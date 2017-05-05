Cenovus' Consolidation Offers Counter-Cyclical Upside

The companies largely expanded position in the Canadian Deep Basin may be largely under-recognized as a leading foothold in what my be aptly called "The Permian in the North".

Its oil sands position is not terribly exciting in terms of growth, but it does promise commodity-price resilient cash flows which can be used to fund future growth.

Cenovus' expanded asset base, following the $C17.7 Bn acquisition from ConocoPhillips, will be largely of high quality and is expected to more than double 2017 production.

As oil prices started to plunge in October 2014, I anticipated the drop from $100 per barrel to about $70 would incite chaos, resulting in apparent and significant value-risk premia, thereby allowing public oil and gas companies' common stock to be scooped up at significantly discounted valuations versus their net present values. But, as I was to learn, the market for public upstream assets was significantly more efficient, well capitalized, and resilient to commodities price swings -- even as oil dipped below the $30 handle -- than I had anticipated.

Although approximately 120 North American E&Ps declared bankruptcy since 2015, and many more experienced severe price declines, bargain hunting has been nonetheless... problematic. Overwhelmingly, things which appeared "cheap" deserved to be cheap and things which appeared "expensive" either deserved the premium or had valuations which reflected sustainable exuberance. This dearth of opportunity not only explains my personal under-diversification, but also my lack of recent "good" articles.

If I have learned anything since this time, it is that the "long-tails" of future cash flows are probably the most under-regarded aspect of upstream value because: a) depletion rules; and, b) upstream investors harbor unrealistic expectations for short-term capital gains. In addition, value creation is also strongly a function of managerial efficacy in positioning a company for upside leverage, "margin of safety", and rational integration within a value chain. Many other value creation levers available to other businesses, namely pricing power, really do not apply in the upstream business.

These observations regarding value creation indicate that long-term capital compounding is much more assured by investing alongside cost-conscious, exploration-minded, and counter-cyclical management teams because, ultimately, no one can control or predict prices. This contrarian "value and quality-centric" approach to investing is premised on the existence of a weakly efficient market merely in which "price seeks value".

I intend for Drilling for Value to expose probable cases of mis-pricings, but if nothing else, admit when no clear inefficiencies seem apparent. I hope that readers find the series both enjoyable and actionable. Pending your feedback, I hope it can become a Seeking Alpha mainstay. As always, I welcome comments and criticism as the primary means by which I can add value to future installments.

Summary of Investment Thesis

A long position in CVE's common stock is thus far my favorite upstream pick for 2017. I believe that common shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) represent a probable under-valuation since the broader investment community largely discount its assets as "low quality" and its balance sheet as overly levered. While CVE is undoubtedly highly levered to commodities prices, its asset base is generally high quality in that: a) its oil sands positions are likely to provide a long-tail of commodity-price resilient cash flows; b) its expanded position in the Deep Basin (i.e., "The Permian in the North") provides under-recognized growth potential on the basis of geological upside; and c) downstream exposure buffers profits if "lower for longer" persists.

Significantly, the company's $C17.7 Bn proposed "acquisition" of Canadian interests from Conoco-Phillips (NYSE:COP) is evidence of management's commitment to a counter-cyclical investment philosophy. At a time when majors are finally exiting major resource plays, its finally seems possible that a commodity price recovery might materialize. And if even if doesn't, it generally pays over the long-run to be a contrarian in this business.

I believe that prior to the acquisition, CVE's net plant, property, and equipment was worth approximately $11.2 Bn under a flat-price scenario. This compares to an accounting book value held at $11.85 Bn as of 31 December 2016. Assuming that the assets CVE acquired from COP are neither accretive nor destructive to equity, I assess that the firm's pre-tax equity is worth $9.9 Bn (or about $11.92 per share). Assuming market prices on the NYSE are a flat $10 per share indicates upside of 20% on alone. More upside is likely with WTI at $50 if the purchased any more cheaply. I will add, though, that it is my belief that most public equities in this space are relatively much more richly-valued -- implying that relative returns (i.e., absolute less a "benchmark") have even more room to run. I will also note that CVE's asset mix exposes its profits to significant leverage in case of a commodity price recovery as well as downside protection.

