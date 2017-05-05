Should You Do As Buffett Says Or Do As Buffett Does In Terms Of IBM?

Overview

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is down 3.4% in pre-market trading on news that Buffett has sold over a third of his stake in the company. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) owned about 81M IBM shares and has sold around 30M shares this year. So the question is should other investors follow suit? Or should investors use Buffett's own advice of be greedy when others are fearful? There are several things to consider before making that decision.

Current Stock Price

Before trading opened up today, IBM was sitting around $153 per share (down about 3.5%). This is near the company's 52-week low of $142.50. Investors should consider whether this is a good time to sell, keeping in mind that Buffett did not sell at this price, but sold when IBM was trading around $180 per share.

Dividend

With the drop in price, this puts IBM's dividend yield right at 4%, which is pretty significant considering the company's long history of increasing its dividend. Just recently, the company increased its dividend by 7.1% to $1.50 per share quarterly. With a payout ratio under 50%, the company's dividend growth should continue well into the future.

Recent Results And Future Prospects

To say things haven't been pretty for IBM recently is an understatement. Looking at the two charts below you can see that both revenue and earnings for IBM has fairly steadily declined over the past five years.

IBM Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

IBM EPS Basic (TTM) data by YCharts

IBM has had 20 consecutive quarters of declining revenues. It is hard to make a positive case for a company that cannot keep its revenue from slipping time and time again.

I understand that IBM is trying to correct its course and focus more on cloud-based revenue which has been increasing for the company. The problem is that I still believe we are several years away from the company being able to reverse the current trend of declining overall revenues. And with increased competition, the risk associated with long-term optimism is increasing significantly.

Conclusion

At this point in time, I don't recommend buying IBM. I don't think Buffett's advice of being greedy when others are fearful would best suit long-term investors at the moment. The reason I feel this way is because I think IBM's stock price will continue to fall in the near term. When that happens, then I think the stock will be worth considering for long-term investors. And the reason I believe this is because IBM remains a very strong and huge company. It has realized that it needs to change and it is doing so. The problem is this is going to take time. But for investors willing to wait for a better entry point I believe IBM remains a solid investment.

For those who own IBM right now I would consider holding and collecting those dividends. While I do believe the stock will continue to slide in the next year or two, over the course of the long term I believe the changes IBM is making in terms of its revenue sources will lead the company to a profitable future in the long term. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.