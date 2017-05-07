Marinus Pharmaceuticals: A Discarded CNS Gem Ready To Shine In 2017

Introduction

When investing in early- and mid-stage biopharma assets, failure is to be expected, and the only certainty is risk. For conscientious and experienced management teams, clinical trial failure can present valuable lessons that help shape R&D going forward. For investors, an overblown market reaction to setbacks in clinical development potentially presents an opportunity.

Today, we are going to discuss a company that fits the above description and the resulting investment opportunity.

Past setbacks, lessons learnt, and rebirth of a clinical asset

Learning from past setbacks is precisely what Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been doing over the past year or so. A Phase III study in adult focal onset seizures flopped in June 2016, which has led to a selloff and an absurdly low valuation of the company (sub-$30m at times). In this study in difficult-to-treat patients who had been struggling with epilepsy for 24.5 years on average and three-fourth of which received concomitant AEDs, Ganaxolone nonetheless showed a 21.28% reduction of seizures at the 12-week mark compared to 10.25% for placebo. Later in June, MRNS announced results from an exploratory Phase II study of Ganaxolone to treat Fragile X syndrome, the most common genetic cause of autism. While not meeting the study's primary endpoint, which was a broad aggregate measure, Ganaxolone demonstrated remarkable improvements in specific clinical measures, most notably in anxiety reduction. Following the conclusion of the exploratory study last year, the CEO commented:

"Children with FXS suffer from a wide spectrum of behavior problems impacting their quality of life, including anxiety, attention deficits, hyperactivity and autism spectrum disorders. Our goal for this study was to measure improvement in these behaviors based upon the anxiolytic activity of ganaxolone and use the results from this exploratory study to inform enrollment criteria and endpoint selection in future studies. The data we observed in several analyses related to patient anxiety and attention are encouraging and clearly warrant further investigation. We will be working closely with our advisors and the FDA to finalize our clinical and regulatory strategy for this indication and intend to provide more details on our plans later this year."

As if to validate the meaningful data generated in this Phase II study, Marinus announced at the beginning of this year that the FDA had granted Orphan Drug Designation for Ganaxolone to treat Fragile X. This underlines that nuance is warranted when evaluating Marinus's asset: CNS is a notorious graveyard for clinical trials due to the complexity of underlying disease mechanisms (think Alzheimer's) and the peculiarities of measuring clinical outcomes where one relies on patient self-assessment. As such, it is not particularly surprising that a single chemical compound would fail to meet an aggregate endpoint while improving specific symptoms of the underlying disease. That is exactly what we are seeing with Ganaxolone, and the FDA's recent action should embolden investors.

The Ganaxolone story took another very encouraging turn when Marinus announced positive preliminary data from its Phase II study in children with CDKL5, a rare pediatric disorder characterized by development retardation and frequent, hard-to-control seizures. Like other severe pediatric indications lacking effective treatment options, CDKL5 is a huge burden upon affected families. If Ganaxolone is proven to provide relief with an acceptable safety profile, patients and investors are looking at a winning proposition.

A tale of two cities

Marinus's Phase III setback in adult focal onset seizures last year led to a dramatic divergence in stock performance compared to competitor Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE). The following chart illustrates the paradigm change that occurred from a technical/charting perspective in June 2016:

Sage's lead candidate, SAGE-547, is remarkably similar to Marinus's Ganaxolone. Both are GABAA modulators with virtually identical mechanisms of action. Both have targeted similar CNS indications, with Marinus's asset homing in on smaller orphan designations, whereas Sage, bolstered by favorable data, has stuck to targeting larger addressable markets.

In our opinion, Sage's CEO Jeff Jonas has displayed an off-putting tendency to exaggerate the commercial prospects of SAGE-547, touting it as a potential first-line treatment for major depressive disorder and hyping M&A prospects that resulted in an awkward back-paddling by the company.

Sage might be a great company, and SAGE-547, a worthwhile asset, but in the face of a promotional management and a high-flying market capitalization of currently >$2.5bn, we are very reluctant to take a position here. A (somewhat dated) short thesis also merits attention.

We much prefer picking up shares of Marinus, putting faith into its discrete but very experienced and competent team that has been bolstered by the arrival of ex-Celator Pharmaceuticals executive chairman, Michael R. Dougherty. While we do not expect to see a replay of the violent 2,000% share price increase experienced by Celator Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPXX) last year, we believe there is ample room for upwards adjustment, and we see Michael R. Dougherty's arrival as a confirmation of that sentiment.