I believe that the recent sell-off from $15 to $10 per share provides a favorable entry point into what could be the point of maximum pessimism. It seems likely that the shorts consist heavily of pessimists about the prospects of the company's rather large, recent transactions: strap-hangers who believe that COP's management is wilier than CVE's -- and therefore that CVE must have gotten the raw end of the deal. Considering the facts, though, I do not feel as though taking the other side is an assured "sucker's bet".

Technical Nuances

What follows is a brief exposition of the analytical assumptions used herein and throughout. These have dramatically evolved from those used in my previous Winter is Coming series. Namely, I have learned to eschew sell-side and engineering "reserve" estimates since empirical research shows that they are not particularly important predictors of future returns. I intend for these assumptions to be consistent throughout the series, so please bear with me just this once (or, by all means, skip to the next section if nuances seem disinteresting).

Upstream valuations assume that: Petroleum engineering estimates -- which typically are built on well-level technical or economic assumptions -- may not be terribly relevant to the outside investor. An alternative approach is detailed in Drilling For Value, Appendix A: Energetic Factors of Resource Economics. Commodity markets are efficient, favoring "null" (i.e., "risk-neutral") commodity price forecasts. A detailed discussion justifying this decision is included on my website under Drilling For Value, Appendix B: Commodity Price Forecasts. Empirically derived industry-level weighted average costs of capital (OTC:WACC) prescribe lower discount rates than those commonly prescribed (e.g., "PV-10"). The selection of a given discount rate should reflect beliefs about the expected long-term annual growth rate of risk-agnostic capital allocation within an appropriate peer group. Justification for this decision is included in Drilling For Value, Appendix C: Discounting. Natural resource assets are analogous to financial options, reflecting their abilities to be worthless (i.e., "out-of-the-money") under the base economic scenario yet still command significant market values (e.g., in cases where technology improves, geology is underappreciated, and/or commodity prices recover). This framework holistically discounts the value of both developed and undeveloped reservoirs whereby periodic cash flows reflect best estimates of full-cycle economics (i.e., "all the costs") under a single source of uncertainty: future commodity prices. Technical gouge on pricing risky cash flows under a risk-neutral framework is discussed in Drilling for Value, Epilogue: Putting My Money Where My Math Is. All other assets related to petroleum exploration and production are heuristically included as accessories to future production. Valuations of integrated midstream and downstream operations assume that: Fair values of are reflexively defined as the expected net effects on price realizations for upstream assets. An exception to this heuristic may be invoked when the downstream footprint is large compared to the upstream. Valuations of non-integrated midstream and downstream operations assume that fair values are defined by an asset's expected mid-cycle free cash flows and useful life. The approach used for downstream assets is loosely defined in A Crash Course in Refining Fundamentals. To summarize: mid-cycle cash flows of downstream assets are related to the following factors: equivalent distillation capacity (NYSEARCA:EDC) (i.e., Nelson Complexity (NYSE:NCI) multiplied by basic crude distillation capacity), capacity utilization, normalized refining differentials and margins (i.e., regional indicative "crack spreads"), and price realization uplift due to rational integration. The primary determinants of midstream cash flows and useful lives are: contractual volume obligations (i.e., off-take and/or take-or-pay agreements); and total throughput capacity. For central products logistics nodes, useful life is essentially perpetual. For field-level gathering and distribution assets, useful life is a function of field-level productive capacity and life. On a pure capacity/throughput basis, central products logistics nodes are assumed to be much more valuable. Corporate-level considerations matter: Working capital, and all other long-lived tangible assets and liabilities (i.e., equity investments, advances, etcetera) are held at book value unless otherwise specified. Long-lived intangible and/or accrued assets and liabilities are given individual treatment. Often they are disregarded completely when they appear to be accounting instruments only. In the spirit of stating full-cycle economics, corporate and financial run-rates and overhead costs are included pro-rata at the asset level (i.e., treated as obligations or contra-assets) except where otherwise noted.

