Chesapeake Energy: There Might Be More Pain Before Any Gains

It looks like Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) cannot catch a break at the moment. The company came out with solid financial and operational results, but the oil prices came under pressure and took down almost every oil and gas producer. Chesapeake has especially been sensitive to price changes in the commodities market in the past. So, the reaction alone to the oil price was not surprising. However, the market completely ignored the positives that came from the earnings announcement. The way Chesapeake Energy's stock prices behaves in response to the changes in the oil prices, it has made it an easy target for traders who can easily manipulate the stock price for some quick gains.

The company was able to meet or exceed most of the targets for the quarter. Production was close to the higher end of the guidance and the earnings for the quarter (23 cents) were better than the market expectations (19 cents). Total production for the quarter was 528,000 Boe/d (upper end target was 535,000 Boe/d). As the management is trying to move towards liquids, oil production of 83,700 Boe/d shows that Chesapeake is on track for its oil production target. These figures were also close to the upper end target of 85,000 Boe/d. in addition to this, oil production is expected to reach 100,000 barrels per day by the end of the year. When the management gave guidance for the first quarter, there were some doubts about their ability to meet production growth targets. This was one of the key reasons for the stock's poor performance in the first few months of the year. However, these results show that the fears about production growth were misplaced and Chesapeake can grow its production in key segments when needed.

Average realized price for the quarter was $51.72 per barrel. At these prices, the company was able to report a profit, which further proves that Chesapeake has now become a low-cost producer and oil price of around $50 will be enough for the company to be profitable. Further reduction in production and gathering costs indicates that the management is not done with cost controls yet and we might see a slight improvement in future margins as well. Cash on hand has come down to $249 million, but the overall liquidity is still strong as the credit facility is largely unused. Total available liquidity is $3.3 billion, which should be enough for the company to meet its needs. Keep in mind that if oil prices go over $55 per barrel, then Chesapeake will be generating healthy cash from its operations. The payment for 2019 notes has also reduced cash balance. I was expecting the company to use credit facility alone to pay for this bond, but the management has used some of the cash at hand as well.

Source: Earnings Announcement

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $525 million. Similar EBITDA figures for the next three quarters will result in full year adjusted EBITDA of over $2 billion. Personally, I believe the company can generate even more as oil prices start to move higher and reach $60 by the end of the year. However, even if we keep our estimates on the conservative side, we are going to get a leverage ratio of around 4.3x (without the impact of any debt repayments in the next three quarters). It is still high but stronger liquidity and better cash flow generation might get it a rating upgrade from the credit rating agencies. If the company sells some assets and uses those proceeds to bring down debt (currently at $9.1 billion), then it is certain to get an upgrade. Progress on fundamentals plus debt reduction will also push the stock price higher.

About the oil market and volatility. I have been saying in my previous articles that global oil markets will become even more volatile in the short-term. The landscape of the industry is changing and almost all the players are trying to adjust to the new dynamics. While OPEC is reducing supply, major players like Saudi Arabia are not willing to cede their market share. Saudi oil minister's statement that they expected the US shale producers to grow production might confound some. However, if you were expecting anything else from the US producers, then you were not paying attention to the market. US producers were working hard to be profitable at around $50, and as the oil prices hit that mark, they were going to start pumping more. US production is going to rise but the global inventories are expected to come down as the OPEC members will push supply cut agreement into the second half of the year.

These countries are not sitting idly by as well. Saudi Arabia has reduced its product price for Europe as it intends to capture more market share in the area. US and North Sea oil, on the other hand, has found its way into the Asian market due to the arbitrage opportunity. Asia still remains oversupplied but the inventories are slowly drawing down. This carnage will continue at least in the short-term as even a small piece of news will cause ripples in the market. Volatility will be high. For example, at the start of the year, hedge funds were quite bullish and net long positions were outstripping the short positions, indicating that there was confidence among these funds that OPEC supply cut will be enough. However, in the last two months, their bullish stance has softened to some extent and the doubt has started to creep in. When the volatility is high, commodities markets start to behave erratically. This volatility will affect the stock prices of energy companies as well. Investors need to remain calm as the majority of the banks and international agencies still believe that supply-demand balance will be achieved by the end of the year.

Russia and Iran are also following the policy of expansion. However, both these countries are going about it in a different manner. Russia is offering discount to its European and Asian customers, while Iran is working on getting long-term contracts from European refiners. Keep in mind that Iran is unlikely to grow production further. They are now looking for long-term partnerships in order to ensure revenues. Inventories are coming down slowly and it will take some time for the supply-demand balance to be achieved. However, oil prices should not remain below $50 for too long. The sell-off has come due to the fears about OPEC's ability to affect the global inventories. As more data comes out and the group meets on 25th of this month, we will likely see more steps to prop up the oil price. If anything, this drop might push the group to roll-over the same level of supply cut into the second half of the year. There were rumors that the group might not want to implement the same level of cut.

Chesapeake is staying true to its recent history of moving with the oil price. It is nothing to worry about as I believe oil price will recover in the next few weeks. Chesapeake's operational and financial results are impressive and it shows that the progress on strategy is on-track. Ignore the short-term price fluctuations and wait for the turnaround to complete in the next 18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.