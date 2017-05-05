Today's Jobs Report: No Vote Of Confidence In The Economy

Wages increased, year-on-year, in mid-single digits for certain skilled workers and low-wages workers who benefited from new minimum wage laws. But most workers muddled along at around 2.5%.

The print of 174,000 monthly average jobs (including revisions from February and March, and the current month) has been seen many times since the 2008 crisis.

This morning's jobs report showing 211,000 jobs substantially exceeded expectations of 185,000. Both the unemployment rate and the U-6 measures of employment also decreased, to 4.4% and 8.6%, respectively. The unemployment rate decreased to its lowest level in nearly a decade, since May 2007. Average three months' jobs creation was 174,000, but that average was down over 30,000 from the average 205,000 jobs that were created in 2016 for the same 3-month period.

Troubling in this job report is that it is heavily skewed toward Leisure and Hospitality occupations, which tend to pay low wages (about $402 per week), with 55,000 new jobs; and, also, Education and Health Services occupations, with 41,000 new jobs, which tend to be subsidized heavily by state and local governments. These same sector occupations tended to support much of the better monthly jobs performance during the Obama Administration as well. They don't necessarily point to better performance in the economy.

Nevertheless, there was some good news in terms of wages; an increase of 2.5% over the same period last year. Some of that may have come from new minimum wage laws in lower-wage sector occupations, like Leisure and Hospitality, where wages are up 4.33% over last April. But it also came in the Mining and Logging sector as well as the Information sector, where wages were up 5.85% and 5.79%, respectively, over last April. (Utility workers, among the highest paid occupations, saw average weekly wages fall by $20 per week, month-to-month, likely because of improvements in the weather that cut lineman's overtime.) These wage increases, coupled with a 2.7% deflation in the Trimmed Mean PCE inflation rate, the measure of inflation that most Americans recognize in their day- to-day expenditures, should improve most people's standard of living somewhat.

Source: The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy

The other aspect of the employment report that was hopeful was that the heavy losses we saw in retail in February and March have apparently been arrested, at least for the time being. Retail jobs increased by 6,300; not that much, but better than the roughly 30,000 jobs that were lost in each of the two prior months.

It will be some time before we can assess whether that sector has stabilized, but we remain concerned about REITs that have heavy retail space exposure, as we wrote previously.

Among the higher wage jobs, Professional and Business Services added the most jobs, but down substantially (by 18,000 jobs) from March hiring. Also gaining was the Financial Activities sector, adding 19,000 jobs, and Mining and Logging, which added some 10,000 jobs.

The Outlook

Today's job print was favorable, but not nearly enough to prove that the economy is on track for solid growth. We have seen jobs print at an average of 174,000 several times since the Great Recession, most recently this past Winter (in the Summer of 2016, the three-month average of jobs ran well over 200,000). But so many jobs in the same low-wage and government supported and subsidized sectors, as we see in this month's jobs report, don't point to a robust economy.

Nevertheless, the concerns we had for the economy in mid-April have been partially assuaged. The yield curve has moved off the precipitous narrowing of the 3-month and the 10-year yield curve, having "bottomed-out" at just 136 bps on April 18th. That move and the precipitous decline in April deeply concerned us. As of yesterday, the spread stands at 150 bps. Still, we are well off the nearly 200 bps difference we saw at the start of the year, so we are carefully monitoring it, week-to-week.

Core inflation (i.e., excluding fuel and food) figures won't be out until the middle of this month, but the March figure - the lowest since November 2015 - and the overall trajectory was a concern that won't be assuaged until we see that the rate is stable at roughly 2% with sustained jobs growth.

We look for the Fed to "stand pat" on rates until at least September, We think the Fed will "wait and see" until there is stronger evidence of more robust growth beyond today's jobs report, additional evidence of wages increasing and labor shortages across the broader economy, and a sustainable, consistent, inflation rate.