Fortunately, much literature on upstream valuation is available, which in aggregate permits the use of simplifying economic assumptions without an overwhelming loss in specificity. Much of this literature is documented in my foundational Drilling for Value series hosted on my website (1) (2) (3) (4), as well as in various aforementioned appendices. The resulting approach is inherently somewhat reductive, but is expected to offer better predictive ability over future equity returns versus disclosed measures of "net present value" commonly included in SEC and SEDAR disclosures (e.g.: the standardized measure; PV-10; net present value of future net revenues; or similar ilk). Positive expectancy is a result of sufficient distinction from canonical models and empirical research on the fundamental drivers of public equity market returns.

Probable explanations for the relative inutilities of reserve-based metrics are that: a) the market is efficient to these estimates; b) these estimates are based on a tautological premise (i.e., constructed in such a way that justifies either current market prices and/or accounting values); and/or, c) such estimates omit economically relevant indirect operating costs, corporate overhead, and fiscal costs. Of these factors, the omission of costs is alone sufficient to relegate commonly disclosed "half-cycle" measures of net present value to the economic waste bin.

Business Overview

Figure 1: Cenovus' Core Asset with FCCL and Deep Basin Acquisition



Source: CVE Corporation Presentation. Cenovus announces acquisition of Western Canadian assets. Pg 4. 29 Mar 2017

Following the anticipated regulatory approval and closure of a $C17.7 Bn asset acquisition in 2017, CVE is expected to rank within the top 25 largest publicly traded oil and gas companies on a BOE production basis. Going forward, core upstream assets will consist of a 100% stake in the Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake (FCCL) oil sands project located in Alberta, and a large stake in Deep Basin acreage. CVE's legacy and non-core upstream assets include multiple producing and non-producing resource plays and prospects located also in Canada.

Outside of contractual "takeaway" commitments, CVE does not have major financial exposure to midstream logistical assets.

CVE's downstream footprint consists of a 50% joint partnership stake in both the Borger and Wood River refineries located in Texas and Illinois, respectively, which are operated by Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The company's combined downstream footprint amounts to an owned crude distillation capacity (CDU) of 223,100 Boe/d with a Nelson Complexity (NCI) of 12 (or, an equivalent distillation capacity (EDC) of 2,765 MBoe/d). The high complexity numbers reflects the refineries' abilities to run heavy crude slates, amounting to about 60% of their nameplate capacities.

"The Acquisition"

Figure 2: Cenovus' "strategic and transformative transaction"



Source: CVE Corporation Presentation. Cenovus announces acquisition of Western Canadian assets. Pg 2. 29 Mar 2017

Assuming that the $C17.7 Bn transaction with COP is approved, Cenovus' core upstream assets will comprise of a 100% working interest stake in FCCL, an established presence in conventional and unconventional Deep Basin assets, and emerging Canadian oil sands prospects. Although management attempted to sail through without shareholder approval, regulators -- at the behests of a dissident shareholder -- may require a vote.

The pro-forma corporate-level guidance on the effects of this transaction indicate that the company's turn of the phrase "strategic and transformative transaction" in not an understatement. Indeed, it is expected to catapult 2017 production by approximately 116% over 2016's levels.

Figure 3: CVE Historical vs. Forecasted Production



Sources: CVE Corporation Presentation. Cenovus announces acquisition of Western Canadian assets. 29 Ma 2017; SEC. CVE 2016 Annual Report (SEC Form 20-F). Filed: 16 Feb 2017.

The net effect is expected to place CVE among the 25 largest publicly traded producing oil and gas companies globally, right between Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU).

Table 1: Forbes' List of the 25 Biggest Public Oil & Gas Companies



* - Enterprise Value for CVE assumes a common share price of $10 Sources: Oil & Gas 360. 2016: The World's Largest Public Oil & Gas Companies. 31 March 2016; CVE Corporation Presentation. Cenovus announces acquisition of Western Canadian assets. 29 Ma 2017; SEC. CVE 2016 Annual Report (SEC Form 20-F). Filed: 16 Feb 2017.

