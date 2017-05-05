Telefonica Deutschland Holding's (TELDF) CEO Markus Haas on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCPK:TELDF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Good morning everybody and welcome to the Telefonica Deutschland first quarter 2017 preliminary results conference call. Before proceeding with the presentation we would like to inform you that the financial information contained in this document has been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards. This presentation may contain announcements that constitute forward-looking statements which are not guarantees the future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Also certain results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of variety of factors. We invite you to read the complete disclaimer included in the first page of this presentation which you will also find on our website in the Investor Relations section. With me today I have our new Chief Executive Officer Markus Haas as well as our Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, Rachel Empey.

Markus will lead you through the call today. Markus please go ahead.

Markus Haas

Thank you, Veronica. Good morning everyone, I'm excited to present to you today another solid set of results for the first quarter of 2017 fully in-line with our full-year guidance we gave earlier this year. We were able to continue to improve our mobile service revenue performance to minus 0.6 year-on-year versus minus 0.9 year-on-year in the last quarter. The pricing environment in the non-premium segment has improved further since the Q4 results. Our trading metrics already reflect this change as the retail wholesale dynamics are starting to rebalance. In the premium segment we see solid data traffic growth as well as campaigns for our network operators to further simulate data growth and determine market. Traffic on our network was up 67% year-on-year with a monthly usage of 1.8 gigabytes for O2 customers.

We were able to grow the number of LTE customers by 16% year-on-year to 14 million at the end of first quarter. The O2 Free portfolio continues to be well received with customers using 1.5 times as much data as customers of the legacy premium portfolio. Equally about at 2.1% in the first quarter of 2017. This result reflects another 35 million of incremental synergies saving from FTE restructuring and the network consolidation. At the same time, we have continued to invest in the positioning of the O2 Free, so as to build further momentum for the brand in the market. Our successful integration and transformation activities also had to generate operating cash flow growth of almost 13% so far in 2017, supporting our dividend proposal of EUR0.25 of the Annual General Meeting on May 9, next week.

Overall our first quarter results confirm the confidence we have in our outlook for the financial year 2017. I'm proud to lead an extraordinary organization in the dynamic market with significant data growth potential. On the next slide, I will give you a short update on the commercial environment. In the premium segment we are up in cross selling O2 Free to new and existing customers using value added products such as our exclusive corporation with Sky to drive customer uptick. We also continue to innovate offering for example the first biometric secure code system for secure identification in Germany as part of our O2 banking solution. Recently we also relaunched our auto prepaid offer with high-speed data and new roaming for our customers. The new O2 DSL portfolio offers customers more bandwidth and speeds of up to a 100 Mbs per second.

In addition, our premium brand O2 also turned 15 years this year. This we celebrate with a range of activities upcoming shortly. As I mentioned earlier, pricing in the non-premium segment has also improved in the past three months. The penetration of more for more increasing as the economics of the new roaming legislation impact market strategies. We continue to leverage our strong partnerships and market brand approach to operate successfully in this environment. As mentioned earlier we are celebrating the 15-year anniversary of the O2 brand this year in Germany. O2 has become one of Germany's leading consumer brands with a track record of innovative customer solutions. What started with the launch of O2 Homezone in 2002 soon became a brand spanning mobile and fixed retail solutions as well as business propositions over the following decade.

Milestones included in introduction of the O2 in 2006, the separation of service and handset [indiscernible] in 2009 as well as the first voice and SMA in the German market in 2012. Since then we have never stopped to innovate. Even in the challenging environment of the merger between Telefonica Deutschland and E-Plus we introduced award winning services such as O2 banking and have some of the most attractive content partnerships in the market. With the launch of O2 Free in October last year, we were the first operator to remove the [indiscernible] data usage for the German capital market. Our offerings under limited data access to user to speed our 4G. We see the brand anniversary as an opportunity to revolve existing customers for the trust they have played in us over the years and to win new customers for our premium portfolio.

A range of events driven targeted initiatives will help us sharpen the focus of O2 Free by enabling freedom of choice and mobility. With these initiatives we want to encourage our customers to use their mobile device as the hub of the digital lives. We want to simulate data usage in what remains in our highly attractive market with significant data monetization opportunities. If we move on Slide 6 to our network, I can say that we are making steady progress with our ongoing consolidation and rollout effort. We have now completed the consolidate in a number of important areas on Southern Germany and we are continually pushing ahead with the integration effort. We see this improvement reflected in customer statistics and surveys.

In addition, we recently launched SON, Self-Organizing Networks, a software which enables automatic flexible network capacity management. Together with our newly established service center operations, we have now enabled real time network data analytics to react quickly to customer demand for patients. It is our core focus to execute restructuring of our network environment with as little disruption for our customers as technically possible. Moreover, we are also already looking ahead to the next generation of mobile network technology with a range of 5G trials. Together, we have set up 4.5G pilot network and have already been able to achieve speed of up to 1.65 gigabit per second in the environment.

