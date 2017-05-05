The Navigators Group's (NAVG) CEO Stan Galanski on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 5, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Stan Galanski – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ciro DeFalco – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Arash Soleimani – KBW

Jeff Schmidt – William Blair

Paul Newsome – Sandler O'Neill

Amit Kumar – Macquarie

Stan Galanski

Well, thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining the first quarter earnings conference call for the Navigators Group, Inc.

We are pleased to report another very solid quarter, with net income of $21.1 million for the first quarter of 2017, and operating earnings of $20.4 million. The combined ratio for the quarter was 96.4%, lead by excellent underwriting results from our U.S. Insurance and Global Reinsurance segments.

Gross written premium grew 8.8% over first quarter 2016, and net written premium was up 5.4%. While, our first quarter expense ratio was about flat with first quarter 2016, non-commission operating expenses were down 3.7% with improvement in non-commission operating expenses across all three of our operating segments.

Our investment portfolio continue to perform well, with pre-tax net investment income up 9.5% over first quarter 2016, this contributed to an increase in book value per share of 1.2% during the quarter to $40.94.

Our U.S. Insurance business had another excellent quarter with combined ratio of 93%, 1.2 percentage points better than the first quarter 2016, and with gross and net written premium growth of 12.8% driven by stellar results in our U.S. property casualty business.

Within property casualty, Navigators Specialty our E&S unit had another very successful quarter. From a top line perspective, we experienced double-digit growth in our specialty excess casualty unit with stronger than anticipated new business production coming from the strength of U.S. construction activity.

We achieved this growth despite renewal pricing being down 4.6% for the quarter again pretty much in line with our expectations. Primary casualty premium was down for the first quarter with renewal rates down about 3% for construction risk but up slightly for the non-construction components. Specialty automobile continues to operate in a firming market with our relatively modest renewal book achieving renewal rate increases of 32.8% along with significant amounts of new business as many insurers are re-underwriting their transportation business.

Also within the U.S. Insurance segment, our commercial unit which underwrites a number of highly focused specialty products including environmental, life sciences, media arts and entertainment, surety and excess casualty had another solid quarter with profitable underwriting results and double-digit premium growth.

Environmental gross written premium was up 27.6% over first quarter 2016 with strong production in both the site pollution and integrated casually product lines, renewal rates for environmental were down about 3%, our life science team continue to gain momentum during the quarter benefiting from both good new business levels and by applying increased capacity on a number of renewals, life science renewal pricing was down 3.2% for the quarter.

Gross written premium for our U.S. Marine business was down 5.1% compared to first quarter 2016 mostly attributable to changes in terms and conditions on the restructuring of a handful of accounts underwritten in our Seattle office.

While it continues to be a very competitive climate for ocean marine insurance pricing on the business we keep has been better than anticipated with renewal rates down slightly from Marine liability, ocean cargo and fishing vessels were about flat for haul and transport business.

Within our U.S. professional liability product lines, gross written premium was up 5% and net written premium up 19.2% for U.S. directors and officers liability with double-digit growth in the private company and not for profit portfolio offsetting reduced premium writings in U.S. public company D&O which remains highly competitive despite record levels of security class action filings in the U.S. in 2016.

Renewal pricing on our private company primary business was about flat for the quarter while rates were down 1.6% on public company excess renewals. We continue to take a cautious view of loss tranche in U.S. D&O. Gross written premium is down 4.8% for U.S., errors and omissions but produced a modest underwriting profit for the quarter an important achievement for the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2016 with improved loss and expense ratios for the quarter.

It was a disappointing quarter for our international insurance segment which produced an underwriting loss for the quarter with a combined ratio of 106.7% despite having the identical loss ratio as the U.S. insurance segment, 16.3%. The net commission expense ratio for our international insurance segment was 22.9%, 10.5 points higher than that of the U.S. segment and three points higher than that of the international insurance segment in the first quarter of 2016.

This level of commission expense is unsustainable and poses a real threat to the relevance of the London market putting it at a competitive cost disadvantage. For the international insurance segment, gross written premium was down 1.6% for the first quarter and net written premium down 12.7%, heavily impacted by the previously announced reinsurance arrangement 100% of the unexpired risks on our Syndicate 1221 North American property catastrophe insurance portfolio effective January 1, 2017.

Absent that transaction net written premium growth would have been 2.1% and the net loss ratio for the quarter would have been 2.7 points higher. Ocean marine insurance continues to be our largest product line within the international insurance segment.

