Groupon's North American Performance Being Skewed By International Restructuring

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) went public in late 2011 and since then has lost more than 80% of its stock price valuation. Needless to say, this is a hated company by many in Wall Street and Main Street. You can find many articles that provide details of the company's past five years anywhere on the web. However, I will not focus on the past. Instead, I'll discuss where I see Groupon heading in the next couple of months as what used to be the fastest company to reach a billion-dollar valuation focuses on gross profit growth rather than revenue growth. No longer will Groupon focus on how many countries it has entered, but rather how profitable each country it currently operates in improves its bottom line. Almost 50 millions shorts believe these strategic initiatives and smaller international focus will not materialize, but I believe that shorts' victories over the past five years might be coming to a halt as slowly, but surely, Groupon's North America's stable performance will become more evident as it will no longer be overshadowed by international business exits by Groupon.

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

Groupon compromises of Local, Goods, and Travel business segments.

Local deals can be divided into voucher and voucherless deals. Voucher deals require you show the merchant either a print out or mobile voucher in order for them to honor the discounted service price. Groupon's local deals mostly focus on food, services, and experiences. Restaurants and beauty services, which include haircuts, nails and cosmetics, are among the largest segments in local deals as the Groupon demographics tend to skew to the middle-aged woman with a house hold incomes of $100k+.

Voucherless deals don't require the user to show any print outs or mobile vouchers to the local businesses. All that is required is for you to have a Visa (NYSE:V) credit card linked to you Groupon app. From there, you just look in the app for voucherless deals, click "claim" on the local offer you prefer, and then visit the establishment. It's that simple. I hope Groupon places greater emphasis on voucherless deals, and I'm happy to hear Rich Williams reinforce this during the last quarterly call.

One negative aspect of Groupon restaurant deals has always been the perception. In the past, I've seen hesitation from customers and restaurants to use Groupon for their dining experiences. On the restaurant side, the staff complained of lower tips as many Groupon customers tipped on the after-discount amount rather than the full price of their meal. On the customer side, there were instances that mentioned biased service from restaurant staff once they knew the customer was dining on a Groupon deal. With voucherless deals, both of these complaints are eliminated as the only thing the customer has to provide is their Visa credit card linked to Groupon's app. Customers don't need to mention anything and will still tip on the full amount as no discount is displayed on the receipt. The customer receives back her or his "cash-back" as a refund in their credit card statement a few days after the transaction took place. I personally think cash-back deals are the future of coupons in retail, and Groupon's voucherless deals provide a great option for geolocation marketing by local, and possibly in the future, national merchants. Investors should pay close attention when Groupon begins implementing voucherless deals on vendors other than restaurants as I believe this will allow Groupon to streamline their processes and reduce costs, unlocking value for their merchants and users.

Voucherless deals increase credit card usage and this is something that Visa has recognized and is probably the primary reason they partnered with Groupon. Mastercard (NYSE:MA), American Express (NYSE:AXP) and others have not signed up with Groupon but since "Visa is covering 70%-plus of cardholder" according to Rich Williams during the latest quarterly call, it should provide great opportunity in the short term with the ability to implement at a larger scale in the long term with more partners.

Within their local deals, Groupon also recently began offering food delivery and takeout. Their food delivery option is an important business segment for Groupon as it makes customers access the app more frequently and in the process hopefully create an opportunity for Groupon to generate an additional sale in other products other than food. However, there is not much differentiation between what Groupon offers and what other apps that provide delivery already do. I would be very interested in this segment if Groupon began experimenting with the restaurants and creates a tailored "Groupon Menu" option that is discounted relative to other food items. This could allow for restaurants to plan ahead their inventory while also slightly differentiating Groupon from other competitors. Additionally, Groupon could also implement a rewards program for their users that would reward users by the number of times she or he orders delivery or takeout. This program could benefit delivery and takeout merchants with increased sales and Groupon with increased usage in its app, which again provides the opportunity to sell additional products to its users.

GOODS

Groupon Goods is a marketplace where Groupon can sell products in two ways. In first option, Groupon can sell products to its users directly, where Groupon acts as the merchant. The other option is where Groupon acts as a liaison between the merchant and users, essentially acting like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a much smaller scale. Groupon Goods is often controversial between analysts as it has lower gross margins compared to local deals. Regardless of the lower margins I believe Groupon is doing the right thing by still focusing on Goods. It's something that could potentially become much larger, and it also increases usage among its users and more importantly allows Groupon to learn the likes and dislikes of its users. From there, hopefully better targeted local deals can be offered to its consumer base. Groupon Goods also takes the stigma from Groupon being a one-trick pony that only sells coupons, which in my opinion is a misconception that needs be eliminated from the mindset of Groupon's users and investors.

TRAVEL

Groupon Travel is a segment where Groupon offers discounted travel deals for flights and hotels nationally and internationally. Traveling is an experience that some millennials value over material possessions according to recent studies. Groupon can add value to its users by having group deals with current and new users. This segment also gives Groupon the ability to potentially sell advertisements to Groupon users. Most of the states in the U.S. and other countries have tourism budgets that sometimes reach well over $50M. Thus, giving states ample resources to advertise through various formats. Groupon could be one of those formats. These advertisement efforts will be something I will discuss more in more details below.

