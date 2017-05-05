Real Estate Weekly: Net Lease REITs Crushed On Continued Retail Woes

Private construction spending has been stronger than expected so far in 2017 after a notable slowdown in late 2016. Continued weak public construction spending has dragged down the headline numbers.

April jobs report was better than expected. Wages have continued to trend higher in recent months while overall CPI has trended lower, a very positive development for the US economy.

As we approach the end of earnings season, REITs have generally reported better-than-expected results. Roughly 45% of REITs have beat consensus forecasts, 40% have met, and 15% have missed.

Spirit’s tenant credit issues sparked a new wave of selling across the retail-focused REITs. Net store closings have increased in 2017, but we continue to believe sentiment is too negative.

REITs declined by 1% on the week, dragged down by severe weakness in the Net Lease sector. Spirit Realty reported credit issues with a number of their tenants.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (VNQ and IYR) finished the week lower by 0.9%, dragged down by a slide in the net lease REITs. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) climbed 0.4%. The homebuilder ETFs (XHB and ITB) lower by 0.6% on the week. The commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) rose 1.4%.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday)

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week lower by 2.3% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) gained 0.5%. The 10-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) climbed 8 basis points on the week.

Through four months of 2017, REITs are now lower by 0.6% YTD, underperforming the S&P 500 by over 700bps. The 10 Year yield is higher by 21bps YTD, which has weighted on the more interest-rate-sensitive REIT sectors. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

Winners and Losers of Earnings Season

Q1 earnings were generally better than expected in the REIT sector. Roughly 45% of REITs exceeded street expectations, 40% met, and just 15% missed. 35% of REITS boosted 2017 guidance while just 10% lowered guidance. Below is the performance since the start of earnings season four weeks ago.

The winners of earnings season were the Data Center, Industrial, and residential sectors. The best six performers during earnings season have been Coresite (NYSE:COR), Essex (NYSE:ESS), Pebblebrook (NYSE:PEB), Eastgroup (NYSE:EGP), Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS), and Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR).

The losers of earnings season were the Net Lease, Shopping Center, and Retail sectors. The worst six performers have been Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), and Tanger Outlets (NYSE:SKT).

The big surprise this week was from Spirit Realty , a net lease REIT that owns a relatively low quality portfolio with significant credit exposure. The company announced a larger than expected credit loss related to their largest tenant, Shopko, and revised down 2017 guidance by nearly 10%. Shares fell 25% on the week.

We will do a full report on REIT earnings season next week.

Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Labor Market Continues to Exceed Expectations

The overall health of the labor markets continues to be impressive across nearly all metrics. The US economy added 211k jobs in April, beating expectations and indicating that last month's weak headline number was an outlier among otherwise very strong data. Nearly 17 million jobs have been added since the beginning of 2010. Average hourly earnings continues along an upward trend around 2.75% YoY growth, while CPI inflation remains low, a good development for financial markets.

We look closely at two industry groups within the employment data: construction and retail. April construction employment data was relatively weak after a strong March. Construction employment is a good indicator of the "real" production of new real estate space. BLS and ADP data are consistent in showing roughly 3% YoY growth in construction employment, a solid rate of growth, but short of the 7% rate of growth seen in 2014.

Retail employment recovered after two dismal months. As we show below, overall retail employment has been relatively healthy over the past year, but the pain in department stores and apparel segments continues. We have continued to discuss how the weakness in clothing sales and the broader department store category has not been indicative of the strength in the broader retail sector.

Solid Growth In Construction Spending

The headline number on total March construction spending fell short of expectations, falling 0.2% MoM, short of the 0.4% gain expected. Private construction spending, though, continues to be stronger than expected so far in 2017. On a year-over-year basis, private residential spending is up 7%, and nonresidential spending is up 6%.

We find it necessary to look at this data on an inflation-adjusted basis to better see the 'real' changes in useable space being created. On an inflation-adjusted basis, residential spending is still 50% below the 2006 peak and nonresidential is 10% below its peak.

Breaking down the data further, we see the sector by sector spending. All nonresidential sectors have seen significant increases in construction spending in recent years. While the YoY increase may seem dramatic, the absolute level of supply growth remains very modest by historical standards for most major sectors. Supply growth is still a modest 1-2% of existing stock across the major property sectors.

Weak public construction spending continues to be a drag on the headline number. Public construction spending has been essentially flat for over a decade (and declining on a real basis), and has fallen from 2.1% of GDP in 2009 to 1.4% of GDP in March 2017.

Bottom Line

REITs declined by 1% on the week, dragged down by severe weakness in the Net Lease sector. Spirit Realty reported credit issues with a number of their tenants. Spirit's tenant credit issues sparked a new wave of selling across the retail-focused REITs. Net store closings have increased in 2017, but we continue to believe sentiment is too negative.

As we approach the end of earnings season, REITs have generally reported better-than-expected results. Roughly 45% of REITs have beat consensus forecasts, 40% have met, and 15% have missed. The winners of earnings season were the Data Center, Industrial, and residential-focused REIT sectors. The losers were the retail-focused REIT sectors.

The April jobs report was better than expected. Wages have continued to trend higher in recent months while overall CPI has trended lower, a very positive development for the US economy. Retail employment recovered after two dismal months. Overall retail employment has been relatively healthy over the past year, but the pain in department stores and apparel segments continues. Construction employment indicates 3% YoY 'real' growth in construction.

This week, we published our quarterly construction report,"2017 Off To A Strong Start, Apartment Oversupply Still A Concern." We discussed that private construction spending has been stronger than expected so far in 2017 after a notable slowdown in late 2016. Continued weak public construction spending has dragged down the headline numbers. Residential spending is up 7% and nonresidential is up 6% YoY. On an inflation-adjusted basis, residential spending is still 50% below the 2006 peak and nonresidential is 10% below its peak. Construction cost inflation has accelerated in recent months as materials have become significantly more expensive. The Turner Cost index saw 5% annualized cost inflation in Q1. Oversupply continues to be a concern in the multifamily markets. Permits continue to run hot and completions will peak later this year. Rental demand continues to be strong, though. Apartment rent growth has continued to slow since peaking in 2014. Axiometrics notes that rent growth was just 2.1% YoY in March, its slowest rate since July 2010.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COR, DLR, ELS, PEI, SRC, STOR, VNQ, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.