Over the next weeks and months we will continue to develop the technological capabilities of our network as we are going for the consolidation processes of [indiscernible] bandwidth and faster speed requirements of our customers in the near future. In addition to our key focus areas commercial and network, we also continue to develop our vision of the telco. As we are moving from integration to transformation, we are placing the customer at the heart of everything we do. As part of our transformation agenda, we focus on growth, efficiency and investments. We are bundling a range of activities into our transformation initiative, which will help move our business forward. As I've said before, we continue to believe in the potential of the German market from a data monetization perspective. We firmly believe that the continued improvement in our brand positioning and network quality will support growth in years to come.

In addition, we are developing innovative business ideas in advanced stage analytics and the Internet of Things via Telefónica NEXT. All the while operational efficiency remained our core guiding principle. We continue to transform our back office and IT landscape to enable end to end customer processes and real time decision making which will turn and enable to serve our customers better. By placing our customers at the heart of our activities we want to ensure that we empower them to use their mobile devices freely.

We want them to be able to add content and services as they see fit to manage their digital life and to explore new digital opportunities. Throughout this transformation we must invest time, effort and resources to make possible changes we envisage. In consequence, this confirmation will result in cost savings. We will not be able to present the details of our transformation plan today and we will come to the market with those details in due course. Therefore, we believe in the necessity of transformation and the tangible benefits we will derive from embracing change.

Let me now get you on slide 8 more color on our vision for Telefónica NEXT and what we call the new growth area. As you know in 2016 we founded Telefónica NEXT to provide innovative consumer Internet based solutions to better address customer needs in a connected digital world, especially in the areas of advanced data analytics and the Internet of Things. Core focus areas are targeted communication, customer movement, smart retail and smart sensors based on our Geeny platform. We successfully introduced Telefónica NEXT at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and at the CeBit in Germany in Hanover in the first quarter. It is widely recognized now that big data will drive business solutions of the future. We also cooperating with our majority shareholder Telefónica in developing new applications in this space.

In the context of our advanced data analytics effort, we recently acquired a startup called Minodes which specializes in smart retail. The company analysis anonymous data streams by reading customer Wi-Fi signals in shopping area. On this basis we know this is able to deliver business insight all the while protecting customer privacy. Referenced customers already include the likes of Adidas and Audi for example. We know this stands for the opportunities data stream present in this environment and our ability to turn this data stream into revenue on a new digital era.

With this I would like to hand over to Rachel Empey to present to you the financial details of our fourth quarter results release. Rachel over to you.

Rachel Empey

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Today as you've heard from Markus, we're presenting a strong set of results for Q1 2017. We maintained solid operating momentum and have continued our success of synergy capture. We are reiterating our full-year outlook on all metrics that we guided including our expectations on the regulator effects on service revenue and EBITDA. We reported mobile service revenue decline in the quarter of 3.3% year on year, which fully reflects the quarter of MTR cuts and European roaming legislation. Excluding those regulatory effects, as you heard from Markus the mobile service revenue trend has continued to improve to minus 0.6% year on year in Q1 coming from minus 0.9% year on year in the fourth quarter of last year.

We've clearly benefited from the continued good customer response that we've seen to our premium offer the O2 Free, while of course we still have some headwinds coming from the mix shift within our customer base and the legacy based activities that we've seen in previous quarter. As I mentioned we were able to maintain solid trading momentum. We saw 172,000 postpaid net adds in the quarter and 183,000 prepaid net adds. We have seen a rebalancing of trading activity between wholesale and retail, particularly on the back of recent price increases in the non- premium segment. In our fixed business we continue to see good demand for the VDSL high-speed products that we offer with 67,000 net adds and of course the wholesale migration and loss of wholesale lines continue to visibly accelerate as we anticipated on the phase out of the technology which will be completed in 2019.

From a profitability perspective, we think solid EBITDA growth in the quarter of 2.1% year on year fully in line with our full-year guidance which was driven by 35 million of incremental synergies in the quarter. Those synergies were driven by roll over effects and additional savings, predominantly coming from our FTE restructuring activities and network consolidation. We continue to see margin enhancement in the first quarter, an increase of 1.5 percentage points year on year to 22.6%. We continue to invest in our business, but nevertheless we were able to capture 10 million of CapEx synergies in Q1 coming from network consolidation and of course the rollout of a single LTE network.

Finally, the combination of EBITDA growth and CapEx synergies have resulted in strong operating cash flow growth in the first quarter of almost 13% year on year. Clearly and strongly supporting our dividend proposal for the AGM which as Markus mentioned is next week, where we will see a proposal of EUR0.25 per share, an increase of EUR0.01 versus last year. Of course underlying the balance sheet remained strong, we have low leverage of around 0.5 times EBITDA well below our target of 1 times EBITDA in the medium term, which of course also helps to support our medium-term dividend growth trajectory.

We move on to the next slide, let's have a look at some of those customer numbers in more detail. As I mentioned we have seen some rebalancing between retail and wholesale trading and as you can see in the chart the partner share of postpaid growth adds has slowed to 55% in the first quarter and clearly this is on the back of the improvement that we've seen in the pricing environment in the no-frills segment, for example on the back of the roaming and data usage increases that we have seen. Churn overall remained in line with our expectations, overall postpaid churn is stable, we've seen a slight uptick in the O2 consumer churn on the back of our new portfolio and the consumer migrations that we saw in 2016.

