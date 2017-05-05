Garmin: Strong Buy

The shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have risen by about 25% over the past 12 months, which puts investors on the horns of a dilemma. Should they remain invested or should they take their winnings and look for better opportunities elsewhere? In my view, now would be a bad time to sell as there's much to like about this company, and the stock that represents it is undervalued relative to the fundamentals here in my view. I'll go through my argument in light of the recent financial performance at the firm by attempting a forecast based on the dividend yield and by talking about the relative valuation.

Financial Performance

As I review the financial performance of Garmin over the past several years, I realize there's not much to dislike. Those who know me well can attest to this, but me not finding something to dislike is a rare circumstance indeed. It's true in this case, though. First, there hasn't been long-term debt on the books since 2002. Also, management has returned a little over $2.7 billion to shareholders over the past 6.25 years ($528 million from stock buybacks and $2.2 billion from dividends). Actions speak louder than words, obviously, and this management team seems to have a demonstrated pro-shareholder bias, which I really like to see.

The one challenge I have relates to the fact that net income and EPS have been a bit volatile. But when I compare the performance in the quarter just reported to the same period last year, I conclude that things are heading in the right direction. Finally, I really like the fact the share count has dropped at a CAGR of about 1% since 2011. I consider this to be a sustainable level of share buyback, and I really like the fact that the company hasn't taken on debt in order to finance a more aggressive buyback program as so many other companies do.

Forecasting Price From the Dividend

It's great that the performance has been acceptable since 2011, but we investors buy the future, not the past, so it's to the future that I must now turn. When I try my hand at the difficult task of forecasting, I like to isolate the single variable that I feel drives value and hold all else constant. In this way, I can isolate what matters and feel more confident in my forecasts.

The dividends paid by Garmin have grown at a CAGR of about 4% since 2011. In my view, this is a reasonably sustainable level given the ratio of that dividend to cash and to net income (at the moment, for instance, the dividend represents about 11% of cash on the balance sheet). There's a very strong potential for a dividend increase here. That said, I prefer to be as conservative as possible in my forecasts, so I am going to drop the dividend growth rate by 25% and by 50% to see what sort of returns my model forecasts.

Holding all else constant, and If we assume that the dividend growth rate is cut by between 25% and 50% over the coming years, that still implies a total return of between 25% and 30% from the stock. In my view, this is a reasonable rate of return implied by these conservative assumptions given the risks present. If anything, these return assumptions represent a "floor," as there is a strong chance that the dividend may be increased going forward, with obvious consequences for the stock price.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for GRMN would turn bullish with a daily close above $52.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a above the $52.00 resistance level. From here we see the shares rising to the $56.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what see on the charts supports the fundamentals. Today we bought GRMN Call Options which will provide us with approximately 16x leverage on our long trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $50.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $56.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years not months), we believe GRMN is a solid addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

Investing is a relativistic process, which means that we investors are constantly on the lookout for better buys from one company than from all the others. When I choose one investment over another, I look for strong earnings growth potential, a strong capital structure, a high and sustainable dividend yield among other things. I would assume that businesses that have these qualities should trade at a premium to the overall market, which, by definition contains within it companies of both average and below average quality.

Given Garmin's top-notch capital structure and the high level of dividend growth potential, it's surprising to me that shares actually currently trade at a 43% discount to the overall market. Additionally, with an EV/EBIT of about 13, the company currently sports an earnings yield of about 7.7%, which is sufficiently high for all of the risks present in my view. In my experience, when a cash flow generator of this quality trades at this much of a discount, it makes sense to pick up the shares and that's what I'm recommending investors do. In my view, Garmin Ltd. Is a screaming buy at these levels.