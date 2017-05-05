Optibase Has Some Intriguing Elements For Investors

During my research of real estate companies, I came across a company with a slightly confusing past, an interesting present, and an intriguing future. That company is Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS), a small real estate company headquartered in Israel.

From its founding in 1990 up until 2009, Optibase was a provider of video and other streaming services to companies around the world. From 2000 to 2008, they operated at a loss every year except for one. As a result of this and a new controlling shareholder, Optibase decided to abandon the video streaming business altogether and pivot into the entirely unrelated fixed-income real estate sector.

Today, Optibase owns office space in Switzerland, a supermarket portfolio in Germany, condos in Miami, office space in Philadelphia and Chicago, and part of a mall in Texas. Their business model is much stronger than it was during the video streaming days, and their balance sheet certainly has some intriguing elements to it.

As of December 31st, 2016, Optibase had about $16 million in cash, around $208 million in real estate property at cost less accumulated depreciation (not factoring in any price appreciation since acquired), and $55 million in equity. The equity portion, however, could be vastly understated. Accumulated depreciation through December 31st, 2016 is around $19 million, which can be fairly safely added back to our equity, as the commercial real estate holdings are appreciating, not depreciating.

The total appreciation is tough to determine, as their property assets have different holding periods and are in quite different markets. Using a back of the envelope approximation, the impact of property value appreciation could be in the neighborhood of $20 million to $40 million. So, using the low end to be conservative, our $55 million in book value jumps to $94 million when adding back accumulated depreciation and adding in property value appreciation.

From an operations and cash flow perspective, recent results seem to validate the transition from video streaming services to commercial real estate. In 2016, cash from operations (which, due to depreciation, is a more relevant metric than net income for real estate companies) came to $7.26 million, resulting in a current price to cash flow ratio of 5.71.

For comparison, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) - the second largest publicly traded real estate company - currently has a price to cash flow ratio of 15.32. Furthermore, cash from operations has been higher than $5 million per year each of the last five years except for 2015, and the only reason 2015 didn't clear $5 million was due to a $2.35 million non-recurring acquisition cost charge related to the Germany supermarket portfolio acquisition.

Those numbers are certainly intriguing. Here is a company trading for only $41.5 million - this is somewhat of a rapidly moving target, as trading is so thin that the market cap can fluctuate on a daily basis between $36 million and $46 million - that likely has a liquidation value around $94 million and is annually kicking off a roughly 17% cash return. From those two perspectives alone, the company is clearly undervalued.

That said, this company is not without its question marks.

For starters, they recently received notice from their largest tenant where the tenant claims, among other things, "that there are serious defects affecting the rented premises, which merit the Tenant with a reimbursement of CHF 2.4 million (approximately $2.4 million)." $2.4 million for a company with a $41.5 million market cap is quite substantial indeed, and the amount of information publicly available for this dispute is limited at best, making for an uncertain situation.

Secondly, there have been some murky shareholder dealings and related party transactions. While Optibase was still a video streaming services company, a company called Festin Management Corp. started acquiring their shares on the open market, as is outlined in the 10-K in the "History and Development of the Company" section. Festin Management was partly owned by Shlomo Wyler (also known as Tom). Mr. Wyler became the controlling shareholder of Optibase, and was subsequently issued additional shares through a private placement.

Ultimately, Mr. Wyler became the CEO of Optibase, a position he still holds today. The largest current shareholder of Optibase is the Capri Family Foundation, which is a Panama organization and whose beneficiaries are the children of Mr. Wyler. The Capri Foundation owns 73.4% of all outstanding shares, which combined with the 5.22% that all other directors and officers own, means 78.62% of the shares are controlled by those two blocks of shareholders. This likely explains the illiquidity of the company's stock.

The relationship with Capri doesn't end there, however. Optibase's real estate in Miami is comprised of a block of condominium units that were purchased on several different occasions. In 2013, 12 luxury condos were purchased from private companies indirectly controlled by Capri, resulting in the issuance of roughly 1.3 million shares of stock to Capri as payment for the condos. This is outlined in the "Related Party Transactions" section of their 10-K.

In a separate purchase, 11 luxury condos were purchased from two private companies indirectly controlled by Capri, resulting in another 600,115 shares being issued to Capri as payment. In another separate purchase, Optibase acquired another condo unit from Capri, at which point it was leased back to Capri for a term of 36 months. When Optibase made its entrance into Philadelphia by acquiring a 20% beneficial interest in a Class A office building, it did so by entering into the Limited Partnership agreement for that property. The general partner of that partnership as well as other limited partners are all affiliated with Mr. Wyler.

What does all that mean? It's tough to say. It's certainly plausible that Mr. Wyler and Optibase (run by Mr. Wyler) operate with a strong moral and ethical compass, and their transactions have always kept shareholder interests at the forefront of their minds. It's undeniable, however, that agents on opposite sides of a transaction by definition have different motivations and incentives. Consequently, an agent simultaneously possessing interests on both sides of the transaction inherently is presented with conflicting incentives.

In this case, Mr. Wyler as owner of the condos was negotiating with Mr. Wyler as CEO of Optibase (i.e. negotiating against and with himself). Then, in the case of the last Miami transaction, he negotiated the sale with himself followed by immediately negotiating a leaseback to himself. So, with all that in mind, the Miami condo transactions could very well be Mr. Wyler using his newfound corporate vehicle as a rather convenient exit strategy for his personal real estate interests.

As Optibase marches on into the future, shareholders can and should hope that related party transactions become a thing of the past and that new acquisitions come exclusively through organic means. Without that, shareholder trust in company executives can't possibly be at its maximum, as questions of incentives and loyalty will impede that from happening.

Lastly, attempts to contact Optibase's investor relations to ask questions and learn more about the company have been entirely ignored. Calls to the investor relations number go unanswered, voicemails go unreturned, and emails fail to receive responses. Reaching out to the other email address on their website - which forwards to Amir Philips, the CEO of Optibase the holding company - do sometimes receive responses, albeit brief and not exactly complete.

Point being, the company doesn't seem to care all that much about answering investor queries, at least over the last two years that I've tried to gain answers. Is this in and of itself a negative? Not necessarily, but I don't feel that it's immaterial. I am a profound believer that fundamental analysis of a company is not purely quantitative.

Perhaps the most important qualitative metric, in my opinion and I would argue the opinion of Buffett and Munger, is the assessment of a management's integrity and talent. The perception of that integrity and talent is dampened by an implied refusal of their investor relations department to answer any incoming question, which dampens the attractiveness of the company's stock.

In terms of a conclusion, it's rather incomplete. From a balance sheet and cash flow analysis, I believe the company is clearly undervalued. To me it's a bonus that the assets are in real estate, which I think pose an easier translation to actual cash than other balance sheet assets. With that in mind, however, I'm of the opinion that this company has more questions than answers, more confusing elements than absolutes, and for those reasons, I can't in good conscience recommend this as a buying opportunity.

I think it should be firmly fixated on the watch list, as they could quite quickly shift from hold to buy with better transparency, more air-tight corporate governance practices, and a longer viewing horizon to evaluate their conversion to the commercial real estate business model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.