Considering the complexity involved in evaluating assets for which no operational data is yet available and which are not yet reported on the balance sheet, I assume throughout that CVE paid a "fair" price for the assets. Moreover, I posit two additional reasons for making this assumption: 1) I believe that COP was an anxious seller in order to deliver on promises to shareholders for dividend reinstatement and growth; and, 2) the offer price of $C17.7 Bn values each barrel of proved (2P) reserves at ~$C4.46/BOE -- not a stretch by most measures.

Providing further granularity on the second assumption: if half of the proceeds are allocated to each asset, CVE spent $C2.73 for each 2P reserve within FCCL and $C2,950/acre for each of its ~3 million acres within the Deep Basin. Considering FCCL's robust 2016 netback margins of $C12.73 per barrel, its low (almost nil) decline rate, and long-life, I would consider a price tag of $C2.73 per barrel to be superficially bargain worthy. If I further consider that typical operating leases in the Montney which in 2015 ranged from $C2,500 to $C18,750 per acre, I can see how $C2,950/acre is within norms even if the typical Montney acreage is more valuable than typical Deep Basin acreage.

For purposes herein, I will assume that the deal closes. But even if does not, shareholders are not assumed to be better or worse off.

"The Permian in the North"

To me, the most intriguing aspect of the acquisition is the unknown and undeveloped potential of Deep Basin assets. While, on a barrel-for-barrel basis, Deep Basin assets represent just 18% of total acquired proved (2P) reserves (i.e., 725 MMBOE out 3.965 BBOE), there still exists great uncertainty regarding its ultimate recoverable resource potential. Some formations within the Deep Basin --- such as the Montney -- host zones with economics that rival premium Permian acreage, and others -- such as the Duvernay -- have promising yet unconfirmed future production potential.

Figure 4: Deep Basin Growth Platform



Source: CVE Corporation Presentation. Cenovus announces acquisition of Western Canadian assets. Page 7. 29 Mar 2017

Figure 5: Western Canadian Petroleum Resource Plays



Source: Natural Gas Intelligence. International Unconventional Resource Development.

Casually interpolating CVE's core acreage on top of known pay areas within the Alberta Deep Basin indicates that management's claims of vast potential may actually be an under-statement. Typically, when someone like me looks into the West Canadian Deep Sedimentary Basin, we often find smaller companies which are targeting specific plays or "sweet spots" over fairly small geographic areas. These companies will usually provide estimates of well-level and play-level economics in their investor presentations. In the case of CVE's foothold, however, we are not looking at individual crumbs, but rather a whole chunk of the pie.

CVE's rather large footprint in the Deep Basin makes well-level and/or play-level economic modeling rather impractical for a resource-constrained chop shop such as my own. Anecdotally, though, CVE's acreage appears to be clustered tightly over the stacked pay zones of the Cardium, Montney, and Duvernay formations.

In terms of the resource ladder, the cost curves of the Cardium are increasing -- this area been actively drilled for the past 50 or so years -- although sweet spots are still being found due to advances in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing.

The Montney formation is currently an economic sweet spot, having been brought to its present gassy splendor by similar technological advances. According to a notable 2015 article, The Market is Taking Note of The Montney Players, its cost-based economics are often superior to core areas within the Permian Basin... even if the Permian's more favorable pricing environment results in better overall economics.

The Duvernay is an area believed to be important to the future resource curve, promising great productive potential but at mostly prohibitive costs. According to a 2014 Petroleum Technology Alliance of Canada report, "the Duvernay formation underlies much of the Cardium formation area, is much thicker and richer in hydrocarbons per section than the Cardium, and is estimated to contain considerable volumes of oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) ... but much less is known about it".

Only time will tell, but I do think it is much of a stretch to begin calling the Deep Basin "The Permian in the North". I will caveat that though because core Permian acreage commands upwards of $45,000/acre in the current market, which is likely a result of its more favorable access to key mid and downstream infrastructure resulting in higher price realization and perhaps better overall economics. Otherwise, "The Permian Premium" could just be the result of a (semi-sustainable) micro-bubble.

Upstream Valuation

Appraising upstream assets can be quite harrowing given how regional economics are incredibly idiosyncratic: they vary per resource types, locations, technological advances, and evolve on their own over time, all but obsolescing simple barrel-to-barrel or dollar-for-dollar peer comparisons. Even if one makes the unwarranted leap that future price inputs are relatively certain, modeling and aggregating well level economics through well-defined decline/production curve analyses, resource type cost assumptions, undeveloped resource economic estimates, and normalized pricing differentials over CVE's several millions of acres would is not within my realm of feasibility.

