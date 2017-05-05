Realty Income: Buy Now

Yesterday the share price of Realty Income (NYSE:O) dropped by around $2 because of a bad earnings report from another REIT. The price drop was big enough to put the price of O well under my buy target, but I think this is a short-lived opportunity.

What happened yesterday?

The price of O shares dropped around $2 a share on May 4th. What happened to cause that drop? As Brad Thomas details here, Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC) released a very disappointing report on Q1 earnings. SRC also lowered guidance for the rest of the year. The reason for this was financial difficulties with a number of its tenants and in particular with its largest, Shopko. This caused a fairly widespread sell-off in Net Lease REITs with exposure to retail, including Realty Income.

Does this actually say anything about Realty Income's operations?

Spirit's difficulties certainly raise some questions about operations at other Net Lease REITs, especially those with exposure to tenants in retail businesses. For Realty Income, a look at its tenants and their financial stability is in order.

Luckily, Realty Income reported its earnings on April 24th so the data will be relatively current. This was a fairly upbeat report as O beat on both FFO and revenue. Looking at a presentation for Q1 results on its website, I find much of the data I want to see if Realty Income might be vulnerable to the same problems that hit Spirit.

So 45% of Realty's tenants have investment grade credit ratings and are thus unlikely to soon have trouble paying rent. Looking at the top 20 clients, none comes to mind as having any issues, and 9 of them are investment grade as well. Based on the average of rent coverage, it looks like most of the tenants should have no problems in the immediate future. I'd like to see what the worst coverage ratio was, but otherwise I am pretty satisfied that Realty Income is better positioned on its tenants' ability to continue to pay rent than Spirit. I find that the fact that Spirit Realty does not disclose how many of its tenants are investment grade is a significant difference with Realty Income.

Another potential cause for concern was that O had redeemed its preferred shares as announced here. So I wanted to look at how this impacted debt levels and coverage.

The slide above shows why management decided to redeem the preferred shares. Doing so improved their debt service and fixed charge coverage ratios. Brad Thomas has talked about the possibility of O getting a credit rating upgrade, and this looks to me like more realigning of the capital structure to improve the chances of an upgrade.

Spirit also revised its full-year guidance down, what did Realty Income do?

Forward guidance looks good to me with FFO/AFFO growth in the mid-single digits. I see no reason to think that Realty Income will experience the difficulties Spirit is facing.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). O is on David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) with a streak of 24 years of annual dividend increases (in fact O has been increasing the dividend every quarter for some time now).

I see nothing that would change my assessment of what to pay for shares of O from when I wrote about it here. I continue to think that O is a buy below $59. Below I repeat the calculator with the parameters I used previously.

Since O is trading around $56 or so a share, it's at a very good price to buy more now. I do note that today, Friday, May 5th, the price of O has been increasing. I also put my money where my mouth is as I have long wanted to buy some more shares of O. Earlier I bought 40 more shares of O (increasing my holdings by 10%).

Can options help?

Normally I would go into what option contract might be useful for getting the stock at a lower price or getting a bit more income beyond the dividend. However, I am recommending a buy based on a short-term price drop caused by concern over the performance of a similar company. Since that concern isn't a factor in Realty Income's performance, I don't expect the price drop in shares of O to last very long. So in this case, selling options isn't a good way to capture this opportunity. Options that expire on a weekly basis would be a better choice.

That said, the May expiration date is only 2 weeks away, and it does appear to have an attractive put contract.

Use a limit order and an investor should be able to get $3.55 or so for the put contract with a $60 strike price.

What to watch for going forward?

Realty Income has made some moves to change its capital structure, which I am assuming is to help get a credit upgrade. I will want to keep an eye on what the credit rating agencies have to say about it over the next few months as I think a credit upgrade would likely be a big growth catalyst.

Conclusion

Sometimes stock prices react irrationally to news. In the case of the share price of O reacting to the difficulties at Spirit Realty, I think that is the case. This price drop brings the share price of O down enough to be a good opportunity to pick up some more shares of a great dividend growth company. But I suspect investors will have to act quickly as the price already seems to be recovering from yesterday's fall.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair value is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.