With gross written premium down 4.3% compared to first quarter of 2016 and with a combined ratio of 102.9% for the quarter as the expense ratio increased to 48%. Marine premium underwritten in London was about flat the first quarter 2016 although premium growth varied significantly by product line. For example the London Marine liability portfolio was down 16.8% for the quarter reflecting restructuring of our participation on the marine reinsurance programs of the protection and indemnity clubs at February 20.

Conversely the London based call and fixed premium P&I classes of business both achieved double digits premium growth for the quarter. Outside of London marine gross written premium was down 18% for the quarter largely coming from the non-renewal of some funding authority business in Holland. The international marine market remains highly competitive with renewal rates down about 1% syndicate 1221s marine business on the business we keep with marine liability down 3.9% on the high end and cargo pricing about flat for the quarter.

Our international marine business has produced a five year return on allocated capital 6.8% well below our historical experience. Cargo is one of the marine product lines that is a profit laggard reflecting the abundance of capacity as well as diminished levels of shipping activity. In such a hyper competitive environment our marine underwriters are motivated to focus on profit not premium and they maintain pricing discipline and ride it out.

Also which in the international insurance segment, international navigators pro produced double digit premium growth but an underwriting loss of $700,000 for the quarter. While the net loss ratio for the quarter was 58.3% the expense ratio deteriorated to 44.6% again due to increased commission expense. London market business in navigators pro grew 16% for the quarter while business produced outside of London grew by 14.4%. International D&O renewal pricing was down an average of 3.3% while errors and omissions renewal rates were up about 1.5% for the quarter.

NavTech our first party energy and engineering underwriting unit produced a combined ratio of 83.9% for the first quarter and almost 5 point improvement from first quarter of 2016. However due to competitive market conditions all time highs in capacity and ongoing low levels of exploration and production activity gross written premium was down 13% for the quarter. Renewal rates average down 5.2% for energy business written by syndicate 1221 in the quarter.

And numbers of international property and casualty insurance results in the first quarter have been adversely impacted by reserve strengthening requirements following changes to the OBGYN table discount factors in the United Kingdom. That affect the way long term bodily injury awards are calculated on serious auto and employers liability claims. It's been estimated that they a one off reserve charge for the industry in the vicinity of $5.8 billion will be absorbed by the industry's insurers and reinsurers.

We have no historic or current exposure to the Ogden changes. Our international grow strategy involves expanding our specialty business in targeted geographic markets including the EU and Asia clearly we're in a very dynamic geopolitical environment particularly in the EU. We remain attentive to the goings on in the EU. As we assess our deployment and locations of intellectual and financial capital. Navigators re our global insurance segment had another excellent quarter producing a combined ratio of 88.5% down one points in the first quarter of 2016 with premium growth of about 20%.

We experienced positive premium growth across each of the major components of Navigators Re aided by the addition of the US property treated product line which generated $4.8 million of new premium in the fourth. Underwriting results were excellent led by strong profitability for the Latin America treaty portfolio.

Renewal rates were down an average of 6.3% for Latin American property casualty treaty business and down less than 1% for Latin American surety. For international property treaty business, outside of the US and Latin America renewal rates were down an average of 3.5% while our international marine reinsurance portfolio achieved nearly a 3% average renewal rate increase.

Agriculture and crop reinsurance premium was up for the quarter. During the quarter, we added to our international agricultural treaty team with new hires in London and Zurich. Wrapping up, across our three reporting segments we have produced profitable underwriting results, decent investment returns and we were able to grow our business despite challenging market conditions.

While price is always an important factor in insurance purchasing, we work hard to earn and retain our business by providing exceptional service, not only in the settlement of claims promptly and equitably but by emphasising the technical expertise of our specialty underwriting teams and empowering the local underwriters with meaningful decision making authority.

On top of that, we actually return phone calls. We have a large number of high growth potential product lines in which we believe we are still in the relatively early stages of developing our portfolio, ranging from our life science business to international casualty and professional lines. We have continued to see new geographic operations, especially in Asia, and as such we remain optimistic about the journey and our intermediate term prognosis for profitable growth despite the inevitable competitive challenges.

We also tend to benefit from a new business stand point from industry consolidation when our competitors become distracted. With that I will turn the call over to Ciro to take you through some more details of our financial performance and then we will open it up for call, questions.