CURRENT STATE

Most of the segments described above operate in both the North American and International markets. Below you can see a snapshot of Groupon's active users in past 17 quarters. One can immediately see that the International users are decreasing from 2014 when they used to compromise most of Groupon's users. It should be alarming, but if we look at North America's growth you can see 2015 Q1 is the first quarter where North America finally becomes the largest user base for Groupon and continues to do so to this date. International user declines are due to the planned business exits that were mostly unprofitable and distracted Groupon's staff from the markets where greater potential for improvements lie ahead.

Source: Groupon's Financial Statements

As soon as Groupon began spending more time to focus on improvements in North America, gross margins improved as well. Below you can see the trend for North America gross margins for the trailing 12 months as well as the North American gross margins for the Groupon Goods category.

Source: Groupon's Financial Statements

Source: Groupon's Financial Statements

Both of the charts above do not paint a negative picture and to the contrary show improving margins that will likely offset the decreases in revenue that management has planned to instead focus in gross margins.

North America Groupon managed to make $473M in revenue in 2017 Q1 compared to $501M in revenue in 2016 Q1. One thing we need to consider is that in 2017 Q1 there was a main focus on International business exits, but for the sake of argument, let's analyze it as if it didn't cause any distractions to Groupon's management. This should point to a negative picture. But if we look closer we can see that even with that decreased revenue, North America Groupon had $221M in gross profits for 2017 Q1. In the past 17 quarters, only one time has North America Groupon had a higher gross profit than the current quarter, and that was during 2016 Q4 during what typically is the biggest revenue-generating quarters in retail in the United States. Even the fourth quarters in 2013, 2014 and 2015 didn't surpass the gross profits of 2017 Q1. That should give you a clearer picture of why a lower focus on revenue growth could still prove beneficial to Groupon if they continue to focus in gross profits instead.

Source: Groupon's Financial Statements

RECOMMENDATIONS

I think the Groupon app has improved greatly from its first iterations, but there's still room for improvement. In the IoS app, I think that Groupon should squeeze more than one and half merchants in a single page. I'm aware that this will reduce the picture sizes but that can be remedied when the users click the deal that interest her or him, which would have a regular sized picture. The second landing page could also have even more relevant products or services at the bottom of the page. By increasing the numbers of merchants visible in one single page, Groupon is reducing the number of scrolls for its users while also presenting more deals in a shorter amount of time that might convert to a sale for Groupon. This action also allows to free up app real estate that will be used for advertisements.

Before the restructuring took place, Groupon should have found ways to add some additional revenue by advertising national brands with big marketing budgets in its app. Groupon Goods could have taken the same approach Amazon currently takes with its sponsored results when searching for specific items. I think the CPM rates should be favorable for Groupon's app since users are using the app to buy a product or service. By tailoring each advertisement to each user, Groupon could realize a good revenue stream as thousands of eyeballs look through the Groupon app or website in each city every day. I understand that Groupon wants to serve the Small and Medium Sized Businesses ("SMBs") but under these restructuring conditions and with stock prices at almost all-time lows, Groupon needs to provide some relief to stockholders. Long-term investors of Groupon need to be re-assured by Groupon and excited with upcoming pipeline operation improvements. By adding this form of revenue stream that could easily be rolled back, Groupon could do just that. Let's not forget that Groupon's Board of Directors include Michael Angelakis, a former CFO of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and who also oversaw a private equity firm's investments in technology, media, and communication companies. In addition, another member recently added is Joey Levin who "brings strong perspective in consumer technology as well as deep strategic marketing experience." Joey Levin is currently the CEO of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC).

Under this leadership, Groupon should have small roadblocks to implement advertisements to generate revenues swiftly should they choose to do so.

Lastly, I've recently noticed that Groupon is trading at 10X adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months which is very similar to the multiple of RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) when it was recently acquired by Harland Clarke for $630M.

For people expecting Groupon to go lower in price resulting in a lower adjusted EBITDA multiple below of RetailMeNot's 10X should ask themselves if comparing Groupon, which compromises Good, Local, Travel, Food Delivery, and Coupons to a company that was slightly more profitable in a smaller scale and mostly focused in coupons and gift cards is a wise decision.

I'll close with a snapshot of the most popular shopping apps in the United States as of February 2017. Below you can see how Groupon compares to others should you choose to value Groupon to RetailMeNot.

Source: Statista

Hopefully I have provided a better picture of where Groupon currently stands and where it could be headed. I will attempt to also look at international trends in the future. But due to the large numbers of closures it is somewhat more difficult and time consuming. Please follow me if you wish to get updates from me when I write Groupon articles or blogs.

Please feel free to leave a comment below if you have questions of anything provided in this article and I will do my best to answer them.

The views represented in this article are my own and do not represent any other person's/entity's opinion. My opinions do not represent financial advice. Please conduct your own due diligence before investing in any stock mentioned in this article. I made my best effort to verify accuracy of the article above, but errors might still be present. Readers agree to waive any liability arising from those errors, or any information presented above.