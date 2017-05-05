Central Garden & Pet: As Transition Continues, I Am Buying On Major Dips

I like this turnaround and while current multiples do not look cheap, shares look attractive if further margin gains can be delivered upon.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) has long been kind of a boring stock. This period ended in 2015/2016 as the company started to deliver on organic growth again which was combined with significant margin expansion. This renewed confidence and management transition was combined with bolt-on dealmaking, as the company continues to deliver on growing earnings.

While these operational achievements are to be applauded, shares have essentially tripled from the levels at which they traded in recent years. While I am the first to admit that the investment thesis has structurally improved over the past year or so, the current valuation remains steep as investors price in further margin gains.

That said relative valuation multiples remain rather modest as margins are still lagging versus its peers. As such I am in doubt at current levels, but given the improved profit potential, I will start accumulating in a $25-$30 range, in case shares re-test these levels.

The Business

Central Garden has been founded back in the 1980s as a distribution company. The company has evolved over time, driven by +40 acquisitions and has become a mid-sized production player in the market for pet and garden products.

The wider garden industry is a $25 billion industry which consists out of consumables, pesticides, fertilizers, grass seeds and decor, among others. This industry is growing at very modest rates and is highly seasonal, with sales being geared to the second and third quarter. Central´s garden business has a 3% market share with sales approaching $750 million in 2016.

The overall pet industry measures $50 billion, but Central Garden only focuses on $30 billion of that segment. The vast majority of this market consists out of dog and cat food, but treats, chews and supplies are important categories as well. This market is growing at low to mid single digits and thereby represents a more interesting business to operate in. Central´s pet business measures $1.1 billion and focuses on small animal food & supplies, beds, as well as acquatic tank & supplies. The 6% organic growth number posted by Central Garden´s pet business last year was pretty impressive.

Finally Awoken

While the positioning of Central is pretty solid, the company has long been underperforming. Between 2007 and 2015 sales have been flat in a $1.6-$1.7 billion range, which implied that the business was actually shrinking if we account for inflation, while peers managed to deliver on growth. It seemed that management was more focused on financial engineering, as the company bought back 30% of its shares over this period of time, rather than growing the business. This was a potentially dangerous combination as the company occasionally operated with >3 times leverage ratios.

Disappointing is that margins have been both very small and declining, having averaged at roughly 4% of sales over this time period. The lack of any prospects for growth made that shares were long stuck around $10 per share at which share generally traded at just 0.5 times sales and 7-8 times EBITDA. Lack of growth, poor margins and high leverage made that shares did not look appealing to investors.

The real signs of renewed life started in the second half of 2015 and early in 2016. A focus on improving the current business, bolt-on dealmaking instead of share repurchases, and management transition were the key drivers behind the revival.

Improvements Start To Kick In

It should be said that the improvements started in 2015 as sales started to grow and margins were increasing. On the back of these improvements, Central Garden bought pet bedding company DMC for $61 million in December of 2015. As improvements continued into 2016 under the new leadership, the company acquired Segrest in October of last year for $60 million.

This latest purchase was only announced after the end of the fiscal year of Central Garden. The company grew sales by 10.8% in 2016 to $1.83 billion. While DMC contributed a fair amount to sales growth, organic growth came in at a very decent 4.2% as well.

Reported operating margins improved by 160 basis points to 7.1%, as adjusted margins came in at 7.0%, a full point improvement from the year before. These improvements allowed earnings to increase from $0.64 per share in 2015 to $0.87 per share in 2016 despite a $18 million impairment charge. Excluding this charge and refinancing costs, earnings came in at $1.26 per share last year. This spectacular earnings improvement is anticipated to continue into 2017, as the company outlined an outlook which called for earnings of $1.34 per share in 2017.

These achievements fueled a huge rally in the shares last year. Shares rose from $10-$15 at the start of the year towards $35 per share. This was driven by the increase in profitability, prospects for further gains and improved financial condition. Central Garden ended the year with a net debt load of little over $300 million. Adjusted operating earnings totaled $129 million, as D&A charges came in at $40 million. The great improvement in earnings and reduction in debt reduced leverage ratios to 1.8 times, a big improvement from leverage ratios with which the business operated in the past.

Recent Events, What About 2017?

In February of this year, Central Garden posted a 16.6% increase in sales driven by recent dealmaking, as organic growth of 7.0% was impressive as well. The company reiterated the full year earnings guidance of $1.34 per share, some eight cents more than 2016 with the 53rd working week adding a penny to anticipated earnings.

Net debt rose to $388 million as a result of the closing of the Segrest deal. With EBITDA hitting $169 million in 2016, that deal increased the leverage ratio to 2.3 times, but that leverage ratio does not factor in any improvements in EBITDA in 2017.

Following a very strong first quarter, momentum slowed down a bit in Q2. Sales growth for the seasonally strong quarter for the garden business slowed down to 5.3%, with organic sales increasing by just 1.7%. The good thing is that GAAP margins have risen 90 basis points in the first half of the year to 8.5% of sales, as the company is actually hiking the full year earnings guidance by three pennies to $1.37 per share.

Just days ahead of the second quarter earnings report, the company announced another acquisition as net debt has already risen to $490 million. This increase is largely driven by an increase in account receivables and inventories, due to seasonal effects. With the purchase of K&H, the company is again building out its pets business, but unfortunately the company has not announced what they paid for the business, nor what the expected revenue contribution is.

Final Thoughts

Central Garden is slowly increasing its focus on becoming a pet food & accessory company. I like this move as this industry is showing quicker growth and is less seasonal. With three of the latest deals focusing on the pets business, it is possible that the company might become a pure play on the pets business in the future.

The reality is that the valuation at which the company is currently trading remains rather modest, if the company continues to deliver on sales growth and margin expansion. At $35 per share, the company now trades at 25 times earnings which seems full. The reality is that operating margins are still relatively modest at 7-8%, as the company trades at a 1.1 times sales multiple. Amidst the improvements in margins, sales multiples have risen far above the 10 year average of roughly 0.7 times.

Peers for the business include Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) for the garden segment. Both these players trade at substantially higher sales multiples. Spectrum trades at roughly 2.3 times sales, as it has boosted its margins towards 12-13% of sales. Scotts Miracle trades at a similar 2.4 times sales multiple with operating margins coming in the mid-teens.

If Central Garden can continue to boost margins to 10-12% in a year or two or three, significant value can be created. In that case I see potential for sales multiples to rise to 1.5-2 times sales by let´s say 2020. If that becomes a reality, the outlook continues to be very bright. Based on the current revenue base the enterprise valuation could rise to $3-$4 billion. Backing out a normalized net debt load of $300 million, that translates into a valuation of $50-$70 per share by 2020. The midpoint of that scenario reveals a cumulative 70% upside in the coming three years, without assuming further sales growth or contribution from future acquisitions.

That said such an achievement requires a full point of margin expansion in each of the coming three years, which seems quite a stretch. I furthermore have to take into account that shares have more than doubled already over the past year, making it likely that some investors will take some cash off the table. That being said, the valuation has structurally changed, as I will start to accumulate at around the $30 mark, adding to a position if the stock dips further.