Ciro DeFalco

Thanks Stan. Good morning everyone, and thanks, thanks again for joining us. First quarter 2017 net income of $21.1 million or 70 cents per deluded share reported yesterday includes after tax net operating earnings of $20.4 million or 68 cents per share. Nett real life gains after tax of $682 thousand or 2 cents per share, less OTTI of $71,000 or $0.02 per share and after tax foreign tax foreign exchange gains of $730 thousand or $0.02 per share.

First quarter's combined ratio of 96.4% includes a reported loss of LOE ratio of 59.3% and an all-in expense ratio of 37.1% comprised of a net commission expenses of 16.7% and other operating expenses of 20.4%. Our other underwriting, our other operating expenses, excuse me, were down 3.7% over prior year reflecting our continued expense control discipline.

The quarterly consolidated results of $10.2 million of underwriting profit includes $11.4 million from our US insurance segment to $4.4 million from the global reinsurance segment, partially offset by $5.6 million of loss from our international insurance segment.

Net investment income of $21.4 million increased $1.9 million or 9.5% as compared to the same period last year and the increase in the investment income is primarily due to the growth in the overall portfolio, driven by positive cash flow from operations. Our net real life gains, excluding OTTI, were $1 million pre-tax or $682 thousand after tax, just reference and were the result of normal, active portfolio management.

Our overall investment management portfolio's unrealized gain position decreased in the quarter by $23.2 million before tax or $15.1 million after tax due to the decrease in the interest rates at the long end of the curve and the rally in the equity market. The investment portfolio value, as of March 31, 2017, excuse me, increased by $52.8 million to $3 billion 183 million with a book yield of 2.7%, up 16 basis points from 2.45% in fourth quarter of 2016 and up 4 basis points from 266 from the same period last year. Total return on the trailing 12-month basis is 2.12%; it was down 39 basis points in the fourth quarter from the fourth quarter and down 35 bases from 2.47 from the same period last year. The investment portfolio has maintained its AA minus average quality rating with duration of 3.8 years.

GAAP shareholders' equity book value at March 31, 2017 was 1 billion 206 million, that is up from $1 billion 178 million at December 31, 2016 or plus 2.4% and 1 billion 243 million at March 31, 2016 or 5.5%. Book value for deluded share was $40.94 compared to $40.45 at the beginning of the year and $39.36 last year, March 31, 2016. Our annualized ROE 7.2% and our operating basis is 6.9% and that cash flow from operations in the quarter was $37.3 million.

And with that, we can turn it back to the operator and open it for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from the line of Arash Soleimani of KBW. Your line is open.

Arash Soleimani

Hi, thanks, good morning.

Stan Galanski

Good morning.

Arash Soleimani

So, I saw in the release you've tied with an international insurance about 6.6 million of adverse development, I just wanted to know what drove that, please.

Ciro DeFalco

Yes, Arash, that was -- that came from our property book, our international property book and the North American property book that was written out of our Lloyds Syndicate. And this is basically due to some late reporting claims. The portfolio for the North American property business, as you remember, Stan's comment from the last quarterly call were quota shared to another syndicate, and these just represented some late reported claims, and we feel that we have that pretty much wrapped up. So that is the main driver.

Arash Soleimani

Okay. So, was there a specific weather event that it was from, like I think Argo had late reported Matthew claims, is that something similar?

Stan Galanski

No, let's just be clear, this is a discontinued business for us and we don't want to have it come back in the future, right, and the business that was in force has been transferred 100% to another syndicate. So it's a business that we have effectively exited.

Arash Soleimani

Okay, that's fair. Thanks for that. And was there anything in Global Re, there was about a million dollars there fund development?

Stan Galanski

You know, let me just talk about how we react to loss development, okay. We do a pretty good study every quarter of what our actual losses are for the quarter versus emergence, verses expected rather. And in general we kind of expected the results of that. There is some times, you know, there may be something, you know, that's unduly impacting it and you don't want to be bouncing around, but in general we kind of flow through the model of what we, our actual versus expected is and react to it.

So, frankly I don't think a million dollar change in -- for our underwriting years is really, you know, anything substantial, but that's pretty routine for us, because we'll see one little segment maybe increase, and we'll take it, others have favorable development, so in any given quarter it could be positive, it could be negative. So I don't think it's something that causes us to have any underlying questions about the performance of the portfolio. Okay. We just tend to react to it because you don't want to wake up some day and realize you failed to react to what would be a couple of quarters that creates a hole in your reserve and that is an excellent answer and instead of being a bit modest we are, we are prudent when it comes to reserving. So you should definitely not look at that as a signal of anything other than normal quarterly prudence and that's all it is.

