Thursday that saw House Republicans finally pass their healthcare package, meant to serve as a replacement for Obamacare. The energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) sector was the sole group of stocks to lose meaningfully, dropping nearly 2% on the day. Consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) gained 0.77%, while healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) benefitted from the House vote to the tune of a 0.66% rise on the day.

Source: SectorSPDRs

Shout-Out

Today's article feature goes to Bradley Lamensdorf for his Thursday afternoon piece: Why Are Corporate Insider's Selling The Trump Rally? Published on Seeking Alpha, Mr. Lamensdorf's article discusses potential reasons for large selling among corporate executives of late, one of the most recent detractions against the Trump Rally.

Due to obvious possession of more information on companies than the rest of us, investors often look to corporate insider activity for the possibility of a better look at what we should be doing. The author notes, "While the investing public has been aggressively buying stock, corporate insider selling has touched a seven-year high."

Another reporter of insider buying and selling, Ned Davis Research seems to indicate the same phenomenon: insider selling reaching record highs.

Mr. Lamensdorf notes that high valuations by almost any metric could be a potential spark to corporate insider selling. While earnings are possibly easier to manipulate, according to the author, sales numbers are much more difficult to "massage." Price-to-sales ratio, therefore, is a worthwhile metric to consider; note that it is at its second highest level ever, only behind the 2000 tech bubble.

Rising inflation has also coincided with the recent jump in interest rates. Mr. Lamensdorf mentions that as a result, we are left with an S&P real earnings yield that is the lowest in the past seven years. This situation is very likely to result in substantially diminished forward rates of return.

To close, the author offers the following:

Corporate insiders aren't buying into the Trump rally. In fact, they are selling in droves. We have outlined some possible reasons, but their message is clear: They do not see value in their own companies!"

Thoughts on Volatility

A positive Jobs Report this morning offered yet another reason for continuation on the vol. crush we've seen recently. Spot VIX printed multi-year lows at 9.90 earlier in the week, while VX futures are selling off in droves. F1 (May) futures are trading down to 11.75, down from nearly 14 one-month ago. F2 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) futures have dropped to 12.60, off nearly $2.00 from last month.

The volatility contraction has not just been limited to spot VIX and futures values though, long VIX ETPs have gotten hammered as well. In fact, and due in large part to return of contango to the VIX futures term structure, many VIX ETPs have been beaten down to an even larger degree than spot VIX or outright futures positions.

Clockwise starting top left: VXX,XIV,UVXY,TVIX

Over the last month, the above VIX ETPs have nearly all had massive sell-offs in line with the drop in spot during the same period. The obvious exception is XIV, which offers inverse exposure to VIX futures. For a more in-depth look at these specific products, click the links below the visual to view our articles including individual product overviews.