As I mentioned, the demand for VDSL remains good and strong, 67,000 net adds in the quarter with our retail fixed customer base remaining broadly stable at around 2.1 million customers. You see very clearly on this chart what I mentioned previously that we see an acceleration of the loss of wholesale DSL lines fully in line with our expectations as we shut down the legacy ULL platform that underlies that business.

Markus mentioned some impressive data usage and data growth numbers and you see the details of those on slide 11. Overall, the data KPIs remained strong and the demand in particularly for LTE and music and video streaming continues. But we clearly see a further opportunity in the German market and thus we are focusing alongside many other players in the market on stimulating data usage, in our case with our O2 Free proposition.

Total data traffic grew in the first quarter by 67% year on year, accelerating throughout the prior periods. We passed the 14 million customer mark in terms of LTE using customers, which is up 61% year on year. Also important I think that the O2 LTE customer usage continues to grow, up 52% year on year to 1.8 gigabytes per month. And here again if you look in comparison to other markets, we see a further opportunity to stimulate usage and to further accelerate the opportunities from data monetization. If we move on to slide number 12, we can see how that trading and data usage have flown through into revenue. As I mentioned earlier and very importantly we have seen a sequential improvement in the underlying mobile service revenue trajectory to 0.6% negative, improving from 0.9% negative in the fourth quarter and here we clearly see a positive effect from the data monetization on the O2 Free that I mentioned earlier.

Those results clearly fully in line with our full-year guidance on service revenue. At a reported level, so including the regulator effect of both the MTR cuts and the present roaming legislation, those regulator effects are 35 million in total, we have reported a decline in service revenue of 3.3% year on year in the first quarter. When looking at total revenue we can still see the lower demand and longer replacement cycle for handset which was prevalent throughout 2016 where we see handset revenues declining 5.4% year on year. We see a stable trend in terms of the partner share of postpay mobile service revenue with an approximate increase of 1 percentage point quarter on quarter when you look at it as a percentage of total service revenue for postpay. In fixed, and we've given you a slightly more detailed base of our fixed revenue to help show the different activities in the different segments in terms of the activities of our business.

I think what's very important is clearly that we see an improvement in our fixed retail revenue trends on the back of the increasing share of VDSL customers in our overall customer base and we see here that we are now only declining with around 2% in terms of fixed retail revenues. The remainder of our revenues are driven by the wholesale customer migration that I've already mentioned and the associated fixed voice revenues that are largely linked to the wholesale revenues and you can see a significant decline in both of these business areas as we had anticipated. And I think important to stress that these remain relatively low margin businesses and this business will phase out until 2019. Let's move on to EBITDA on Slide 13. Here as I mentioned earlier we delivered around 2.1 percentage point of growth fully in line with our full year guidance. And we have some exceptional items in the quarter specifically around 11 million of restructuring cost booked to the P&L for our ongoing integration activities.

Our supplies cost benefited significantly from a cost of mobile termination rate and we're down around 7% year on year. Our personnel expenses declined 10.4% year on year reflecting the successful execution of the program as part of our integration and synergy activities. Our other OpEx was also down year on year this time by 5.4% and here overall the integration savings of EUR35 million are clearly visible across the P&L lines. Again, specifically from FTE restructuring and network consolidation, but clearly also are partially offset by our continued activities in the marketplace investing into the positioning of O2 Free reacting to the competitive market environment in which we find ourselves and continuing to invest in great customer service experience for our customers.

Overall OIBDA excluding exceptional effects was EUR401 million for the quarter as I said up 2.1% fully in line with guidance and steady margin enhancements saw it improved EBITDA margin to 22.6%, up 1.5 percentage points year on year. If we move to Slide 14, let's have a quick look at the balance sheet and free cash flow. As I mentioned earlier, on the back of growing EBITDA and CapEx synergies we see operating cash flow up 13% year on year in the first quarter. Free cash flow was essentially flat for the quarter, so minus EUR1 million mainly as a result of the usual seasonality we see with a heavy burden from prepayments in the first quarter around 200 million this year, which we experience every year mainly driven by rental cost for mobile sites being paid up front.

We had other positive effect in terms of working capital, for example using our usual silent factoring and factoring activities to enable us to manage our free cash flow for the quarter. There were also, as we've had in the last couple of years working capital effects from restructuring which we should expect to continue throughout 2017. In the quarter we had around EUR37 million negative from restructuring, which brings us to accumulated restructuring cash out of approximately EUR400 million since the integration in 2014. If you come to look at the balance sheet, you can see that net debt remained roughly around EUR800 million at the end of the quarter with our net debt leverage at around 0.5 turn versus EBITDA, as I mentioned well below our medium term guidance of onetime EBITDA. As usual, always good to remember that our operating lease adjusted leverage remains significantly higher and would be around a value of approximately 2 times EBITDA.

