What Verizon Was Thinking With Its Expensive New NFL Deal

Verizon is taking the package as a way to test how it could benefit its complement of struggling online initiatives in addition to expanding its profitable relationship with the NFL.

The NFL has been testing new ways to expand its viewership through non-traditional mediums and already has a successful arrangement with Verizon for exclusive mobile streaming of live games.

With a price tag reported to be over $20 million, it is easy to see why many may question the investment especially given the less than impressive match-up.

This week Verizon announced they had acquired the rights to live-stream an international NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens.

Any NFL fan can tell you what history dictates could be a marquee game.

For example, the New York Giants vs. the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers vs. the Minnesota Vikings and pretty much anyone versus Tom Brady's New England Patriots will usually get top billing. A London-based match-up between the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars airing at 9:30am EST is nowhere near the top of that list and yet Verizon (NYSE:VZ) just spent over $20 million to secure exclusive rights to air it during the NFL's third week of games.

And why shouldn't that lead to an investor uprising? Read on.

I'll admit when I first saw this deal come through (as reported by the Wall Street Journal), I thought someone's common sense may have jumped the track. While the Ravens were Super Bowl champs just a few years ago, they have since been mired in a funk and the Jaguars haven't won more than five games in a season since 2010.

Not exactly must-see TV.

Except that's the thing - in a way it is.

Let me explain. While the game itself is one of the least appealing in the entire NFL 2017 schedule, it's still a NFL game and that brand carries a hefty price tag regardless of those teams involved. For the last few years, the NFL has been adamant about building a UK presence with the assumption being at some point a team will permanently set up residence across the pond.

While the idea is to expand a UK fanbase for the sport, the NFL has realized it has an opportunity here to make even more insane amounts of money here at home. Now keep in mind, usually, the London-based games aren't good and the NFL and its fans know that going into the match-up.

This is for a variety of reasons but the main one is because a lot of teams don't want to make the trip, so the ones that need the exposure and extra financial incentives sign up. For example Jaguars owner Shad Khan welcomed a deal (in place through 2020) that voluntarily gives up a home game to play in London.

"Khan and Jaguars President Mark Lamping both have said in recent years that the London game is crucial to the team' s local-revenue equation, which in turn is key to the team's long-term financial viability. Being strong in London, both have said, makes the Jaguars stronger in Jacksonville."

With the above in mind, it's not as crazy as it sounds and it shows the foresight of Khan who has quickly built a reputation for being one of the league's most creative and non-traditional owners.

The point I'm driving at is the NFL knows that even if the games aren't heavily anticipated, they are still games and people will tune in whether for fantasy implications or pure curiosity. Yahoo saw that a few years back when it paid for a Jaguars/Buffalo Bills game and saw reportedly positive returns.

For Verizon though this is more about the future and staying in business with the NFL. Currently, Verizon has a very lucrative deal with the league for the exclusive mobile streaming rights of all games. Yes, it has to share that stream with CBS and NBC for their national primetime games but that's a minor tradeoff.

It also makes no difference that this new deal includes a carve-out so local Baltimore and Jacksonville affiliates can air the game on TV. Remember those fans are NOT the target audience here, it is the cord-cutters and early adopters that executives have on their radar.

What Verizon is looking to do here is build up the value of its portfolio of online entities which includes AOL, Fios TV, Go90 and Complex.com (plus eventually Yahoo). That's the wild card - this is the first time Verizon has had the rights to stream a game on these platforms. The hope is if Verizon can lure more games like this to those platforms, they all of a sudden become more valuable.

After all we know AOL isn't what it used to be and Go90 has yet to live up to its initial goals. With that in mind, does $20+ million really seem that out of the ordinary if it can help save brands that cost so much more to keep around? That $20+ million is a drop in the bucket on the grand scheme, which is why Wall St. isn't freaking out; at least for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.