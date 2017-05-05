Jeff Bezos, The Outsider CEO

The other day I wrote a piece on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and why I believe the company's retail presence is just getting started. In today's article, I hope to express why I believe in Amazon's management team and particularly why I remain confident that Jeff Bezos will continue to thrive as CEO.

The Outsiders is a fantastic book which I highly recommend all members of Seeking Alpha to read. Written by William Thorndike a few years ago, The Outsiders outlines eight unconventional CEOs and their radically rational blueprint for success. The book received high praise from the likes of Michael Mauboussin and Bill Ackman along with earning a recommendation in Warren Buffett's shareholder letter from 2012.

In short, the book examines eight CEOs from the past 50 years who all achieved extraordinary returns on a per-share basis. Thorndike set out to learn why these CEOs achieved such strong returns and in the process found that they all shared very similar qualities. The eight CEOs included:

· Tom Murphy, CEO of Capital Cities Broadcasting

· Henry Singleton, CEO of Teledyne (NYSE:TDY)

· Bill Anders, CEO of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

· John Malone, CEO of TCI

· Katharine Graham, CEO of The Washington Post (NYSE:GHC)

· Bill Stiritz, CEO of Ralston Purina

· Dick Smith, CEO of General Cinema

· Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)

While The Outsiders succeeded for a number of reasons, each of them were masters of capital allocation. Instead of spending lots of time on day-to-day operations, The Outsiders ran highly decentralized businesses. By doing so, these CEOs let managers of the underlying divisions independently run their operations.

The Outsider CEOs preferred cash flows over earnings. They did not provide guidance to Wall Street and lost no sleep as to whether their quarterly net income figures came in above analysts' estimates. The Outsiders' instead focused on capital efficiency and sought high returns on their invested capital. They then redeployed that capital generated into more highly profitable projects - creating a virtuous cycle in the process.

The Outsiders also lacked prior experience. All but one was new to their industry and each of them were first-time CEO's. In addition, only two of them held MBAs and half of them were under 40 when they became CEO.

They also shared similar morals and values. The Outsiders were frugal, humble and independent. They worked in bare-bone offices, and operated far away from Wall Street. They didn't appear on the cover of Forbes magazine, but did make sure to spend time with their families.

Above all, The Outsiders attempted to maximize their company's per-share value over their tenures. They were not concerned over the growth in sales, earnings, headcount, etc. and instead knew that each of these would take care of themselves through a mastery of capital allocation.

The traits of The Outsiders were far different than the typical CEO - in fact they couldn't be more opposite. Thorndike described the "typical CEO" as one who traveled by corporate plane, spent lots of time touring operations, and met frequently with Wall Street analysts among other things. Instead, The Outsider CEO spent much of their time analyzing new business opportunities and finding the most strategic ways to allocate capital. While The Outsider CEOs were much different than their peers, they were by no means blindly contrarian.

I've provided below a summary of traits for both the Typical CEO and the Outsider CEO.

Now that we've outlined what makes an Outsider CEO, I'm going to try and articulate why Jeff Bezos is a modern-day example. Bezos is a first-time CEO who started Amazon himself. He's humble, innovative and always coming up with new ideas. Bezos doesn't lose sleep as to what those outside of Amazon think of him and his company - let alone Wall Street analysts. Building on that point, Amazon has never issued guidance for quarterly earnings. The company instead focuses on maximizing free cash flow from its capital investments and then redeploying that cash into new projects.

To try and illustrate this point further, I've copied below quotes from William Thorndike describing The Outsiders alongside excerpts from Jeff Bezos' shareholder letters over the years. The similarities are much clearer when comparing the two in such a manner.

Building off the final quote in the comparison above, which pertains to maximizing long-term shareholder value, I thought I'd finish this article on that same idea. There was a fantastic chart in The Outsiders which l really liked. The chart showed the average 25-year returns of the eight Outsiders' companies compared to the S&P 500 index and their peer groups. Not only that, Thorndike also included Jack Welch's returns as CEO of General Electric (NYSE:GE) over that time frame. Thorndike chose Welch as many saw him as the best CEO over the latter course of the 20th century.

I thought it might be interesting to apply the same idea to Amazon and Jeff Bezos. As a result, I took the share price from Amazon's IPO (almost 20 years ago) and compared it to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the Nasdaq. I chose Apple as I feel if people were asked what's been the most dominant company over the past 20 years, many would say Apple and praise Steve Jobs in the process. Even with Apple's strong run the past couple of months, Amazon still trounces its returns … compared to the Nasdaq the results could not be more black and white. As a side note, if I were to include the S&P 500 as well, you wouldn't be able to see the line, as it returned slightly lower figures than the Nasdaq since 1997.

Both quotes above are from Thorndike.

While one may raise the argument that Amazon's best days are behind it, I still think this company has room to grow. As the company continues to find new ways to reinvest capital at ultra-high rates of return, all under the leadership of an Outsider CEO in Jeff Bezos, I remain confident that Amazon will continue to thrive.

Lastly, for those looking to find a copy of The Outsiders, the book can be purchased off Amazon here ... I'm aware of the smameless plug.

Please feel free to comment and leave your thoughts - as a young investor, I am always looking for ways to continue learning out here! If you enjoyed this article's content please shoot me a follow - I plan on writing more articles in the near future.