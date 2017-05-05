The Contrarian's Oil Report

If you've followed oil as a commodity, you already know about the new order of things. The proliferation of shale has resulted in the destruction of the long-standing oil paradigm. Shale is the new swing producer in oil but only within the framework of normal supply and demand dynamics.

To be fair, the old oil order was really nothing more than a series of short-lived market paradigms. In the 1970s, it was the power of OPEC to significantly influence prices. OPEC, of course, is a conglomerate, which means that it is made up of a variety of different groups which have a variety of different objectives. The success of OPEC in causing a spike in prices was a result of geographical objections to the U.S. support of Israel during the Arab-Israel war.

As soon as the objections began to fade, so did the unanimity of the conglomerate. It is difficult (in a competitive market) to maintain agreements when any party has a financial incentive to cheat, particularly when the consequences of cheating are negligible. The ability to maintain artificially high oil prices required each entity to restrain from the natural impulse to profit from the high prices by increasing oil production. Competitive economics quickly eroded the market control of OPEC over production volumes. Still, for the next 40 years, OPEC would more or less be viewed as the major supply side determiner of price in the market.

The New Order

Shale has turned the table on supply side price control. As in all things, we find ourselves with a moving target. The simple explanation is that the extremely nimble shale industry (where projects can develop from scratch in a year and wells can be activated in a couple of weeks) has produced a cap to oil price. The region where investment capital begins to influence forward capex (which given the short time frame of shale can be quick) appears to be somewhere around $50 per barrel.

What this means is that investment dollars turn away from shale below $50 (or so) per barrel. Expected market returns, shale return on capital, and wellhead breakeven costs, all factor into the amount of positive cash flow (and profit) that oil drillers must make in order to attract new investment dollars. This, of course, is a rough figure. Some drillers and some fields are more efficient than others. Market expectations for capital change, and so does market mood.

For now, the question remains: what is the nominal expectation for long-term oil prices? Further, what is the scope of downside risks and upside potential? At this point, we have enough data on shale producers to say that the immediate future should restrict oil prices to the mid to high $50 range. On the other side, with such short life cycles and such short build times, any prices significantly below $50 should quickly (in a few months at least) result in a decrease in drilling enthusiasm.

The elephant in the closet is the potential for storage capacity to tip over. In that event, oil will have to sell at cash cost (somewhere around $20 a barrel). Projects will be stranded en masse at that price, but a sharp drop to this point is unlikely; many shale projects will shutter below $35, and the renewed OPEC interest in production quotas would combine to realign prices quickly. It is unlikely that we will see anything much below $40 anytime soon, and if we do, it is unlikely that prices will remain there long.

The upside for the year is likely somewhere in the $60 range. And, while shale has been able to cap prices effectively in the low to mid $50s, demand growth has the potential to adjust that price upward: the most efficient oil fields are already being utilized, and investment in exploration has lagged over the past couple years. Increases in demand will ultimately require not only drilling in less efficient areas but will also result in increases in associated drilling costs (the supply and demand effects of labor and drilling services).

Conclusion

The previous EIA cost forecast predicted (at a 95% interval) a July price range between $41 and $66. With prices currently hovering in the $46 range, the upside is obviously much greater than the downside. Still, that interval was calculated nearly a month ago (April 11th), and - as statistical analysis is wont to do - the new price activity has likely shifted that interval in the downward direction.

That said, in an otherwise stable economy, the intermediate to long-term prospect for oil and oil-related sectors produces a reasonable anticipation of return. Costs are not likely to decrease in the shale sector, which means that increases in demand will increase the average cost of shale, which will result in increasing prices in the market.

On the downside, Iraq has announced a bump by year-end from 4.4 million barrels per day to 5 million. Likewise, Iran has been steadily increasing production following the post-sanctions spike last year. This increase in supply produces some threat to the OPEC production quota, yet with the Aramco public offering forthcoming, don't expect the quota to be abandoned altogether. With the summer travel season upon us, it may well be a good time to think about entry into the long-suffering oil industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.