Bloodshed In Equity REITs. Is It The Right Time To Buy?

I wrote about net-lease Equity-REITs ("eREITs") many times before. A few articles (e.g. here and here) focused on Reality Income (NYSE:O) as a stand-alone, some other pieces focused on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and some dealt with the net-lease segment as a whole.

Following SRC's very troubling earnings report, eREITs got a hit yesterday, especially those belonging to the net-lease and retail arena:

The funny thing is that I read so many comments like "this is an overreaction," "REITs are way oversold now," "a great opportunity to buy," "time to load up the truck," etc.

These comments may be right - I can't rule this out - but they surely can be wrong. The reason for this piece is to emphasize that one day is meaningless and that these comments can be wrong. Very wrong.

Those who follow me for a while already know that eREITs in general and net-lease names specifically are, in my view, overvalued. Indeed, since starting shorting few names within this space, prices have gone down. In some cases quite sharply down - over 20%:

What I'm asking myself after such a day like yesterday is not are REITs "oversold" or "an opportunity," rather the exact same question I'm always asking myself: DO THEY JUSTIFY THE RISK???

This question is not impacted by one trading day, as good or bad as it may get. Sure, valuation matters and naturally if a certain stock goes down to an attractive enough level - I may buy it. But an attractive level is not an absolute term ("Down 10%; let's buy") but a relative one ("Down 10% and the risk profile hasn't changed"). The fact that a stock goes down sharply for itself doesn't mean that it warrants an investment. As a matter of fact, it's likely that the stock went down for a reason. Sometimes for a good reason and sometimes the fall in price is simply not enough to overcome that "good reason."

The main problem with all the positive, supporting comments regarding eREITs is that they are suffering from three biases that most investors, generally speaking but especially when it comes to REITs-holders, suffer from:

1. The "There is nothing new under the sun" bias. 90%+ of investors tend to think that tomorrow will look (exactly the same) like yesterday. People are afraid of change and, therefore, PREFER to believe that the near future will be no different than the recent past. That, of course, assuming that the recent past was pleasant.

Just as King Solomon tells us in Ecclesiastes 1:

That which has been is that which shall be; and that which has been done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.

2. The "Wishful thinking" bias. People talk out of their own position all the time. That's natural and we are all guilty at charge, including myself. Nonetheless, it's one thing to talk out of position and it's another thing to take a bad/negative thing/event and spin it around as if it's a good/positive one. This is exactly what all these commentators did yesterday. I mean, if we ignore the valuations (lower prices) per se, was there anything positive for eREITs to build up on over the last 48 hours?

Let's see:

In its last meeting, the Fed hinted at a rate hike in June.

Long-term yields went up.

We learned that the retail sector might be in an even worse shape than we thought.

Most earnings reports (and that is true for this earnings season as a whole) suggest that future growth for eREITs is slowing and that competition is getting more fierce.

Even a heavy-weight REIT like SRC can lose 1/4 of its value during one single trading day.

Do you see anything positive in here? Is there anything that would push you into buying REITs among these events/news? So basically, it's only a one trading day that turns you (even more) bullish than you were before?

We like to spin (after all, we run a premium service called "The Wheel of FORTUNE") but we like to spin round shapes (like wheels), not facts/news.

3. The "It's shining from the outside" bias. How many times have you read that "O @ $55 is a no-brainer" over the past 12 hours? How many times have you read that "NNN @ $40 is a great opportunity" over the past 12 hours? How many times have you read that "Following a 25% drop, SRC is a buy" over the past 12 hours? Personally, I got to read quite a lot those myself.

May I ask (regarding all these "load up" comments): WHY? I mean, what makes O or NNN or SRC better today than they were 24-48 hours ago? Sure, prices are lower (much lower in the case of SRC) but DO THEY JUSTIFY THE RISK??? Call me crazy (not for the first time) but is there something suggesting that O is a better company today than it was yesterday? The reward, i.e. dividend yield, remains the same but does the risk remain the same too? If we ignore the 4% discount (in the stock price) do you view O as subject to more or less risk today than you did 48 hours ago? I say more, and I say more for two very simple reasons:

1. There was not a single piece of news that was positive/supporting for eREITs, as outlined above, recently.

2. If SRC can - so can any other eREIT. How many of you thought that an eREIT with a market cap of ~$4.5B can lose 1/4 of its value during one session? I strongly doubt that many did take into consideration such a possibility.

