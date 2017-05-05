Oil Volatility: A Simmering Debate Weighing On The Offshore Drillers; So Where We Stand With Transocean?

I believe RIG is the offshore driller most suitable for an accumulation on any weakness now.

Can we squeeze enough logic out of this commensurate amount of conflicting news and facts to come up with a coherent investing strategy for RIG somehow?

Transocean released its 1Q'17 results on May 4, 2017. Total revenues were $785 million, down 19.4% quarter over quarter.

Image: Drillship Deepwater Asgard.

This article is an update to my preceding article on Transocean (NYSE:RIG), published on Fevrier 26, 2017, regarding the 4Q'16 results.

RIG's consolidated variable interest entities:

Angola Deepwater Drilling Company, a consolidated Cayman Islands company Transocean Drilling Services Offshore, a consolidated British Virgin Islands company, variable interest entities for which RIG is the primary beneficiary

To access the 1Q'17 conference call transcript from seeking alpha, click here.

Contract backlog remaining as of May 5, 2017, is approximately $10.75 billion. (click graph to enlarge)

Q1 2017 results snapshot (9 consecutive quarters).

Q1' 17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Q3'15 Q2'15 Q1'15 Q4'14 Total Revenue in $ Million 785 974 906 943 1,341 1,851 1,608 1,884 2,043 2,237 Net Income in $ Million 91 226 230 77 249 611 321 342 (483) (739) Net Adjusted Income In $ Million 4 239 100 64 254 615 316 408 398 344 Operating and maintenance expenses in $ million 343 314 407 500 665 794 880 197 1,084 1,310 Impairment in $ billion 0 59 11 20 3 903 28 0 936 1.140 Earnings per share - EPS in $ 0.23 0.60 0.62 0.21 0.68 1.66 0.89 0.93 (1.33) (2.04) Adjusted EPS in $ 0.01 0.63 0.27 0.17 0.69 1.68 0.87 1.11 1.10 0.95 Interest expense, net of amount capitalized in $ million 127 113 109 95 89 87 109 120 116 123 G & A in $ Million 39 47 43 42 43 58 45 44 46 62 Depreciation in $ million 232 226 225 225 217 213 210 249 291 - Revenue efficiency % 97.8 100.3 100.7 96.5 95.0 95.9 95.0 97.2 95.9 95.3 Cash flows from operating activities in $ million 184 633 440 233 - - - - - Backlog in $ Billion 10.8 04/24/2017 11.3 02/09/2017 12.2 (10/28/16) 13.5+ (8/3/16) 14.6 (4/21/16) 15.507 (2/11/16) 16.9 18.6 19.9 21.2 Fleet CapEx in $ million 122 272 246 458 368 665 940 195 201 n/a Cash and Cash equivalent in $ Million 3,093 3,052 2,534 2,153 2,574 2,339 2,234 3,769 2,682 2,635 Total Long-term Debt Total debt $ Billion 6,937 8,395 7.5~ 7.191 8.260 7.155 8.218 7.253 8.453 7.397 8.490 8.603 8.989 8.896 9.059 Total Long-term Liabilities $ Billion 8.24 8.6~ 8.448 8.482 8.590 8.844 9.964 10.413 10.411 10.65 Share Outstanding in million 390 367 365 365 364 364 364 363.5 363 362

Table 2 - Fleet Operating Statistics

Segment 1Q'17 $ million 4Q'16 $ million 3Q'16 $ million 2Q'16 $ million 1Q'16 $ million 4Q'15 $ million 3Q'15 $ million 2Q'15 $ million 1Q'15 $ million UDW 505 560 583 556 621 813 768 853 932 HE Floaters 122 100 103 100 181 178 211 241 261 Deepwater 35 35 43 51 85 128 135 162 219 Midwater 13 30 87 133 138 222 327 381 429 HS JU 63 66 66 74 82 111 124 136 155 Termination fee 37 169 9 9 4 367 - 23 43 Contract intangible 0 2 4 4 209 4 4 3 4 Client Reimbursable 10 12 11 16 21 28 39 12 - Total 785 974 906 943 1,341 1,851 1,608 1,884 2,043

Day rate for RIG fleet.