Arash Soleimani

Thanks for the thorough answer. I appreciate that. And my other question is I know some of your competitors have talked about being higher loss inflation in the form of larger jury awards and more aggressive plaintiffs’ attorneys. I am just curious if you're seeing any signs of that?

Stan Galanski

Well, you know, that's a pretty wide-open question. Let me just say this; I think for, you know, an extended period of time we lived in the U.S. casualty market in a benign time. We lived in the U.S. casualty market in 89 loss environment. And if you convinced yourself, that was likely to be loss environment for the future, that could cause you to have a real surprise in the performance of your portfolio. I don't think we've fallen victim to that mentality. The most obvious place you see it as I said is in the transportation business which we moved into that probably 18 months ago and response to the re-underwriting which began and continues, which is getting that business back to the type of rates you should attract.

So, on the casually side, there's no question that I think many, many insurers were surprised by optics in both the frequency of large claims and the severity outlook. Moving to other areas, yes, I think there's a lot of activity in the D&O business in terms of security flash action claims. The market doesn't seem to react to that in terms of pricing of the business, there's still a bundle of capacity, but the facts are the facts.

Arash Soleimani

Thank you very much for those answers.

Stan Galanski

Thanks for the questions you asked.

Operator

Thank you our next question is from Jeff Schmidt of William Blair. Your line is open.

Jeff Schmidt

Hi, good morning, everyone. Quick question for the U.S. insurance segment, it looks like the accident year loss ratio was 16.5% if you look back over the last, four or five years it's sort of averaged 63% to 64%, and looks like competitors are seeing loss cost rise, what's driving this degree of drop here?

Stan Galanski

Part of it is the mix of business in the portfolio, so I think it's important that you look at the ration of the different product lines that agree that its primary versus excess, there's a whole lot of factors that winder up, but I would start which really looking at the mix of business should remember it's a high growth portfolio, it's changing in terms of its composition and it's got a lot of specially product line business build end to it. So there are certain classes that historically have run much lower loss ratios for us a good example that might be our environmental and life science business so as the components of that property casualty portfolio change that's the biggest contributor.

Ciro DeFalco

And then, the secondary one you might want to kind of tight into withstand we're staying on the first stock the first question by the KBW analyst, and that is we tend to be pretty crude every single quarter and sometimes maybe a touch too crude and so I think what you're seeing here is just good practice, good hygiene in reserving.

Jeff Schmidt

Okay. Thanks, that's all I had.

Stan Galanski

Thank you.

Ciro DeFalco

Thanks, Jeff.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] Our next question is from Paul Newsome from Sandler O'Neill. Your line is open.

Paul Newsome

All right, good morning I was wondering if you could talk a little bit more about the situation we still higher expenses in international business, obviously the Greenberg was made some public comments about as well. So it's no navigators only issues, but I guess two parts one I you talk a little bit about the sustainability part, the other pieces maybe if you give us a bit more of an explanation about exactly why this is a different situation in the U.S. to large extent that you've kind of standard 15% commission rates in the international I know it's different, so maybe a little bit more detail on the actual situation itself would be helpful.

Stan Galanski

Yes, given that most people on the call don't have three hours to hear this explanation, I'll give you the Readers Digest version…

Paul Newsome

Thank you.

Stan Galanski

What I'd say there is no there's been a real tendency in our London wholesale market to commoditize business, to facilitate business, to create panels, and with that comes increased demands for commission in order to participate on those panels and facilities. Every insurer has still look at that and see if the numbers make sense to them okay. And then there are some expense reimbursements that actually don't even if the commission line that is in the operating expense line. All of this contributes to an increased cost of doing business in the wholesale market. And I think it's a problem not just a navigator is the problem to whites and it's a problem to the London market, because increasingly places like Miami are able to provide meaningful capacity to Latin American business that used to come to London. So if the commission structure of having way too many mouths to feed and greed causes those numbers to go so hard, you just don't have the sense on a dollar that you need to pay losses something's got to go, and frankly I think the markets at that inflection point right now.

Paul Newsome

So, you chose I assumed historically your participation these kind of pools change and a little bit confused in that sense it is basically the same business it's just been pulled together that you would have been since the policies you would have written before and now it's pooled together and try to get commissions, is that essentially what's happening?

