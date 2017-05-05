Deltic Timber's (DEL) CEO John Enlow on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Deltic Timber Corporation (NYSE:DEL)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Anna Torma - Investor Relations

John Enlow - President and Chief Executive Officer

Byrom Walker - Interim CFO

Analysts

Albert Sebastian - Prospect Advisors

Please note that this conference is being recorded.

Anna Torma

Good morning everyone. I would like to welcome each of you who have joined us by conference call or webcast this morning to discuss Deltic Timber Corporation’s first quarter 2017 results. I am Anna Torma, strategy and investor relations at Deltic.

Joining me on the call today is John Enlow, President and CEO; and Byrom Walker, Interim Vice President and CFO. This call is being webcast and copies of the earnings release are available in the investor relations section of our website at Deltic.com.

Before we begin I would like to remind you that some of the comments made during the course of this conference call will be considered forward-looking statements. Please review the warning statements in our press release concerning the risks associated with forward-looking statements.

Now let me turn the call over to John Enlow for opening remarks.

John Enlow

Thank you Anna, and thank you all for joining us on the call today. I am thrilled to be joining you on my first call with Deltic Timber. Early days are always important. They mark a beginning, a fresh approach. During my first handful of weeks at Deltic my initial focus is seeking to understand the company’s issues and opportunities by investing significant time on the ground with each of our businesses, while concurrently evaluating our competitive position at both the business and company level to help us get a really clear out understanding of what best in performance looks like.

Guided by this work, we are seizing the opportunity to reassess our strategic direction and chart a course into the future that is laser focused on delivering shareholder value, and delivering a best in class natural resources company; to become known for being the place to work because of the investment in developing our people; a neighbor to have due to our contributions to the local communities; and the company to own by delivering top-tier returns for our shareholders.

We will establish the right mix of the synergistic and complementary businesses going forward, but with each business evaluated on its own merits and value unlocks through a market-based approach. Additional work still needs to be done before formally laying out our initiatives and goals. I look forward to sharing more with you as we complete our work over the coming months.

Now let us turn to reviewing our first quarter 2017 financial results. Deltic Timber reported net income of $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $0.4 for the first quarter of 2016. Our first quarter results benefited from a solid up tick in lumber pricing, a positive trend driven by steady improvement in lumber demand as well as the implementation of tariffs on Canadian lumber imports.

Fundamentals continue to support the recovery in-house. Solid job and wage growth and low interest rates are driving improved housing demand and there are early signs millennials may have begun to show interest in home ownership. Builder confidence remains high and repair and remodeling activity continues to grow. Near-term saw log markets in our timber baskets continue to lag behind lumber price recovery due to supply. However, longer-term structural shifts in the fundamentals continue to appear favorable for southern saw log markets.

The Woodlands segment reported operating income of $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2017, $0.1 million below year ago levels. Pine sawtimber harvest was 2.8% higher than year ago levels with steady pricing.

Our chip-n-saw harvest increased by over 150% from year ago levels as the newly completed small-log line at Ola provided an additional market for chip-n-saw size logs for lumber production. The removal of the smaller wood from our forest will help maximize growth rates in our Northern Arkansas timberland. Average chip-n-saw prices was the same as year ago levels.

Pine pulpwood harvest declined by 38% or approximately 57,000 tons from the first quarter of 2016. The decline was due to the mix of products on the tracks being harvested and the timing of timber deed sales. Pulpwood prices were up $1 a ton.

The manufacturing segment reported first quarter 2017 operating income of $4 million, up over 21% from year ago levels. The increase was primarily attributable over to 10% higher lumber pricing and 1.4% higher volume. In addition, MDF sales in the first quarter of 2017 benefited from improved operating performance at our Del-Tin mill resulting in lower manufacturing costs.

Real estate reported first quarter 2017 operating loss of $0.9 million compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million in the previous year. The slower residential lot activity in the first quarter is a reflection of timing. Demand is favorable and the bulk of our lot closing should be forthcoming in the second half of the year. We are also encouraged by recent increased interest in commercial acreage in Chenal as rooftop density has increased and economic confidence has improved.

Now I will turn the call over to Byrom for additional comments on the quarter and the outlook.

Byrom Walker

Thank you John. Deltic ended the first quarter with net cash provided by operating activities totaling $1.3 million. Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $7.7 million. We anticipate Capex in 2017 to be approximately $34 million.

Nearly $20 million of planned capital expenditures are focused in our manufacturing segment, including the final phase of a log line modernization project at our Ola mill and at Del-Tin where we plan to replace the press chains and belts in the third quarter of 2017.

Income tax increased by $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2017 from year ago levels. The increase in the current year income tax rate is primarily due to the expiration of favorable capital gains rates on our timber harvested in 2016, combined with the implementation of new GAAP rules related to the method of accounting for tax effects of share-based compensation.

This accounting change increased our effective income tax rate for the quarter about 20%. Interest expense was $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2017, a decline of $1.1 million from a year ago. We benefited from a lower average interest rate due to the retirement of $40 million of Series A senior notes in December of last year and due to a patronage refund from one of our lenders, which was accounted for as a reduction in interest expense.

