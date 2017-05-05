Frontier: Just Not Good Enough

Plus, Frontier's decision to raise new debt, could have been delayed by another year.

Moreover, there may not be another dividend hike in the next few years.

Shares of Frontier Communications (NYSE: FTR) took a huge hit after the company reported its first quarter results earlier this week. It was a yet another dismal quarter where Frontier missed the street's EPS estimates while its subscriber losses continued to pile up. But what triggered a major sell-off in its shares was the company's decision to slash dividends by 62% and indulge in debt restructuring ahead of time, before it's even needed.

Dividend Cut

I'd like to start by saying that Frontier's decision to slash its dividends wasn't unexpected. Several Seeking Alpha contributors covered the topic in detail over the past 2 months, explaining why the telecom giant would announce a dividend cut sometime over the next year or two. But what took the street by surprise was timing.

It seems the mass majority of market participants didn't think a dividend cut would be announced so soon. To put things in perspective, it was only about 40 days ago that Morgan Stanley's analyst Simon Flannery published a report projecting that Frontier would slash its dividends sometime during 2018. But there's more to the dividend aspect.

During the earnings call, management of Frontier Communications made two very important statements:

"The revised dividend reduces our annual dividend payments by approximately $300 million, which will increase to approximately $400 million in the second half of 2018 after the conversion of the Mandatory Convertible Series A Preferred Stock to common stock."

The management also said:

"The reduction in our quarterly dividend from $0.105 to $0.04 per share will create approximately $1.9billion of additional available cash through 2021, and we will use this primarily to repay debt."

These look like positive statements at the first glance. The management wants to save cash and reduce its debt load going forward. What's not to like, right? Well, there's one problem.

Frontier's management projected cash savings from the dividend cut till the year 2021. If things go according to its estimates, Frontier would end up with $1.9 billion in saved cash over the next five fiscal years. But that would come at a cost. Doing some basic math reveals that there's no room for any dividend hikes in the years to come.

Dividend per sh. Projected Savings from dividend cut 2017 $0.04 $300 million 2018 $0.04 $400 million 2019 $0.04 $400 million 2020 $0.04 $400 million 2021 $0.04 $400 million Total Cash Savings $1.9 billion

This might be the right course of action financially speaking, but I suspect this would drive income investors away from the scrip. For example, the gap between Frontier and CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) yields would now be reduced significantly which would encourage a sizable number of income investors to move their money into CenturyLink. The latter is a relatively stable firm that offers prospects of stock appreciation and dividend hikes in the years to come, at marginally lower yields, so it may come across as a better income investment. I suspect this kind of risk-reward assessment and the pursuit of better income opportunities would subdue Frontier's stock price over the coming few weeks.

Sure, if Frontier's actual financial performance exceeded the management's expectations, the company could consider hiking its dividend payouts in the future. But this scenario is less likely to play out, since the telecom services provider has been posting disappointing financial results on the back of an eroding subscriber base over the recent quarters.

Debt Restructuring

Next issue at hand is Frontier's efforts to service its debt. Management noted during the earnings call:

"We intend to issue secured debt in the second quarter of 2017, subject to market conditions, and we will use the proceeds, existing liquidity, ongoing cash flow from operations, and the increased cash on hand from the reduction of the dividend to accelerate deleveraging, reduce interest expense, and increase free cash flow."

I had predicted in my last article (Read Frontier: Debt Myths Debunked) that Frontier would be moving to restructure its debt over the next year or two, to comfortably furnish its upcoming debt maturities. However, the timing of this development appears to be a bit off.

Key thing to note here is that Frontier has a relatively low amount of debt maturities scheduled over the next two years, aggregating to $733 million and $818 million for 2018 and 2019 respectively. These maturities can be comfortably furnished by Frontier's free cash flows and I suspect the company is unnecessarily taking on debt (and its associated interest burden) ahead of time, when it's not even needed. To put things in perspective, Frontier is guiding its adjusted free cash flow to be around $800 million - $1 billion for fiscal year 2017 alone.

Frontier also has $341 million in cash and cash equivalents and an undrawn credit revolver of $850 million. The telecom services provider should tap these avenues to bridge any potential shortfall between free cash flows and debt maturities, before moving to raise more secure debt. Such a move would unnecessarily add to the company's annual interest expense. I estimate that Frontier could have delayed the debt raise by another 15-20 months.

Investors Takeaway

Frontier's management hasn't revealed the dollar amount involved in the debt raise yet, so we cannot comment on how much of an interest expense it would bring along. But I'm of the opinion that the company is raising secured debt sooner than it should. This seems like an inefficient use of available resources.

As far as the dividend cut is concerned, it would improve Frontier's balance sheet by a great deal. But without the possibility of dividend hikes in the future, it's highly likely that retail and institutional investors would refrain from initiating any new positions in the company. A sizable portion of the investing community might even exit their positions in Frontier to explore better income investment opportunities. I suspect this could weigh down on the company's stock price over the next few weeks.