Stan Galanski

Not necessarily. I would describe it as individual brokerage firms that looked at their portfolio generally by class of businesses said we wanted to put together a facility or a panel or whatever it is in order to become more efficient our sales, so think about the old model at Lloyds of the Lloyds broker walking into the Lime Street [ph] trading room and walking from desk to desk the desk and okay, here is the lead, he is going to authorized 10% or 12%, here's the following the market and they're going to authorize five and three and two, and taking hours to walk around to workplace, the idea that for a certain class of business. Specie, inside D&O whatever it is, that the broker will have their own internal panel that once the lead authorizes the rest of the panel just kind of falls in place. So well it's designed as inexpensive efficiency gains, frankly, the commission levels don't leave enough room for loss on the business. So, when a 60 loss ratio, they show not to an underwriting loss for the quarter, but there's something wrong with that model, okay.

And the point I want to make a minute I want to make on this call is I thank all of our segments, all of our business people are going to great job of managing the non commission operating expenses. We spend money like owners but we live in the real world of the market and you don't attract business in an environment like that by providing substandard commissions so in all cases we look at the portfolio, like a lot of our options are either play or not play. As I say those levels are getting to the point where I really feel it's at the inflection point and I'm not speaking just for navigators I believe the Lloyds market, I'm sorry marine total operating expenses last year or something like 46.6% I never thought I'd hear numbers like at my career something that's together.

Paul Newsome

Okay. That's it thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our first question is from Amit Kumar of Macquarie. Your line is open.

Amit Kumar

Thanks and good morning. I just have two quick follow up questions, the first question goes back to what Paul was asking when I have a good expense ratio it seems even in comparison with some other players, have that higher they're runs in the 41 to 42 range. It's just something in your book which is adding to those pipelines or and maybe just help me out with that piece?

Stan Galanski

I think there are probably a couple of factors on that, number one there's probably some cost for that build out of our international business, we're very happy with the progress we're making in our new offices in particular. But make no mistake about it they're not even at three years since they were formed and doing a great job. We expect them to grow and to scale and it be very important contributors and as I think as of yearend 9% of our global marine business going for European branch offices so there are 40 plus that meaningful, but by no means they have the scale.

And similarly, we have new products like that as I alluded to whether it's international casually political violence and terrorism so there's certainly a factor coming from that, there is a regulatory burden associated with doing business in the U.K. that is higher regulatory cost in the U.S. So it maybe a factor of all that and frankly I think we do a better job of allocating our corporate expenses down to the business units some competitors. We're at 100% allocate company and I'm not sure that one expense ratio versus the other always is apple for apple comparison. One of the great analysts out of Hartford had a little article in their weekly report talking about how all expense ratios are not the same and that is true.

Amit Kumar

In Hartford I'm getting. Just moving on to the other question, a few sort of go back to the reinsurance agreement that was done in Q1 exceeding the property business out of North America. I guess two questions to that, can you remind us if what sort of capital was freed up and how it used and after sort of getting rid of the business. And would you look at some other pieces of their business and some other deals down the road or are we at the point where things are fine?

Stan Galanski

Let me just say that it's not a capital allocation decision first of all, the company is, well capitalized redundant in terms of capital and we look for opportunities to deploy that capital and what we believe will be profitable, high margin business is that we want to participate in the long term, when we see a business that is non-performing for whatever reason whether we may have felt that we didn't have the right team in place.

So that our timings bad, I think we react to that more quickly than most and that's really all that's going on with the North American property cap business it was underwritten at Lloyds. We are writing North American property business in the U.S. very successfully so, really wasn't an issue at all about capital deployment that we look at that of course we do and we look for an adequate return over time, sure we measure our business over three years or five years as one of the many report cards how we're doing. But Navigator has no tolerance for business that creates underwriting losses. We can understand when something happens that bad things can happen in the business that's what we're about as insurers but if we don't like the fundamentals of the way of books performing. We're going to react to it and really that's the only story there.

Amit Kumar

Got it. That's essentially very helpful. That's all I have. Thanks for the answers and good luck for the future.

Stan Galanski

Thank you. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes our Q&A session for today. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Stan Galanski for any further remarks.

Stan Galanski

Well, we appreciate you joining our call today. Thanks for your interest in the company and thanks for your questions great. Have a great day.

Ciro DeFalco

Thank you everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