We remain on track for our outlook in the second quarter and year of 2017. We expect the sawtimber harvest to be relatively in-line or modestly above year ago levels in the second quarter depending upon weather conditions. [Sales] volumes to be flat to 14% above the second quarter last year as we capitalize on the favorable lumber markets and the benefits of our small-log line and upgrades at our Ola mill.

Residential lot sales are expected to be between 5 lot and 10 lot range in the second quarter, below the previous year but the majority of the anticipated lot offering is waiting to close in the second half of the year and that supports our full-year residential lot sales estimate of 120 to 140 lots.

Now I will turn the call back over to John for closing remarks.

John Enlow

Thank you Byrom. I am very optimistic about the opportunities in front of us at Deltic. From our first weeks it is evident that our people care deeply about the company and are dedicated to its success. We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation, identifying opportunities to reduce operating costs, including corporate overhead, and optimizing our asset. We are working hard at driving shareholder value and delivering a best-in-class company.

I look forward to updating you as our strategic assessment unfolds further and leads to specific direction and courses of action, and I also look forward to meeting many of our shareholders in the coming months as we increase our investor outreach.

Operator, let us open the call for questions.

Albert Sebastian

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and Anna, it is good to hear your voice again. I have a number of questions. First, with regards to Del-Tin, can you give us an indication of how profitable Del-Tin was in the quarter?

John Enlow

We continued to see improvements at Del-Tin. The uptime increased, so our lower cost per unit decreased on there. So we have favorable results from Del-Tin for the period.

Albert Sebastian

Okay. So, I mean was it – can you indicate what the operating income was from Del-Tin for the quarter?

Byrom Walker

We don't really break down the individual segments to give those pieces out on there, but we have some more detailed information, which will be coming out in the 10-Q.

Albert Sebastian

And do you think that Del-Tin, I know that historically you had a goal of trying to have Del-Tin earn $1 million a month in terms of operating income, do you think that that is something that you could achieve?

Byrom Walker

The thing we have depending on that is when we do our upgrades to Del-Tin, replace the press chains, the belts, the new stones coming in on that, and so once those improvements get in place in the third quarter, then we can see it really – how the facility can run, but we think we can get improved production from it, which could lead to those in that direction.

John Enlow

This is John Enlow. Let me just kind of add to that as Byrom said, the real key to the path forward on Del-Tin is getting this chain and belt issue behind us. That is impacting both our operating rates as well as our product mix from the [board] production, which our higher margin product. So we feel comfortable that once we get that taken care of we should be on the path that we would all like to see.

Albert Sebastian

Okay. I mean historically the performance of Del-Tin has not been particularly good, so hopefully and it is really I think since the inception of the construction of the plant, but hopefully one of these days it will get configured accordingly and we will see some good profits out of that. My second question concerns your lots sold, you only sold one lot in the quarter and you guided for five to 10 lots, so it obviously came in quite a bit below expectations, however, I guess you haven't changed your outlook for the year, you are still looking for I believe it is 120 to 140 for lots sold, so can you just talk about that?

Byrom Walker

That is correct Albert. You notice at the end of last year we had several different lot offerings in some price points, all that inventory was sold, placed under contract and the majority of it sold last year. This is just a matter of timing. We are currently working on developing lots in several different neighborhoods and price points within the Chenal Valley development.

We have a new offering in our Wildwood small lot neighborhood coming up in the next few weeks. And then as we go through the next quarters we will have more lots within the mid-level tier. We also have some golf course neighborhoods coming out and so a lot of it is just that the mix – having the mix available to sell, and we are in the process of developing those. But we are really encouraged by where we were with the sales of all of our lot offerings. I think if you remember, the ones we put out they went into contract very quickly and the majority of them closed in the last year.

John Enlow

So, it really is just a mix – a function of the timing of the work that needs to be done for the development to come forward and go to market. As Byrom said, we have seen really strong demand on the medium to more modest size lot size and that is where we are going to focus and we are quite confident that we are going to be able to hit the range of guidance that we have delivered for the year.

Albert Sebastian

And with regards to the dividend, the yield in the stock is quite a bit below timber REIT, now you are not a timber REIT, but you do have a similar asset base to timber REITs, you have a different structure, you are a C corp, do you feel that the stock has a competitive yield with the timber REITs?

Byrom Walker

Albert, the board looks at the dividend on a regular basis, and we evaluate it in conjunction with all of the different ways that we can provide return for the shareholder, whether that is share repurchase or investing back in our business. And at the end of the day make the decision that we think is going to benefit the shareholder the most. So that is really what guides our capital allocation decisions and we feel like that is the right way to approach it. We don't necessarily think about it. Just exclusively relative to our peers, it is really what creates the most value with the circumstance at Deltic.

Albert Sebastian

Okay, and just my last question, do you think the current share price reflects the underlying asset value of the company?

Byrom Walker

So, obviously we have an internal view of our value. We don't necessarily share that publicly. We think it is more appropriate to provide you with the information for you to develop your view.

Albert Sebastian

Okay. Thank you.

Byrom Walker

Thank you Al.

John Enlow

So let me close by thanking everyone for joining us this morning, and I really thank you and appreciate your interest in Deltic Timber. Have a good day.