So in summary, Q1 2017 performance was solid and fully in line with current and we are reiterating our full-year outlook. The competitive environment has remained dynamic and we see increasing focus on stimulating data usage and data growth and we clearly are very excited to celebrate the O2 15-year anniversary in the coming weeks and we will of course think about promotions in the same vein to stimulate data. O2 Free continues to be well received by our new and existing customers and is of course a very important driver of our solid operating momentum that we've seen this quarter. EBITDA growth continues to be solid and has benefited from strong synergy capture of EUR35 million in the quarter, but of course also as I mentioned reflects our continued investment into the premium positioning of our O2 brand and enhancing our customer experience.

We're very pleased with the acquisition of Minodes, which underpins our transformation agenda and reflects our focus on innovation, new business models as well as enhancing profitability for the future. Finally, strong operating cash flow growth supports our mid-term guidance trajectory for the dividend and we will have that first dividend proposal of EUR0.25, a growth of EUR1 per year that we will make to the AGM next week on the 9th of May.

With that I would like to say thank you for dialing in today and hand over to the operator to facilitate the Q&A session. Thank you.

Dominik Klarmann

So firstly maybe you can give us some color on why the postpaid retail churn has picked up this quarter and linked to that why you increased your commercial spend in the quarter and how we should think about those two metrics over the course of the year. And then secondly, I'm curious to hear what you think of Amazon as a potential partner based on your MVNO remedy I guess you can see that as a big opportunity to take share with such a strong partner. Thank you.

Markus Haas

On postpaid churn, I think a little bit seasonality, I think we have finalized the customer migration but it's nearly stable, so we talk about point one more, so we don't expect any deterioration more here. On Amazon, I think we normally don't comment on market rumors. I think we're still under remedies so if somebody would ask us in order to make the reference offer on access without any price regulation, I think that's an important part that we clearly would make an offer on the remedies but we normally really don't comment on market rumors. Unto commercial cost, Rachel over to you.

Rachel Empey

So Dominik, I think as I mentioned in my speech, clearly two things important for us, firstly maintaining our positioning and momentum relative to the market. We have seen some promotional activities in the premium segment in the first quarter and so clearly we responded to that and we would expect to continue to respond during the year depending on how the market moves. And secondly specifically we want to continue to position the O2 brand and specifically the O2 Free proposition, which as we mentioned will be further backed up by some birthday celebrations in the coming weeks. So really I would say business as usual in terms of responding to the market and continuing to position the O2 brand, but something we will also continue to look at carefully in the coming quarters.

Dominik Klarmann

And maybe I can sneak in one question on the transformation program and whether you're ready to give some more color on the financial profile or whether that's still too early.

Markus Haas

I think overall as I presented I think the cornerstones are very clear and later in the year will be clearly come back what does it mean more in detail but the cornerstones are very clear, what we aim for, what is our vision especially coming from the customer needs in the future on data monetization and more devices and in so far there is nothing to add.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Polo Tang of UBS. Please go ahead.

Polo Tang

I just have a few different questions. So the first one is reached about competitor activity in the market, because we've seen some interesting moves, we see more for more price increases from Vodafone recently, but we've also seen T-Mobile zero rate of some video and music streaming services. So what's your take on these moves by the competition and how it's impacted Telefonica Deutschland in the market? My second question is really just trying to understand what's happening with costs and EBITDA in a bit more detail, because your commercial costs in terms of Q1. But can you remind us in terms of typical seasonality in terms of commercial costs for the year and how should we think about the ten year anniversary of the iPhone will this lead to anything notable in terms of commercial costs in terms of Q3 of Q4. Thanks.

Markus Haas

And I will take the first one. I think we've seen year-on-year and be released with the full year numbers in February of 62%, increase in data usage for postpaid customers. And what we clearly see in the market now that everybody's trying to accelerate this trend in order to boost data usage. So all the offers that we currently see and you mentioned some of them from our competitors. They all along simulating data usage and from the key competitors and this is clearly a good thing because we've seen our data increase finally happening in Germany and are ready to accelerate trying to get the best out of this clearly [indiscernible] the name of the game from our perspective. So I think I also wouldn't be surprised that we would be more offers in the market going forward that simulate data usage. And so far, I think it's a healthy trend from our perspective.

Rachel Empey

Hi Polo, thanks for the question. On seasonality of commercial costs and particularly issues around the iPhone, I mean finally as I said we clearly want to reposition the O2 brand and that is an ongoing set of activities for us that you saw at the end of last year and we will continue to be active here during 2017. In terms of the broader market environment, I would say it's quite difficult to say that there is concrete seasonality that is predictable every quarter, but you definitely think different activities from different brands in the market on a week by week, month by month quarter by quarter basis and we respond to that. Specifically in terms of the iPhone, clearly there is significantly less subsidy in the German market than in other markets. And as you know we don't heavily subsidize handsets particularly, new handsets so that is not necessarily a concrete driver but when a new iPhone is launched you will necessarily see higher costs. It really depends what else is happening in Q3 and Q4, what level of costs we might see. If you have a look in terms of our other spend, we are also as I mentioned continuing to invest in great customer service for our customers and that has a lot to do also with the premium positioning of the O2 brand that we're trying to achieve and also something that we will continue into invest in further time. Hope that's helpful Polo, thank you.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

Yes. Good morning, everyone and thank you for taking the question. I just have one and it's linked to the questions that both Dominik and Polo asked earlier, regarding the commercial and other costs and I just wondered if you could perhaps talk us through in a bit more detail of the key drivers. Over the last two years, so in the first quarter of '16, there was around a 30 million increase. Now, there is another 27 million increase year-on-year in this cost. If I add that two numbers, 60 million is more than 6% of your retail service revenues. So is it material increase in this cost line. So I just wanted to understand whether there are any exceptional ones that you may have seen now and also versus last year, I was under the impression that some of these costs went up in the first half of '16 as you're making the migration of the customer base onto the O2 brand and you had to make this calls to the customers to welcome them and everything. Is that something that will make the comps easier or are you finding it hard not to be forced to spend even more this year because of commercial activities from [indiscernible]?