Further bolstering our suspicion that Marinus is setting up for a turnaround this year, the company recently announced the arrival of more top talent as Dr. Lorianne K. Masuoka joins the company as CMO. Dr. Masuoka is a board-certified neurologist and former "Chief Medical Officer of InVivo Therapeutics, Cubist Pharmaceuticals, and Nektar Therapeutic where, as a member of executive management, she oversaw and managed teams in the areas of clinical research, drug safety, biostatistics and data management, regulatory affairs, reimbursement, and clinical operations". Like Michael Dougherty, Dr. Lorianne shares our enthusiasm for Ganaxolone:

I am impressed with the efficacy, safety and tolerability profile of ganaxolone and look forward to shaping and executing Marinus' strategy to advance ganaxolone into targeted patient populations where GABA A modulation is a key component to address the underlying disease state.

If Marinus were a sinking ship and Ganaxolone, a lost cause, we would not expect to see any top talent flocking to the company at this point in time.

Looking ahead

Marinus's recent business update summarizes what investors can expect in terms of catalysts for 2017:

Initiate Phase II study in women with PPD in 1H 2017 (imminent)

Report top-line data from patients with orphan, genetic disorders in mid-2017

Initiate Phase II study in patients with SE in 2H 2017

Of the above, we are particularly keen on the mid-year Phase II readouts of Ganaxolone in orphan disorders. We are also looking forward to a H2 2017/H1 2018 readout on post-partum depression. With PPD, Ganaxolone is setting its sights on a large market that competitor SAGE has been notoriously keen on.

Of note is also the recently concluded commercial license and supply agreement between Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) and MRNS. It provides Marinus with Ligand's excellent Captisol platform for IV delivery of Ganaxolone.

As an aside, SAGE's lead candidate is a molecule originally developed by - you guessed it - Ligand.

Financials, market opportunity, and a first attempt at intrinsic valuation

The company has been frugal in the face of last year's setback, with Q1 2017 cash burn at $5.4m, down from $7.2m in Q1 2016. Its remaining cash reserves, which stand at $24.8m as of March 2017, should be adequate to fund operations through 2018. There are $5.25m in debt maturities outstanding, with the final maturity due in 2018.

Naturally, this means that the company will need to raise additional funds within the next year or so. We're clearly not interested in this mid-stage pharma company for its balance sheet but for its clinical asset.

Upcoming data will provide us with much-needed clarity and allow us to build a more sophisticated valuation model (rNPV) for the company. Nonetheless, we will attempt to provide readers with an initial educated guess regarding the drug's, and thus the company's, fair value in case of successful study outcomes. PPD affects 0.5-0.7m mothers each year in the US. CDKL5 incidence is not clear-cut as the disease has only recently been clearly differentiated from Rett Syndrome. 600 cases have been diagnosed worldwide; a number we expect to increase significantly as awareness increases and diagnostic approaches improve. Let's assume 200 cases in the US for the time being. By common estimates, Fragile X affects about 60,000 patients in the US.

If Ganaxolone manages to capture 75% market share in CDKL5 and if one year's worth of treatment were to be priced at $500k, we would be looking at $75m in peak sales in CDKL5.

If Ganaxolone manages to capture 25% of market share in PPD over time and if one year's worth of treatment were priced at $5k, we would be looking at $750m peak sales in PPD.

If Ganaxolone manages to capture 80% (remember, it received orphan drug designation) of market share in Fragile X over time and if one year's worth of treatment were to be priced at $25k, we would be looking at $1.2bn in peak sales.

Feel free to heavily risk-adjust these preliminary values and compare the resulting numbers to Marinus's current market cap of $30m.

Concluding remarks

Moshe Arkin, an Israeli billionaire well-versed in the healthcare space, has declared a 6.8% stake in the company. While we never look at specialist investors' involvement as a standalone criterion, we are encouraged to see our conviction shared by reputable third parties with skin in the game.

As far as we are concerned, MRNS represents an extremely mispriced asset whose valuation is only held back by a lack of visibility and market conviction. That could change very rapidly over the course of the next year or so, and we are happy to be invested at these levels.

