Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around A Gilead Position

We also show how to build a hedged portfolio yourself, and we present an alternate version using our site's low potential return for Gilead.

Wall Street is more bullish though. Its consensus 12-month price target suggests a potential return of 14% over six months. We use that estimate in creating a bulletproof, or hedged

In Bret Jensen's assessment of Gilead Science's quarter, he wrote that he didn't see much near-term upside for the stock. Our site agrees, estimating a six-month potential return of 1.4%.

Gilead Reports

When we last looked at Gilead Sciences (GILD) (Heading South?) the company had just sponsored Pride Fort Lauderdale (pictured above). Since then the stock has headed south a few points.

In our March article, we looked at a couple of ways of hedging Gilead by itself, but here we'll build a hedged portfolio around it instead, as we did with AT&T (NYSE:T) last week (Until Taylor Swift Is 57?). We sometimes call these "bulletproof" portfolios, as we think the metaphor is apt: a bulletproof vest doesn't prevent all damage - bullets usually leave a nasty bruise. But it does certainly reduce the damage incurred.

We have one issue with Gilead that we didn't have with AT&T though: our site estimates a much lower potential return for it over the next six months. Seeking Alpha premium contributor Bret Jensen, who runs The Biotech Forum in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, wrote in his assessment of Gilead's earnings this week that "there probably is not a whole lot of near term upside in the stock."

Depending on how Jensen's defining "near term" there, our site agrees with him, as its potential return estimate for Gilead over the next six months is about 1.4%. But if you think that's Gilead's potential return, you're probably not going to want to include it in a concentrated portfolio. So, we'll use the six-month potential return implied by Wall Street's consensus price target for the stock (via Nasdaq, below), which, coincidentally, is also Stifel Nicolaus' price target (Jensen praised Stifel's take on Gilead in his post-earnings article).

That $87 12-month price target implies a potential return of about 14% for GILD over the next six months, so we'll use that figure for it in our hedged portfolio. We'll walk through how you can build your own hedged portfolio around Gilead below, and then we'll show you an example.

Building A Hedged Portfolio Around A Gilead Position

As we did with AT&T, we'll use the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around Gilead. We'll start with similar assumptions:

You have $50,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 8% over the next six months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You want to invest in a handful of names, including Gilead, with a goal of maximizing your potential return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you want to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step is to find names that have the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside Gilead - whether those returns comes partly from dividends or not isn't relevant (tax considerations aside). Our site, Portfolio Armor, calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history (which takes into account dividends) and option market sentiment), but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets, as we did above, if you like. Your initial universe can be as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~3,400 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the top-ten holdings of a leading ETF.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, gross potential returns are less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you'd be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 8% or greater. The lower the decline you're looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you'll be able to use.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, but these four steps are the basics.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using our site's automated hedged portfolio construction tool (screen captures via Portfolio Armor).

First, we enter "GILD" in the optional tickers field, along with the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($50,000) and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (8%).

After clicking "Next," we see the screen below, where we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for Gilead. We enter 14%.

Next, we click "Create," and after a minute or two of processing, are presented with the hedged portfolio below.

In addition to Gilead, the site included Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) as a primary security, based on its net potential returns, and share price (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), for example, wouldn't work here due to its high share price - you couldn't even buy one round lot of it with $50,000.). The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to Gilead and Align, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) as a "cash substitute" - that's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market seven-day yield, whichever is higher) and has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The site allocated as much as possible of the cash left over from its rounding-down step to the cash substitute. If you're building a hedged portfolio manually, you could just allocate your leftover cash to round lots of your primary security with the lowest share price (Gilead, in this case).

Note that each of the underlying securities is hedged. Here's a closer look at the Gilead hedge (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iOS app):

Although Align was hedged with an optimal put, Gilead was hedged with an optimal collar, as you can see above. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In Gilead's case, the collar won out. This collar was capped at 14% because that was the potential return we entered for it.

Hedging Cost

If you scroll back up to the hedged portfolio and look at the summary at the bottom of it, the hedging cost, as a percentage of portfolio starting value, was 1.4%, assuming, conservatively, that you placed your hedging trades at the worst end of the spread, buying the puts at the ask and selling the calls at the bid.

The Worst-Case Scenario

The worst-case scenario for this hedged portfolio is the "Max Drawdown" of -7.5%. That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first). That max draw down includes the 1.4% hedging cost; net of hedging cost, this portfolio would only be down 6.1% in the worst-case scenario.

Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 15.05%. That's what you'd get, net of hedging costs, if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely (in theory, you could get a higher return since the Align position is uncapped, but, again, that would be unlikely).

A More Likely Scenario

Historically, actual returns average about 0.3x our site's potential returns. The Expected Return of 7.82% takes that into account, along with the hedging cost, for the Align position, but not for Gilead, because we didn't use the site's potential return estimate for it.

Using Our Site's Potential Return For GILD

If you didn't enter a potential return for GILD in Step 2, our site would have used its 1.41% potential return estimate and hedged accordingly. The end result would have looked like this:

The worst-case scenario, the "Max Drawdown," would have been the same, but the hedging cost would have been negative, and the best-case scenario ("Net Potential Return") and the more likely scenario ("Expected Return") would both have been lower.

It will be interesting to see which portfolio is closer to its expected return in six months.