Dayrate 2016 Estimated $K/d 1Q'17 $k/d 4Q'16 $k/d 3Q'16 $k/d 2Q'16 $k/d 1Q'16 $k/d 4Q'15 $k/d 3Q'15 $K/d 2Q'15 $K/d 4Q'14 $k/d UDW 350-380 519.9 490.6 485.3 503.0 490.3 512.6 475.8 531.4 544.8 HE 375-400 276.7 253.5 225.9 343.5 548.6 702.2 493.4 513.3 484.0 Deepwater 280-320 192.0 204.5 234.1 238.6 310.0 349.7 368.6 364.0 391.1 Midwater 280-300 92.3 128.6 240.4 304.6 361.4 380.8 350.0 338.8 338.5 HS JU 90-120 141.2 143.5 143.1 137.9 150.2 172.1 172.7 172.1 170.2 Average 337.7 329.4 330.9 353.7 395.4 422.8 385.3 397.6 406.4

Commentary:

Transocean released its 1Q'17 results on May 4, 2017. Total revenues were $785 million, down 19.4% quarter over quarter. It was a good quarter considering the downtrend and better than anticipated by the Street. However, the sector traded down significantly yesterday due to a 4% drop in oil prices driven by fear (again) of increase of oil inventory.

M. Jeremy Thigpen, CEO, said in the conference call:

As reported in yesterday's earnings release, the company generated adjusted net income of $4 million in the first quarter, or $0.01 per diluted share on $785 million in revenue. Our continued commitment to maximizing uptime and performance for our customers, combined with the efficiencies we've achieved through streamlining our business and our processes have enabled us to remain profitable in this challenging market.

Quick look at the oil prices recently.

Oil price volatility is here to stay, whether we like it or not. We will have to deal with it, and try to make sense of this constant avalanche of half-true news, often conflicting, that drives up emotion, among traders and investors, to an exuberant level.

What happened yesterday? Let's look at the Brent crude oil.

Oil prices fell on Thursday almost 5% to their lowest since late November as investors fear about the world's persistent glut of crude oil, erased most of the gains that followed last year's OPEC's output cut of about 1.8 MBOP/d (including the non OPEC).

The fall actually worsened after OPEC delegates downplayed a possible deepening of their output cuts when they meet soon, on May 25. However, they did announce that current output cuts were likely to be extended.

Offshore drillers took it hard -- Transocean as well -- because any drop below $50 per barrel is worrying and may cut the potential of a nascent recovery that Transocean has witnessed. M. Jeremy Thigpen, CEO, said in the conference call:

During our last earnings conference call, we stated that a price per barrel in excess of $50 seem to spark demand from certain independent international oil companies. We also stated that we are seeing pockets of demand emerging in the UK, Norway, India and Southeast Asia.... ... As we look out over the balance of the year, demand for our assets and services will continue to be driven primarily by oil prices. If prices continue to hover around $50 per barrel then we would expect to see more contracts materialize over the coming months. Consistent with this expectation, Terry will tell you about some recent contract awards that we secured after our Fleet Status Report.

On a positive note, the company announced in the conference call, four new contracts and one contract ready to be signed, which is excellent.

Paul B. Loyd Jr, extension one-well Transocean Arctic, extension three-well Transocean Adaman, 1-month extension Tranocean Siam Driller, 2-month extension GSF Development Driller III 2-well contract Ms Terry Bono said: "we are very close on the reactivation from warm-stack and the signing of a related contract for the deepwater Asgard with an operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico."

Also, as I have commented earlier, Transocean is selling its entire Jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling for total consideration of $1.35 billion.

This includes the assumption of approximately $915 million of future newbuild commitments and $400 of cash, which includes approximately $80 million associated with the cash flow from the remaining back - contract backlog on the operating jackups." Said Mark Mey in the conference call.

The total effect on the balance sheet will be reflected in the 2Q'17 results. The strategy is clear here, Transocean is turning to a deepwater and ultra-deepwater solid exclusive player and I like this long-term strategy.

The question is if we can squeeze enough logic out of this commensurate amount of conflicting news and facts to come up with a coherent investing strategy for RIG somehow?

Rig is forming a perfect descending triangle pattern with a strong support at $9 and resistance now at about $12. The descending triangle is a bearish formation that usually forms during a downturn as a continuation pattern.

However, another strong resistance can be seen higher around $10, in my opinion, and it will be crucial that RIG can trade at resistance now or running the risk to show a negative breakout down to $7?

I am a RIG shareholder for the long-term and I believe RIG is the offshore driller most suitable for an accumulation on any weakness now. However, it is important to trade the stock on any important significant situations as shown in the graph above. Oil prices are of a paramount importance.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore drilling Industry. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While I own RIG long-term, I have been trading the stock regularly the past two years.