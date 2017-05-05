China: Growing Pains Or Credit Gains?

We argue that there is more to the sell-off than supply, and that China may be a factor.

Overview

Crude began yet another weak session falling by more than 2% at market open only to witness accelerated, technical selling ultimately leaving it 5% below yesterday's closing price. At the beginning of the week we noted that crude prices had the possibility of falling to $45 on rising Libyan production and OPEC uncertainty.

Source: Bloomberg

We cautioned against divergent inventories between crude and petroleum products as a near-term issue for crude prices; however, a point of uncertainty in the medium term outlook for crude is related to China. We believe that some of the sell-off in crude has a lot more to do with China than market watchers may realize, and this remains a visible risk to our bullish outlook.

Growing Pains and Credit Gains

China is aging is its economy looks to grow into one that resembles its developed counterparts. Driving such a shift is the slowdown in the export driven, manufacturing sector and growth increases in the import led service sector. The shift began in the middle of the decade, and preceded the slowdown in commodity prices that occurred in 2014.

Source: FactSet

China's manufacturing PMI has been downtrending since the beginning of the decade. A similar dynamic is evident in industrial production figures.

Source: FactSet

The primary issue with an export to import shift; however, is that it inevitably leads to slower growth. In a prior article, we inferred that what is occurring in some developing economies is similar to what has occurred in their developed counterparts since the 1970s. In other words, GDP growth rates must mean revert.

Unfortunately for China, the massive credit boom that occurred through much of the 2000s and 2010s has created a dependency on higher growth rates that are reliant on strong manufacturing output. Ramp ups in SOE activity have exacerbated growing oversupply in markets such as steel and iron ore. In the chart above, it becomes apparent that industrial production growth has been localized solely to SOEs while private IP declines. This underscores the weakness in SOE credit growth and immediate necessity on strong manufacturing output by the Chinese government.

China's SOEs are highly subsidized and highly leveraged forcing them to churn out output to avoid liquidity problems and sustain current growth rates. Interestingly, all this has occurred at the same time China has looked to tighten credit standards. Since 2014, pockets of lending explosions have occurred in equity, real estate, commodity and private debt markets fueling further speculation. Lately, China has experienced a booming property sector that has fueled construction growth and cutting out some capacity additions from overleveraged SOEs. This has enabled GDP to remain near 7% and surpass expectations, but we worry that such growth levels are not sustainable.

Credit Conditions: What the market is saying

Market participants appear to have shrugged-off concerns following the stronger than expected GDP print for Q1 and stabilization in foreign currency reserves.

Source: FactSet

Since spiking in August 2015 and early 2016, CDS spreads have tightened to levels preceding the commodity slowdown and massive foreign currency outflows that followed. This suggests that markets are ignoring the China risk for the time being.

This strategy has thus far worked, and may continue to work in the medium term. However, structural cracks are appearing more evident. Inerbank lending rates as well as repo rates have become increasingly more volatile in 2017.

Source: FactSet

Adding to concerns are the widening of non-financial and financial repo spreads suggesting a material weakness in non-bank assets.

Source: ZeroHedge

Such material volatility in Chinese credit markets may imply a worsening of financial conditions in the Chinese economy. Heightened leveraged and tightening credit standards will require a series of artful maneuvers from the PBOC that sustain current growth rates while limiting further credit growth.

Conclusion

The PBOC has managed to avoid a credit crisis, but we remain skeptical. A slowdown in China will pose great risks to the reflation trade, and to oil bulls. We suspect that instability in China's economy is a variable behind the crude sell-off. We believe that weakness in China is a clear risk to our demand outlook and will require greater attention by market participants.

Disclosure

This article contains the opinions of BlackVault Investments and in no way is acting as an offering and/or solicitation of securities or investment advice.

If you have any questions, feel free to leave them in the comment section or message me directly. Thank you for reading and good luck to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.