Rachel Empey

Hi, Georgios. Thanks for your question. I think as you said, it somehow goes in the same direction of the comments that I made to Dominik and to Polo. You are right in so far in the first half of 2016, we were clearly very focused on managing the customer migration project that we managed throughout 2016 and we had some particular costs associated with managing that throughout the first half of last year. This year, we clearly don't have a customer base migration to manage. Nevertheless, we have other activities, especially in terms of responding to the market as I mentioned earlier.

And also as Polo mentioned, we've clearly seen some new offers and promotions from some of the competitors, particularly in the premium segment to which we wanted to respond to maintain momentum. We want to be sure that we are repositioning the O2 brand appropriately and supporting the O2 Free and its proposition and thirdly continuing to invest in customer service to give the kind of great customer service that you would expect as part of the overall proposition of a premium brand. And I think important that we are part of a dynamic market and it is very important to us to respond accordingly as market conditions change or as promotions come into being.

That's what we did in Q1 and you should expect us to continue to do that throughout 2017. I don't think it's as straightforward as just trying to add together the cost and say, well, isn't that a significant cost? I think my comment would be, it's a very dynamic market. There are very many moving parts across the different channel, tariffs and brands, but essentially the core of what we're doing is what I've mentioned around maintaining momentum, positioning the O2 brand and enhancing customer service.

Hello. Thank you very much for taking my questions. I have two questions please. And the first one is prepaid ARPU and prepaid ARPU in this quarter has seen a 12% decline. And I was wondering whether you can explain the reason behind that and how do you expect the prepaid ARPU to develop going forward? And also on top of that, what do you think going to be the impact of idea registration to your prepaid customer base.

And second question is on your retail postpaid ARPU and I'm wondering if you can give any color on how do you see that exact trend develop on the back of the O2 Free launch. Thank you very much.

Rachel Empey

Hi, Siyi. So thank you for your question. I think two or three things to say. I think firstly of course in reported ARPU, as in reported mobile service revenues, you see the impact of termination rate cuts and roaming. I mean, I think that's important in terms of understanding firstly some negative trends, which are coming from those regulatory effects where we are giving you the underlying total mobile service revenue, but clearly have not given you any detail breakdown in terms of the ARPU, but clearly you can see that that would be a significant negative impact on both prepaid and postpaid ARPU.

I think also I've said this before, prepaid customer numbers and prepaid ARPU have variability based on seasonality and the usage of customers in terms of how we include or exclude them from the customer base, based on their activity for the last three months. So you often see some variability in the prepaid customer base and thus variability in prepaid ARPU based on the activation and reactivation levels based on customer activity levels, which means that prepaid ARPU in itself is not a great indicator. That's why we tend to look at service revenue trends in total and underlying rather than breaking it down in terms of ARPU statistics per se, particularly in prepaid.

In terms of postpaid ARPU and firstly the effect of regulations that I mentioned already is of course important. We remain pleased with the development of the O2 Free activity both in the customer base and with new customers and the impact that that has in terms of our overall retail postpaid ARPU. But of course, you continue to see some of the legacy effects in the customer base that we've seen over time. And as you know, we don't publish detailed segmented information, but clearly those are the key trends that we continue to see.

Markus Haas

On the registration and prepaid, I think the two important points. First is, we don't need to recruit existing customers and as we've seen in other countries, so it's only going forward for new customers. And I think we clearly benefit of digitalization here because we are [indiscernible] So I think we work in all channels on a very customer friendly solution in order to make it as move seamless as customer as possible to register and after they bought that prepaid starter kit. And so far, let's see how this technologies and also empowerment is accepted by customers, but overall I think we're pleased that we can use all modern technologies in order to make it as seamless as possible for customers to register.

Hi, there. Thanks for the question. Two please. Could you give us some color on the phasing of the remaining synergies? And then secondly have you guys got any plans to use, I think you've got quite a lot of higher frequency spectrum. Do you have any plans to roll that out in the next year or so? Obviously, you've probably got plans to use in ten years' time?

Rachel Empey

Hi, Jonathan. Thanks for the questions. I have not so much to say in terms of synergy phasing for this year. I would expect clearly quarter-by-quarter, we will be consolidating the network and there will be some further project activities. So you'll see something that is not, let's say, not completely un-linear in terms on the synergies throughout the year based on the progress we make of the particularly network integration.

