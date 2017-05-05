GameStop: The Bullish Case Is Unfolding

When we bet on a stock trading at depressed multiples there is always the concern that we are betting on a value trap. GameStop (NYSE:GME) is not an exception, but I have to admit that it is one of my favorite "low multiples" plays. Let me explain why I have been bullish on this stock and why I think it still offers a very attractive risk/reward.

GameStop shares are trading at just 6.8 times earnings, a multiple that tells a lot on the expectations the market has for this company. The increasing number of digital downloads of video games, which has led to lower sales of physical copies, is seen as a significant threat for GameStop's business. The company is aware of the threat and is trying to diversify its business. As of last quarter, the share of revenue generated from physical video game sales (both new and used) was 53%. In 2010, the share of revenue generated by sales of physical video games was more than 67%. The trend toward higher diversification is set to continue, as the two relatively new divisions of Tech Brands and Collectibles are growing fast and increasing their share of revenue.

The bullish thesis is simple. On one side, sales of physical video games are declining, not extremely fast, but they are in a constant downtrend. On the other side, revenue and gross profit generated in the new divisions are growing fast, offsetting the weakness in the core business. I'm betting that the decline in physical video games will not be so fast to jeopardize the whole business. A rock solid balance sheet, a high amount of free cash flow, a high dividend yield (6.4%) and a buyback policy contribute to help the value thesis.

Future Prospects

Now, let me share some thoughts on ea ch of GameStop's segments, whose performance often shows low correlation.

New video game hardware. We are in a console cycle that began with the Nintendo Wii U launch in November 2012 and the launches of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November 2013. Usually, the most important console in the cycle is the Playstation, in terms of units sold. We don't know how long this cycle will last, but taking the previous Playstation cycles as a reference, we can reasonably expect it to last 6-7 years. Nonetheless, in March 2017, Nintendo introduced the Switch, which is performing exceptionally well and has the potential to be one of Nintendo's most successful consoles, and expected to reach relative parity with Nintendo Wii, which sold over 100 million units. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will launch Xbox Project Scorpio this year's holiday season, while we don't have any information on when Sony (NYSE:SNE) could launch the Playstation 5, although some rumors and hypothesis are circulating. The launch of Nintendo Switch has marked the beginning of a new console cycle, which will continue with the launch of Xbox Project Scorpio and, hopefully, the launch of a Playstation 5. Some analysts are forecasting the launch of Playstation 5 to occur in 2018, which would be a great catalyst for GameStop. The new console cycles don't have a positive effect only on the new videogame hardware division. Actually, selling consoles contributes to increase store traffic and promotes customer loyalty, driving sales of video game software and accessories, which have higher gross margins than video game hardware. We can expect the new console cycle to drive sales in the new video game hardware division and increase store traffic, with a positive effect on video game software, accessories and others.

New video game software. The decline in physical video games is not something that can be stopped. Sales in this division declined more than 14% between 2016 and 2017. The shift toward digital downloads is clear, although a significant number of gamers still prefer physical video games for a number of reasons: They can be carried, lent and borrowed, they have a residual value that can be exchanged for money, and so on. We don't know when an equilibrium between physical and digital will be reached, so the only thing we can do is assume that the segment will be in constant decline.

Pre-owned and value video game products. This division also is set to decline, although at a slower pace than new video game software. Sales in this division declined only 5% between 2016 and 2017, compared to the 14% decline in the new video game software segment. This division is a great cash cow as the company estimates that more than 70% of the money paid to customers who sell used video games in a store is spent in the same store the same day. A new console cycle could give some oxygen to the division, as the adoption of new generation consoles would increase trade-ins of video games and increase the assortment of attractive products to buy.

Video game accessories. This is division has declined almost 4% between 2016 and 2017, but I expect it to be back to growth from this year and probably from this quarter. Sales of Playstation VR and the increase in store traffic generated by the launch of Nintendo Switch will unlock sales in the segment. The launch of Xbox Scorpio and, hopefully, the launch of Playstation 5 in the next 1-2 years will contribute to support the segment.

Digital. GameStop is trying to gain a space in the world of digital video games, but it's difficult to see strong growth prospects here. The company claims that the proliferation of online game play through Microsoft Xbox Live, the PlayStation Network and PC gaming websites has led to consumer demand for subscription, time and points cards ("digital currency") as well as full-game downloads and DLC (additional downloadable content created for a released video game). Since GameStop sells a variety of digital currency, DLC and full game downloads in their stores and on their website, in part, they can take advantage of this trend towards digitalization and offset part of the decline in physical video games. The company also owns a fast-growing website called Kongregate, which offers free video games online. I don't know how much potential for monetization and growth there is in the digital division, but, all in all, I don't see it as a bad business. There are reasons why a portion of customers would like to purchase digital currency, DLC or digital versions of video games in a store - for example for a present. This division remains one to monitor.

Tech Brands. This is a fast growing division with a great long-term potential. The division sells wireless products, services, accessories and consumer electronics offered through Spring Mobile-managed AT&T stores, Cricket-branded stores and Simply Mac stores. Smartphone sales and internet consumption through mobile devices are two secular trends that will support this segment for a long time. Moreover, the company is developing a pre-owned business in this segment as well. For example, Simply Mac stores also offer customers the opportunity to trade in and purchase pre-owned Apple products. Sales in the Technology Brands division grew 52% between 2016 and 2017 and now accounts for roughly 10% of total sales. We can expect this segment to continue to grow at a good pace as the company opens new stores and buys existing AT&T stores.

Collectibles. This is a relatively new and fast-growing segment. In 2015, the company acquired ThinkGeek, an online and wholesale retailer and developer that sells pop culture themed collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys and other products. The division accounts for almost 6% of total sales and grew 59% between 2016 and 2017. We can expect the division to continue to grow through new store openings and a constant push of the wholesale and online channels.

In the short-medium term, I think the only division that will keep declining is the new video game software division. The new console cycle will drive new hardware sales and, indirectly, will help sales of accessories and used video games as well. The news that Sony will launch Playstation 5 would be a further strong catalyst. Sales in Tech Brands and Collectibles have a great momentum. The digital business will be flat at worst.

In my first article on GameStop, in November, I wrote:

GameStop has clearly been successful in diversifying its business in response to the threats coming from the digital download of video games. At least it has been more successful than the market expected. Tech brands are skyrocketing and other segments such as digital and collectibles are growing as well - the latter at a very good pace. We don't know whether the video game business will keep suffering in the near future, but we know that the launch of a new generation of consoles would be a very positive catalyst for GME

At that time, the stock was trading at a P/E below 7. Now it's trading at the same multiple, but with Nintendo Switch and Playstation VR giving a positive contribution to sales and foot traffic and the positive prospects of a new console cycle. This multiple implies the expectation of a constant decline in the next few years, while I expect sales to be flat or slightly up, thanks to the positive contribution of a new console cycle and the fast growth in some divisions such as Tech Brands and Collectibles.

