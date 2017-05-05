AMD: An Overreaction To Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) lost more than $3 billion of its market capitalization, or $3.52 per share, amid Q1 2017 earnings report. An obvious question that whether the 25% stock price slide is warranted inevitably arises. As AMD is one of the most widely covered stocks, the recent large stock price changes are not yet analyzed. In this article, I break down the $3.52 losses in AMD share prices into individual components, which correspond to the key takeaways from the Q1 report.

In order to "quantify" these impacts, a valuation process that can translate the changes in fundamentals into changes in stock values is required. Since the outlook for AMD's Q2 revenue, margin and new product franchises were the focal points in the Q1 earnings report, I use the following Sales Franchise Model ("SFM"):

(1) Missed Revenue Estimates (-$0.25)

To start with, probably the most puzzling aspect of the market reaction is that the Q1 results were largely in line with analysts' estimates. As AMD Ryzen 7 1700X competes with Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Core I7 6900K on the desktop CPU front, INTC's "sympathetic" stock price move on the same day may give some clues of the PC shipment decline. Incidentally, INTC was up that day so the PC industry impact is negligible on AMD's revenue.

Similarly, the negative impact from a slowing gaming industry on AMD's revenue can be approximated by Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock price movement, since AMD's Vega aims to challenge Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti GPU. On the day following AMD's Q1 release, NVDA was down 3%. Since AMD has less than half of NVDA's discrete GPU market share, SFM estimates a corresponding $0.25 loss to AMD share prices.

(2) Missed the "Beat" (-$0.30)

As AMD routinely beats the estimates, the pre-announcement AMD price at $13.62 has more than likely priced in the beat at a high revenue estimate of $985 million or higher. In fact, the SFM simulations suggest that every $5 million of revenue is approximately equal to $0.30 of AMD's share price. So, $1-$5 million shy of a higher than $985 million estimate should, at most, cost AMD stock $0.30.

(3) Missed Operating Margin (-$0.50)

Ironically, Q1 operating margin of 34% (33% estimate), the only one clear beat in the report, was the most common cited disappointment among analysts. With a 32% Q4 2016 margin, the company has previously guided a target margin between 36%-40% by the end of 2017, amid new product launches well on their way to generating revenue. While it seems unrealistic to expect AMD to hit the high target range in Q1, the actual 34% operating margin cost AMD shares $0.50 if the market was expecting 36%.

(4) Q2 2017 Guided Down (-$1.00)

To me and most other commentators, the real concern is AMD's lackluster Q2 2017 guidance. The most critical and damaging new piece of information from the Q1 report is that AMD expects its second quarter revenue to grow by a low teen or just 12% year over year, which is significantly lower than previously estimated by the Street. By the way, the operating margin for Q2 was also guided down back to 32% from Q1's 34%. Both changes in guidance combined will shave $1.00 off AMD stock prices.

(5) Market Overreaction (-$1.47)

Once logical explanations are exhausted, "market irrationality" is a default answer for the portion, which is not accounted for. The box below summarizes the estimates of the AMD share price loss corresponding to each reason, the leftover -$1.47 is attributable to market overreaction. In other words, given the new information available in the Q1 report, AMD's fair value is around $11.50-$12.00, roughly 10% above the current level.

Caveats

Although the above analysis is a result of an objective process, it is still not an exact science. Admittedly, if I have ignored any relevant factors, the 10% overreaction to the downside may be incorrectly estimated and the correction may not materialize. On the other hand, each stock price loss component, while independently estimated, is invariably overlapping. The total "justified" portion of the share price losses can be easily overestimated. Therefore, the 10% overreaction is more likely underestimated.

A fair disclaimer is that my previous posts on this site suggested that AMD was overvalued at $13.33 (3/9/2017), $13.70 (3/24/2017), and $13.62 (5/1/2017), respectively. As AMD closed at $10.10 today (5/4/2017), I conclude that there is a 10% undervaluation.

The investment implication is that, for investors who already plan to buy AMD due to its favorable (future) target prices, a 10% discount off the cost base is not such a bad deal.