Markus Haas

On the network question, I think, as I said, as obviously, we have all the assets in place in order to deliver the best network experience for our customers. I think first, we need to finalize the consolidation this year and then we will clearly leverage the biggest proportion of capacity sector the Telefonica Germany has in this German market in order to especially utilize the 2.6. I think as part of the basic configuration we use the LG800 and LG1800 and in some cities, already 2.6, but you're absolutely right, we will leverage to 30 megahertz in 2006 that we have once we finalize the consolidation, have that all assets in place to benefit from this.

Yeah. Thanks very much. Polo returned to that commercial cost question on [indiscernible] aspects, you are in the one hand still talking about the incremental investment you're putting into O2 Free, which was launched only in the fourth quarter, but you're also talking, Rachel, I think you talked about the uncertainty of phasing things depending on what the competition does. Could you disaggregate the two, could you maybe comment on how much longer and elevated commercial costs due to the O2 free launch would sort of last in the year. And on what point you would come back to what you would consider normalized commercial costs, of course keeping in mind that it can go up and down in the quarter, so I'd be interested in that sort of O2 Free uplift and how long that lasts?

And the second question related to that commercial cost is, it's of course a bit difficult to tell exactly what you did on the retail front compared to the wholesale, but the overall net customer intake did not look particularly strong in the quarter, despite these elevated commercial investments, does this simply mean this commercial investment is more brand positioning and it doesn't really result in better trends or is it simply an effect of the mix between your retail and wholesale. So I could imagine that the retail is doing well and the wholesale not so well, something like that. So I'd be interested in more color on that? Thank you.

Rachel Empey

Hi, Ulrich. And so on your first question, I've taken three questions already on the commercial cost. I think I've given you quite significant commentary there on. Finally, our EBITDA is fully in line with guidance. We are only around 10 million behind the consensus that we published. I think we're blowing this out of proportion somehow in terms of the level of questioning. We respond to the market conditions as I've mentioned that we will continue to do so and how those market conditions will progress through the year, you should probably also ask our competitors.

In terms of the retail wholesale piece, clearly we are very happy as I said with the performance of the O2 Free. We continue to invest, but the difference that you see particularly in postpaid trading is also as I mentioned in my slide coming from a change in the trajectory of our wholesale business where clearly we are not directly investing in terms of the acquisition cost associated with those customers of the partner trading model that we have. So we remain very happy with the commercial activity that we're driving. Thank you.

Good morning and thank you for taking the question. Couple of questions on my side. The first one relates to free cash flow. Seeing that the debt has gone up despite flat free cash flow because you booked 37 million cash flow in others. Seeing the same sort of trends in full year '16 where you've booked at 952 million. So is it possible to have a bit of anything about what's been going there in that line, what's included and what will the trend going forward?

The second one is on the debt. In the commentary, not in the slide, you basically mentioned that adjusting for operating leases, you would have two time net debt to EBITDA. So my question is that, is that based on the condition of the 16 or it's just a sort of preliminary estimates you have?

And the third is just a clarification. For the base of the two, the best guess says the guidance this year, you lowered the EBITDA of 2016 from 1.828 billion to 1.793 billion. Now I've seen a 9 million you adjusted for this quarter because of the operating leases coming from the tower disposal. Could you just say what's the balance for the rest of the year? Thank you.

Rachel Empey

Hi. Thank you for your questions. I think I can be relatively brief. So the first point in terms of the other movements in net debt, to find a point on it, it is all of the other movements with all of the different classifications that we have across the balance sheet. It's not one single item that moves that. And relatively speaking, it's pretty immaterial in terms of the overall 800 million of net debt. There are some changes in there in terms of details around leasing and some other topics, but there's not one individual topic that drives that. And relatively speaking, as you can see, our overall net debt remains relatively stable around EUR800 million.

On the operating leases, to be very clear, the approximately two times EBITDA I mentioned is roughly based around the methodology that Fitch uses when they do the credit rating for us and you can see the details of what they do in their report that they published on us. It is not based on calculations for IFRS16, which will be implemented probably in 2019. On that, we are still working exactly on how our leases would be categorized and what that would mean in terms of our net debt and we will of course publish that at an appropriate time, but we are not through with our analysis on that just yet.

On the Telxius tower sales from last year, you are right. The 9 million of the adjustment went in to the Q1, 2016 EBITDA to make a like for like comparison for 17. The balance of the difference in the full year number that you saw for 2016 will go into Q2 because we did the transaction during the course of Q2 last year and thereafter the numbers will automatically be like for like anyway. I hope that helps. Thank you.

Ottavio Adorisio

Yeah. Actually if I can follow-up, the difference for the full year EBITDA is 35 million. The adjustment of this quarter is 9 million. So could you tell me in a bit more detail the difference of 26 million because it cannot only go in the second quarter with the tower disposal in April?

Rachel Empey

I understand your point, but essentially, it's a leasing payment for towers. So the total will be evenly spread throughout the year. And when you look at the reported numbers that we had for last year, you'll be able to see the difference because we did the transaction in Q2. But the 35 million is essentially the 9 million per quarter with a rounding, because clearly it's a leasing payment, which is steady on a month by month basis throughout the year.