Fortunately, research on the fundamental drivers of upstream oil and gas equity market returns permits the use of a generally reductive approach which retains a greater positive expectancy than many industry standard approaches.

The following table summarizes the key metrics used to derive estimates of the net present value of future production before the acquisition (since it is assumed that the acquisition will have been transacted at fair value).

Table 2: Normalized Operating and Profitability Assumptions Used in the Preparation of Exploration and Production Assets

Reconciliation of CVE's Upstream Asset Valuation Commodity Price Metrics Normalized Production (mBOE/d) 280 Normalized Annual Production (MMBoe) 102.2 WTI Price ($USD) $50 WTI-WCS Differential ($CAD) $14 CAD:USD Exchange Rate 0.75 WCS Price ($USD) $31.33 Corporate Price Realization (%) 95.00% Realized Price ($USD) $29.77 Annualized Operating Metrics Normalized Upstream Sales ($USD) $8,335 Royalty Rate (%) 5.50% Net Upstream Sales ($USD) $7,876 Netback (%) 35.00% Netback ($USD) $2,757 Apportioned Operating Costs ($USD) 1525 Apportioned Corporate/Fiscal Run-Rate ($USD) 315 Normalized Segment Profit ($USD) $916.61 Other Key Variables Decline Rate (%) 8.0% Discount Rate (%) 5% Rate of Inflation (%) 2% Commodity Price Volatility (%) 28.6% Economic Limit of PDP (years) 17.5 Captial Intensity ($USD / Boe/d) $110,000 Maintenance CapEx ($USD) $2,454 Assessed Value of E&P Assets $8,280

Source: author's estimates

Midstream Valuation

Although CVE does not have significant exposure to midstream logistics assets, take-away capacity remains a key consideration especially due to wide WTI-WCS differentials of around $C13-14 per barrel. To this end, the company appears to have been forward looking with regarding to securing take-away capacity. As of the 2016 annual report, CVE's pipeline transportation agreements were $26.3 billion, well in excess of its current production. Although it currently pays a penalty for unused obligated takeaway, excess capacity should be viewed as favorable in light of the rather large recent acquisition.

Figure 6: Near-term Takeaway Capacity



Source: CVE Corporation Presentation. Cenovus announces acquisition of Western Canadian assets. Page 23. 29 Mar 2017

For the purposes herein, I assign no value to the company's throughput and take-away agreements. Any value they might accrete to the company's profits is reflected in upstream and downstream realized price differentials.

Downstream Valuation

The company's downstream holdings are expected to be value-added especially while WTI-WCS differentials remain elevated to around $13-14 per barrel. These assets will be expected to provide a buffer in the event of "lower for longer" or in the non-exclusive events that differentials remain wide.

According to Note 16 within the 2016 40-F Filing, the carrying value of CVE's downstream refining assets was $4,183 as of December 31st, 2016. I choose to mark down the value of CVE's stake in these assets to $2.68 Bn to reflect my best estimate of the company's owned equivalent crude distillation capacity, capacity utilization, normalized refining margins, and lack of upstream or midstream integration. Furthermore, I believe this adjustment aligns with the market's views on refining asset values which marks them at less than their replacement costs (RCN) -- which is ostensibly what is being represented on most balance sheets, albeit on a partly historical basis.

For the purposes herein, I do not consider CVE's refining assets to be vertically integrated with the company's upstream assets.

Economic Book Value

The following balance sheet presentation is a variation on a "sum of parts" theme in which estimates of economic value take the place of accounting book values. Of note, the appraisal value of $8,280 for the company's upstream assets takes the place of the carrying values for both E&E and upstream assets. Furthermore, the estimated economic values reflect both pre and post-acquisition scenarios. The section on the "sources and uses of funds" reconciles the movement on the $C17.7 Bn used in the transaction. Also of note: the following presentation reconciles the $C17.7 Bn acquisition into a USD equivalent amount of $13.275 Bn assuming a CAD:USD exchange rate of .75.