Now, if this is a possibility (generally speaking), shouldn't we investors ask for a wider margin of safety in order to compensate for the extra risk? Isn't this how the relationship between risk and reward works?

The main problem of many investors is that they don't know how to assess the risks associated with an investment. Consequently, they fail to DEMAND SUFFICIENT REWARD IN EXCHANGE FOR THE RISK they are taking.

Many eREITs investors hold to the belief that as long as an eREIT offers dividend safety (no cut on the horizon) and good coverage (AFFO > payout) - this is good enough to justify an investment. That's wrong. Very wrong.

The dividend safety and coverage are must-have elements but they are not sufficient conditions to warrant an investment!

Let's assume that I'm offering you to buy what seems to be a delicious steak. You are very hungry, perhaps starving, so you are obviously anxious to buy the steak from me. If I charge you $25 I'm pretty sure that we can cut a deal. Since you do look hungry, I'm taking advantage of you and ask for $50. Will you buy the steak from me then? Perhaps you will, perhaps you won't. But your stomach is growling and there's no other good looking, juicy, steak like the one I'm offering you anywhere around so you might go for it, even if you know that this is a rip-off. So you agree to pay $50.

Now, what if I ask you for a $100? And what if I ask you for a $200? I mean, where is the line that you won't be willing to cross, no matter what? Is there such a line at all?

So you eat the steak I sold you and you enjoy it very much. It's tasty, it's cooked exactly to the level you like it to be and it surely is relaxing your growling tummy. As you are about to leave, a stranger comes along, whispering into your ear that the meat I'm using is about to meet its expiry date and it also comes from an animal that (how to put it nicely?) doesn't stand at the top of the "quality food chain."

Did you enjoy my steak? Sure you did, but something tells me that the next time you're starving as you were, you will either ask me many more questions before you buy anything from me. Surely, you won't be willing to pay $50 for my steak and you'll most likely simply hold up to your starvation a little bit longer and wait until you get to the next available steaks-seller, even if it might shed another few pounds off your weight till you get there.

I trust that by now you get the allegory:

The steak is O or NNN (or any other superbly-managed REIT that looks perfect and allegedly nothing can go wrong with it). Juicy and delicious from the outside, when you only look at the dividend coverage and safety.

The hungry man is you, the eREIT buyer/supporter who thinks that you got yourself a very good deal (or at least a decent one, at the very minimum).

The seller is me (or any other REIT seller/cautious investor), the guy who apparently asks more questions and therefore knows more about the (inside of the) steak you are about to buy/eat.

The whispering stranger can be SRC or any other REIT that came out recently with negative news; there were more than a few of those.

As always, the most important part in any allegory is the (understanding of the hidden) message, not the characters. The message here is quite simple:

When you're starving for yield as you apparently are, either ask many more questions before you buy anything, mostly about the risks associated with what you are about to buy, or simply hold up to your starvation a little bit longer and wait until you get a better, wider margin of safety, even if this might shed a little bit of income from your portfolio till you make the purchase.

How to assess the associated risks and what investors must demand for their REITs is for another article. I can tell you that from where I sit, even after yesterday's carnage, neither O nor NNN meets the minimum requirement I have (when it comes to the reward) based on the risks associated with these stocks.

I want to know that my steak isn't only eatable but also decent. Similarly, I want to know that I'm getting sufficient reward for the risk I'm taking when investing into eREITs. Dividend safety and coverage are must-have but not sufficient conditions to drag me in. I demand more than that, I deserve more than that and I see no reason to compromise on getting too little reward for (still) too much risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are short O, NNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.