Good morning, everyone. Two questions please. First of all, a broader question on margin levels. So if I look at Q1, you posted a bit less than 23% margins. I think consensus says slightly around 3 percentage points higher margin for the full year. That's a pattern we tend to have every year, but it's quite different from most of your peers, which seem to have a weaker Q4 around Christmas. So could you explain us a little bit to why you have the specificity on margins in the group?

And then secondly around 5G, so I heard your comments on tests in lab environment, et cetera, can you share at this stage your expectations on use cases for the technology and then the implications around your network CapEx and spectrum requirements? Thank you very much.

Rachel Empey

Hi, there. Thank you for your question. I think on the first point, clearly, I can't comment on the seasonality of other operators' EBITDA. What I can say is that we tend to have the shape of seasonality due to our revenue mix and the way that revenue flows throughout the year, but we, as we mentioned before, don't put significant subsidy in to handsets, so that could mean that, for example with iPhone launches often occurring in the second half year or a handset orientated Christmas business in the fourth quarter, we don't necessarily see significant EBITDA dilution from those, which perhaps others do. But I would say if you look at our EBITDA margin, it tends to be lower in the earlier part of the year and higher in the later part of the year and then even out when you have a look at the full year development, but I don't have anything else I can say about how others EBITDA margin seasonality runs.

Markus Haas

On your second question on 5G, I think on the way to 5G, what we will see next coming is clearly narrowband IoT rolled out and clearly enabling the Internet of Things with lower energy consumption. I think that will come in the next 12 to 18 months to the market and clearly capacity upgrades and leveraging the frequencies that we had earlier on the way to 4.5G. And clearly working and learning about the possibilities of 5G, so defining use cases and clearly business models behind them because clearly what beyond the existing business model that we all know in order to really learn what would be the next big use case where we, that can clearly also leverage 5G.

And 5G is clearly a little bit more complex because we will leverage more frequency band, very high frequency band in the 28 gigahertz band, but also lower frequencies and clearly for each of these band and deployments that we would need to do in the network to write use cases, so that we really invest demand and don't over invest in the early years. But 5G, let's also be clear before 2020, we don't see any significant use cases because clearly you know also now the standard is still not finally defined. And so far, we - even the frequencies haven't been awarded, so there is a lot of test activities going on as you rightly say. The next big thing for clearly narrowband IoT, 4.5G capacity upgrades and then clearly a lot of testing and learning around 5G in the next 2 to 3 years.

Thank you. I've got a question on roaming. I know we haven't hit the important summer period, but you have included roaming in some of the O2 Free towers, is there anything you can share by a way of customer behavior on these, I mean what percentage of customers are actually where I mean within these tests, is there anything at all you can share around data usage on them as well? Thank you.

Markus Haas

I think from our perspective, we have roaming only in O2 Free, we already had in the previous portfolio in the O2 Blue all in. So no specifics, no extraordinary behavior that we have objected so far.

Rachel Empey

I think m y comment was also, as we said at the beginning, we reiterate the outlook for the full year, including the expected impact of regulatory effects on roaming and EBITDA. So clearly from Q1, we haven't seen anything special that will change our perspective on them.

Just two questions. Firstly, I was wondering just if you could kind of point towards a case study or a precedent that you and maybe the other operators use when you talk about infusing these new on the O2 office. What time period do you really see data volumes pick up because at the moment, we're seeing a bit of an increase, but we're not maybe seeing quite as much of great stories as some would like?

And the second question just in relation to the Deutsche Telecom stream on tariff which have been launched offering unlimited 4G on certain applications. Do you think this creates a risk that other operates in the market maybe yourself included introduce some kind of unlimited 4G on their office, which is obviously what happened in the US after a similar strategy was adopted by Tumis? Thank you.

Markus Haas

Thank you for your question. I think what we clearly see on data volume, Germany is still behind us. I think if you compare the German market, as you rightly say with other markets and it's now actually happening. So we have the use cases and the key driver is of course video, but stimulating this. So every party is clearly not right. We probably read the market to stimulate it and really have a relaxed relationship from customers about the data bucket they bought and clearly then also the upload opportunity and the data that we sell on top of it. Clearly and this is what is currently happening. It is going quite high, as I said 62% year on year in postpaid data usage increase and the trend still continued also on a quarter on quarter comparison as you've seen in our numbers. So clearly, everything that we can do will bring customers into higher data tariff and in order to improve the ARPU clearly has helped full year and we clearly see currently if you compare the tariff plans that some operators have big data factors in higher tariffs, higher than the ARPU in order to bring customers in their significantly higher data bucket and so far I think that all is done. S we see a clear trend in the market to simulate and then clearly exploit this usage increase.

On the second part of your questions on the services that we have seen and you mentioned special streaming services that have been now included into some of our tariff of our competitors, I think we have a different, for a lot of years, Telefonica, I think we clearly also do not want to touch the rules of net neutrality here. So clearly with O2 Free, we charge a EUR5 premium and clearly then you have a 3G unlimited at one ambit and it doesn't matter which service you want to use, so we give the customer full choice and full freedom in using these services. But clearly, you see that different strategies in order to monetize and stimulate data usage and I wouldn't comment on in terms of our competitors. And the 4G unlimited questions from our prospective there are 4G unlimited offers in the market for around EUR200 per month as you've seen, as we've seen. But so far, we have a clear plan. We believe in O2 Free as a tiered 4G monetization rule. So we fully monetize 4G and we play to the strength of our 3G network in charge of EUR5 premium for the time being.

