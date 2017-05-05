Avoid Mallinckrodt Into Earnings

Mallinckrodt CEO Mark Trudeau

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) reports quarterly earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $781.22 million and EPS of $1.63. The revenue estimate implies a 6% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Mallinckrodt Is Too Heavily Dependent Upon Acthar

Mallinckrodt's top line grew 2% Y/Y last quarter, a sharp departure from the double-digit growth generated in prior quarters. The "Other Specialty" segment has been growing through acquisitions, but was only up 10% last quarter. Acthar carried the quarter again with 13% revenue growth. It now represents 40% of total revenue, up from 36% in the year earlier period.

Not only is Mallinckrodt no longer a growth company, but it has actually been battening down the hatches. Earlier this year, it sold its Nuclear Imaging business to IBA Molecular for $690 million. The company also announced the sale of its Intrathecal Therapy business for $203 million. The unit markets products for the treatment of spasticity via intrathecal (spinal column) drug delivery, and was not considered core to Mallinckrodt's product portfolio geared towards the treatment of rare diseases.

Acquisitive drug companies like Mallinckrodt and Valeant (NYSE:VRX) have come under fire amid the furor over rising drug prices. It is uncertain whether Valeant can repay its $30 billion debt load now that it faces pricing pressure in certain of its drugs and generic competition in others. In my opinion, it is prudent for Mallinckrodt to sell assets while the market is accommodating. Valeant on the other hand is in dire straits and has struggled with asset sales. Mallinckrodt's $6.2 billion debt load is still at 4.2x EBITDA, which could become problematic if its drugs were to face pricing pressure in the future.

Is Acthar In Trouble?

Acthar continues to face public scrutiny. On a per patient basis, Acthar is one of the most-expensive drugs reimbursed by Medicaid. Short seller Citron Research has in the past questioned the efficacy of the drug. In January, Mallinckrodt paid a $100 million fine for anti-competitive practices pursuant to Synacthen Depot, and agreed to license the drug to Marathon Pharmaceuticals. Marathon could potentially pursue FDA approval for Infantile Spasms ("IF") and Nephrotic Syndrome ("NS") - putting it in competition with Acthar.

Mallinckrodt thinks the action is a non-event. However, anything - more competition, mandatory price rollbacks or less payouts from Medicaid - that could hurt Acthar is a major risk to the company. I have been bearish on the company for several months. Unfortunately, MNK has been unflappable, which has hurt my short position.

Conclusion

MNK is down about 20% Y/Y despite Acthar headwinds. Now that Mallinckrodt has battened down the hatches, I do not see much upside for the company. The downside could be unquantifiable. Avoid MNK into earnings.