The world is always swirling around us. It is just, at some times, that it is swirling faster than at other times. In my opinion, it is moving quite rapidly now. When the pace picks up to present levels, I get concerned.

So should you.

Everyone, and their mothers, think that Mr. Macron will win the French election on Sunday. All of the polls indicate this result. Even I, who called for Brexit and a win by Mr. Trump, am in this camp. It is just hard to see the road to victory for Ms. Le Pen.

The Financial Times points it out this morning though. The headline reads "Liberté, egalité or stay away? French voters prepare to abstain." If this is accurate, then it would mean that all of the polls are inaccurate because the survey sample is wrong. It may also mean, as the Financial Times points out in this article, that if enough people abstain, because they find both candidates unappealing, that Ms. Le Pen, with her diehard electorate, could win the vote.

Whichever camp you are in, on this issue, I would take nothing for granted. It is not impossible for a big surprise to await us all on Monday morning, after the French elections, and I am not counting it out. A Le Pen win would be a disaster for the European Union and for the markets, I suspect. On Monday morning, there is enough of a possibility here to take some money off the table today, or to hedge up for a "just in case" moment.

I remind all of you that the issue is not France, but what a Le Pen win would mean for the European Union, the Euro and the sustainability of the European construct. She wants out, and has said it repeatedly. She wants to go back to the Franc and to close the French borders. The stark reality is that everything that Germany wants; she does not want, and just there is the crux of the issue.

Even if Mr. Macron wins, and there is a sizeable amount of opposition, it may force Mr. Macron into his own corner, to try to get his people elected to the French Parliament in June. A Macron win, I point out, may not be the cause of jubilation, even though the EU will play it loudly just that way.

I would be cautious.

I put out a brief piece on oil, yesterday. While we have, not surprisingly, rallied to some extent this morning, I noted that we had broken the $47.50 support/resistance line, which had been my prediction. I also set the next to range markers at $45.00 and then $43.50. The technology of the American shale oil industry is overturning the energy world. That is my opinion.

OPEC, and her minions, are done, finished and caput. There is not one strategy that they can employ that will do anything to help them, as production cuts can be made up by American oil companies.

The world has turned.

I had the good fortune to hear from one of the world's most influential Middle Eastern central bankers this morning. His take is,

As I said, BUT I don't think this is the big one, I could expect another dead cat bounce, due to panic production cuts by OPEC, the real target for me is low 30's. For that to happen, for a longer period of time, you need U.S. shale to become more productive, new technology of production is just in its starting phase. It will take around a year before we are there. In the meantime, we will see implementation costs, bottle neck inflation, in the sector, go up, but as shale production becomes more mature, production, costs and profits should find a level around $32-$36 per barrel.

This is not exactly a market friendly outlook for either foreign oil stocks or their bonds. It is also not a positive viewpoint for the OPEC sovereigns, themselves, or for other countries that largely depend upon oil for their revenues. Oil prices, at these levels, will not support the social programs that they have put in place and very real, and very serious, geopolitical upheavals may result.

While this could be a longer term positive for the American oil companies, it may take some time before our improving technologies reach the point where our companies are profitable at these levels. Consequently, some pain may be waiting, in the short term, even for the American companies. I would consider the timeline carefully.

In the United States, the House passed the American Health Care Act by 217-213, a narrow victory for Mr. Trump. The Senate Finance Committee Chairman, Orrin Hatch, said that he would like to get the corporate tax rate down to 15%, as President Trump has proposed, but it may not be doable.

Senator Hatch told Bloomberg that he has an "open mind" on carried interest, though it's a "tough" issue. He also said that he's not sure tax reform bill has to be revenue-neutral. He further stated that the Bill may need 60 votes after changes in Senate, though it may also be possible to use budget-related move called "reconciliation" for a passage threshold of 51 votes.

In other words, nothing is assured and everything is up for grabs. We are in a state of "maybe-maybe," in my view, and I am not willing, yet, to hold any presumptions. There is a lot at stake here for the insurance companies, the drug companies and the equities and debt of both sectors. I am stuck in neutral, at this point, and I am reluctant to make bets, in these areas, one way or another.