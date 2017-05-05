Productivity Is Going Nowhere

Even with all the advances in information technology during this time, these sectors do not contribute to a lot of measurable productivity and hence constrain economic growth and income growth.

The nature of business in the United States has changed over the past sixty-five years with financial services, retail services and education producing a greater share of the employed workforce.

Latest data on US productivity growth reinforce the picture that productivity growth, the foundation of economic growth, is not going anywhere, any time soon.

The new numbers on productivity in the United States are out and they are gaining a lot of attention and analysis.

For example Marie-Josée Kravis has an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal this morning discussing "The Great Productivity Slowdown."

This interest is connected with the statistical release of the US Labor Department that showed that productivity in the first quarter of 2017 fell by 0.6 percent from the prior three months. This report contained the information that over the past five years productivity increases have only averaged a 0.6 percent rise per year.

This can be compared with further information provided by Ms. Kravis that "From 1950 to 1970, US productivity grew on average by 2.6 percent annually. From 1970 to 1990 it fell to 1.5 percent. The information technology boom of the '90s interrupted the slide, but since 2010 US productivity has ben in free fall." That is, it has grown at the 0.6 percent per year mentioned above.

In this piece, Ms. Kravis presents many different thoughts on what have been provided by economists and reveals the fact that economists, in general, have not centered in on one particular theory for why the declines have taken place.

And, although many have argued that the statistics used to derive productivity growth need revision, she tends to support ideas that other factors, like the kind of innovation taking place now or the increase in social benefits and entitlements, may be behind the falling growth rate.

Whatever, she closes with the conclusion that "The real debate is about policies that favor productivity and GDP growth."

One thing she mentions, however, that strikes me as particularly relevant is the work of Robert Gordon in a work that I have cited several times before. Mr. Gordon contends, in his book "The Rise and Fall of American Growth," that the current inventions entering the economy are not as "great" as the inventions that boosted the growth of productivity in an earlier age.

Mr. Gordon writes about the effects of technologies like electric lighting, indoor plumbing, elevators, autos, air travel and television. He argues "Technological innovation will not be sufficiently robust (in the future) to counter the headwinds of slowing population growth, rising inequality and exploding sovereign debt."

Increasing innovation in information technology is seen as one of the major contributors to economic employment in this day and age, but, overall, improvements in information technology does not seem to contribute to productivity growth so much as earlier inventions impacted manufacturing industries.

Gillian Tett, in the Financial Times, highlights some information that may give us some further insight into the productivity growth problem.

Ms. Tett presents us with information supplied by former junk bond king now turned philanthropist Michael Milken at Mr. Milken's annual conference.

Mr. Milken, in a speech, produced a list of the America's top ten private sector employers.

"Walmart tops this list. But the next eight-yes eight-largest employers, according to Milken data, are private equity groups. And while Mr. Milken refrained from identifying these anonymous entities, it is not hard to guess."

And, Ms. Tett produces the following data: Carlyle and KKR are estimated to employ about 700,000 each; Blackstone has about 600,000 employees and Apollo employs another 300,000. She then lists Warburg Pincus, General Atlantic and TPG as being "only slightly smaller."

She adds "Lobby groups estimate that private equity firms now employ 11 million people inside America (the data are not very transparent)." And, this list doesn't include any of the largest banks.

This gets us into an area that I have discussed regularly in my posts and that is the financialization of the United States. Since the late 1960s, the employment in financial institutions in the United States has increased enormously both in number and in terms of the proportion of the labor force as a whole.

Why is this important? Well, the financial industry is information based and, in fact, as I have argued many times, money - finance - is nothing more than information; zeros and ones.

Productivity does not increase in finance at the same pace as it can in the manufacturing industries. One can talk about how increases in the use and storage of information can reduce time spent in activities and so forth, but there is not doubt about the fact that measured productivity increases in this space just does not have the same results as productivity increases in the auto industry, the steel industry and so on.

Furthermore, the growth of retail services is another industry that has benefitted greatly from improvements in information technology. In fact, the growth in retail trade has benefitted by bringing goods closer to consumers, lowered information costs, and saved time, especially as internet shopping has replaced to a large extent going to stores.

And, the increase in retail employees since the 1960s has also grown substantially in both number and in proportion of the labor force. But, productivity growth is hard to really achieve in this space.

One other "information" field that has grown tremendously since the 1950s is education, especially higher education. And, although the number of teachers, professors, has expanded dramatically over this time, the number of people doing administrative and operational work has increased even faster. There has been very little growth in what we measure as productivity in this field as well.

The growth of productivity has declined dramatically and consistently over the past sixty-five years and will probably continue to do so in the future. This, as observed, has resulted in slower economic growth and slower increases in the wages and salaries of the middle-incomes and lower-income parts of our society.

Certainly, this situation needs to be looked at more closely and more time needs to be spent in learning how we might, as a society, offset some of the features of this growth that are disrupting and disengaging many people in the United States.

A major problem with this whole issue, however, is that solutions are not going to be easy, nor will they achieve quick success. But, they are vital to life in the twenty-first century. We just need to get the right focus on the problem and not just attempt to solve everything with short-run gimmicks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.