Table 3: Accounting vs. Economic Balance Sheets ($USD MM)*



Sources: Portfolio123; multiple

"Technimentals"

I believe that recent sell-off from $15 to $10 merits further investigation. Upon reviewing supplemental technical and sentimental data points, it appears likely that the sell-off was driven by investors who believe that value destruction is a likely result of CVE's decision to buy out of favor "stuff" during a protracted downturn. However, if past is prelude, downturns are precisely the most favorable times to acquire "stuff" at depressed prices and build inventory for an eventual recovery. In natural resources, counter-cyclical investing wins... or at least, that is historically how it has gone down.

In February and March, CVE's share price fell from $15 to $10. The beginning of the downtrend may have simply been due to weakening market fundamentals. The leg down from the $13 to $10 handle was likely event driven, however -- it immediately followed a 29 March press release in which CVE announced the acquisition of Western Canadian assets. That the acquisition was causal to the selling pressure should not be controversial.

Figure 7: Six Technical Picture - CVE



CVE data by YCharts

Furthermore, short interest rose 157% by end of March. Coupled with the volume spike, it is likely that the downward pressure was caused both by investors exiting their longs as well as increasing short interest. This increase, however, is not yet likely to catalyze a short-squeeze over the near-term since shorts represent just 2.03% of the common float, and require 3.6 days to cover using the 20-day median volume.

Figure 8: CVE Short Interest Source: Portfolio123

The March 13-F filings indicate that institutional investors have reduced their exposure to CVE's common shares by 2.55% of the float. The largest sellers were banks, including Bank of New York Mellon. From what I believe to true about many institutional investors, other active portfolios will have further decreased their exposures in April based purely (spuriously?) on momentum.

Moreover, we may never know who is taking the other side of the trade since individual short positions are not reportable to any regulator. Not knowing who is sitting at the other end of the "poker table" is mildly discomforting. I can only assume that anyone with that much money and clout is probably much more sophisticated than myself.

Yet, that many institutional investment strategies are motivated by simplifying assumptions means that sometimes they will make errors. Occasional errors are not necessarily problematic for a given strategy if the long-run expectation over a sufficiently large number of bets is positive.

Now, it seems that I should make a case that the recent sell off way have been predicated on such an error.

Discussion

In light of the technical view, it seems likely that the investors are betting against CVE's transformative acquisition since they empirically observe that: a) CVE's equity offering which increases the share count is dilutive; b) companies usually experience distress when integrating very large businesses c) excessive leverage results in the expectation of wealth destruction; d) COP's eagerness to exit from its Canadian foothold indicates that it position was of low quality; and, e) oil sands are high cost, carbon-intensive operations.

Many instances of increasing share counts translate into shareholder dilution. Perhaps nowhere does this phenomenon play out more clearly than through my backyard view of the Silicon Valley tech bubble in which dilutive equity raises (as a means to pay for frivolities -- don't get me started) are simply accepted as a normal "cost of doing business". However, CVE's share offering will not be dilutive as it will not significantly change shareholders' percentage claims on assets.

Although it is usually true that overly large appetites lead to indigestion (i.e., large acquisitions often bequeath integrational woes), this particular transaction complements CVE's existing core assets. The added 50% stake in FCCL simply brings CVE's working interest to 100%. In addition, the increased footprint in the Deep Basin simply further cements the company's core conventional and unconventional acreage. Furthermore, I consider the acquisition to be a decisive counter-cyclical move which is totally consistent with the actions of an outsider management team. William Thorndike's The Outsiders demonstrates how iconoclastic managements which make a "small number of … high probability bets" under favorable market conditions targeting high cyclically-adjusted returns are liable to utterly smash peers-weighted equity market returns.

On the surface, the CVE's decision to double its asset base (and more than double its production base) seems likely to result in excessive leverage. The "leverage and volatility drag" phenomena are well-documented within financial literature. However, the transaction will have been largely funded by cash on hand, asset sales, and equity raises. An increase in the face value of debt is only expected to fund 22% of the total $C17.7 Bn. The actual change in financial leverage (i.e., assets over equity) will have been negligible.