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for the questions. Two, just a follow-up on your earlier comments on churn. I recall your 4Q results, you also downplayed the uptick we saw in the O2 brand in churn then, and we now see another uptick to the 1.6%. Could you just talk about the trend in the quarter now, is it getting better or is it getting worse?

And then just secondly, in your KPI file, you disclosed your data ARPU, which I think declined about 4% of the low single digit growth in 2016. Can I just ask how you calculate that and then is the decline more related to roaming or is there another reason that you're not particularly monetizing data at the moment? Thank you.

Markus Haas

Yes. I think we have a point one, a small increase, we're not concerned about churn at this point in time. We clearly see a stabilization. So far, we finalize the customer migration and we're really happy that we haven't seen a pickup in churn so far.

Rachel Empey

On your second question on data ARPU, I mean finally, the split of revenue in to types, if you like, we clearly, we don't talk about it so much these days, because as there are more and more bundled propositions, both in postpaid and in prepaid, it is much more an allocation of the bundles that customers pay for. So overall, I would say I don't have anything specific to say. We continue to see the trends in the customer base that we've discussed, particularly on SMS. But overall, we are happy with the development of mobile service revenue and the underlying performance in mobile service revenue, trying to break that down onto a basis that is really around allocations and technicalities, I don't think it's particularly helpful. Thank you.

Sam McHugh

Can I just follow-up on the churn as well, sorry. In terms of what you're seeing in the churn, is it people who are rebranding onto O2 as part of the rebranding process, can you say the difference between legacy people who are always O2 customers relative to those who've come on to O2?

Markus Haas

No. I think we invested clearly last year in order to welcome the customer under the O2 brand and we don't see any specifics here.

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. The first one is just on your EBITDA guidance and I'm wondering if we should now be looking at the lower end of that, given where you are in Q1 and you also have the roaming drags to come in the second half.

My second question, I'm afraid, is again on the commercial costs. Now, I know you've said that the postpaid net ads have declined because you've had a lower wholesale mix. But if I do the math, I can see that your growth ads on your home brand also declining in postpaid. So I'm just wondering why your own brand growth ads are declining.

And then final question to Rachel, I'm just wondering if you could give us an update on your contract situation if that's okay. Thanks so much.

Markus Haas

Thank you for your question. I think we reiterate the full year guidance on EBITDA. Second question, we invested not only in to growth ads, particularly also into the customer base. Clearly we have the biggest customer base in the German market. So overall we are investing in acquisition and in retention.

Rachel Empey

Hi Josh, thanks your question. On the second question, on my contract, I'm sure you would have seen reacted statements that we issued last week. And at this time we have no further comment on this point. Thank you.

But one of my questions was almost exactly the same as the one that Josh just asked. So if I could follow up on the issue of the EBITDA facing over the year. I know you said that the guidance is reiterated but it does seem as if roaming drag could get worse into Q2 and Q3 and you've indicated earlier in the call that promotional activity is likely to remain kind of reasonably intense through the rest of the year. So shouldn't EBITDA down at the kind of lower end of that guidance range or do you see something coming in the second half of the year that should cause things to improve. And the second question I have please, just as one of you to kind of comment around your thinking about small cells kind of timing on rolling those out, how you see the business model working especially as data volumes continue to grow at such rapid rate. Thank you.

Markus Haas

Thank you for your question and first on EBITDA I think we clearly reiterate the guidance and I repeat myself here. And so far there are no specifics, I think we need to see, we have lot of opportunity behind us that we have coming through the year and then we will go through but at this point of the time we clearly reiterated the guidance and we are confident. On small cells, we are clearly - we aim with all our investments in order to be 5G ready. So that means so far there is no demand for small cells and we are able to cope with the existing network with to the capacity need that we have.

But clearly if it comes especially in urban area we would need to see that we can intensify the network in order to cope with future capacities and all the future demands of new used cases. But I clearly see in the next two to three years no need to deploy small cells in cities. I think the plan of the 5G ready plan once we have to find the used case how dense to find grids in certain areas of Germany would need to be. So far we used - we take the used cases and we clearly analyze what would then be needed and clearly whatever we invest now if we have five along the main streets and cities we clearly do everything in order to be 5G ready as we call it in order then to deploy quickly small cells in case they will really needed.

James Ratzer

I mean just go back to the first part, I mean do you see areas of your business going into the second half of the year where EBITDA growth could accelerate year-on-year.

Markus Haas

As I said I think we reiterated the range, we wouldn't speculate on certain areas of the business. And I think I said we are happy with Q1 and we fully reiterated guidance given.

Thank you operator Thank you everyone for attending our Q1 results call and thank you for your questions. As you know please don't hesitate to get in touch with us if you have any follow up and I hope you have a nice day. Thank you and goodbye.