Figure 9: Sources of Funding



Source: CVE Corporation Presentation. Cenovus announces acquisition of Western Canadian assets. Page 7. 29 Mar 2017

On the surface, COP may appear to be the better-informed party to the transaction. It's face-saving exposure to top-tier Permian acreage has resulted in a "fandom" that presumes that COP's management is so smart -- which therefore implies that CVE must have gotten the bad end of the deal. However, I believe that COP's eagerness to depart from Canada was largely driven by an institutional imperative to prop up its dividend "until oil prices go back to infinity". The effect of not holding up its end of the bargain would doubly damaging to COP's credibility in light of its 2015 commitment to uphold the dividend "at all costs" promptly before cutting its quarterly dividend by 90% from 2016Q1 to 2016Q3.

Lastly, we examine the assumption that oil sands are high-cost and low-quality operations. While bitumen mining is definitively a dirty, carbon-intensive process, most of the costs incurred in bringing production online are realized upfront. Unless the regulatory environment against CO2 turns dramatically more sour, assets on par with FCCL can be expected to produce a long lived stream of positive cash in almost any commodity price environment. This is because the main operating costs for bitumen mining are themselves denominated in commodities. Furthermore, the firm's exposure to CO2 enhanced recovery provides a means of offsetting the carbon footprint through sequestration.

On the contrary, I consider FCCL to be a world class resource play. Although first production is met with high capital intensities, once a producing area has been brought online, it is characterized by robust netbacks, low decline rates, long expected useful life, and modest future capital requirements. Although pundits may cite FCCL's low IRRs, I find that commonly cited IRRs are misleading because they are usually cited at the well level and disregard many types of costs. Furthermore, IRRs for tight oil and gas extraction rarely come to fruition on a corporate cash basis because rapid decline rates mean that capital must be perennially expended in order to maintain constant and/or growing levels of production. This scenario can result in almost indefinite negative cash flows even while earnings continue to paint a rosy picture. It is often the case that such businesses which report positive earnings can only do so by expensing costs more slowly than realizing them and then, intermittently, realizing massive impairment charges which can be smugly written off as "one bad quarter". This practice is all too commonplace; from 2014 to 2016Q2, asset write-down of publicly traded upstream oil and gas companies amounted to at least $185 Bn. The bottom-line is that IRRs can be misleading; NPVs, on the other hand, under reasonable expectations, are far less ambiguous.

Moreover, netbacks from oil sands project are expected to provide a bridge of internal financing for growth platforms such as the Deep Basin's robust inventory of primary, secondary, and enhanced recovery prospects, from both conventional and unconventional reservoirs, and from within multiple stacked pay areas. Here's looking to you, "Permian in the North".

Conclusion

I presume that the other side of this trade has rational expectations that the acquisition will have been destructive to value. Yet there is substantial evidence to suggest that some investors may have made errors in anticipating the deleterious effects of this transaction.

I therefore feel justified that the valuation target of $11.75-12.00 per share -- implying 20% short to mid-term upside over a $10 basis -- is reasonable. While I find it likely CVE's shares may experiences upside due to valuation alone, the catalysts for an upside correction should materialize if/when operational results reflect the additional synergies. Shorts typically have a short-term view on financial outcomes since shorting is costly both in terms of financing and in terms of foregone capital gains. They therefore tend to be eager to bail out when there is data to discredit overly wrought pessimism.

I also remind myself that I can count on two hands the number of upstream stocks which I believe to within bargain territory.

The most serious threats to the long thesis are related to commodity price pressures and the possibility that CVE will have overpaid for the FCCL and Deep Basin acquisition from COP. Commodities price are, for the most part, out of anyone's hands -- profits and cash flows may continue to dwindle if: a) WTI prices remain at their 2016 average price of $40; and/or, b) Canadian crude differentials remain cyclically depressed. Still, marginal improvement in either of these areas exposes the stock to excess upside leverage. Furthermore, it is possible that Mr. Market is correct in his assessment regarding CVE's acquisition. Although the price paid seems reasonable by most accounts, either asset might not live up to my expectations.

