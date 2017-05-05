DryShips: Why It Was Up 50% Today

The gain did not last long. Within less than an hour the stock dropped about 21% from its peak.

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Just before market close yesterday (May 04, 2017) the stock shot by about 13%, from $0.75 to $0.85. Again, this morning at the market open, the stock gained as much as 50%, from $0.80 to $1.19. The gain did not hold a long. Within an hour the stock dropped 21% from its peak. With this much of volatility, even a day trader may lose money on this, and therefore it is not worth the investment.

What was the reason for the massive gain?

The last press release from the company was May 2, 2017. Below are what could be the possibilities for this massive run:

Short, Naked Short and Short Covering: As we can see from the chart below, the short volume has been decreasing since May 01, 2017. The short volume has dropped from 60% to 40%. Therefore the short covering (buying shares) must have pushed the price higher. The short sellers choose to close their positions ahead of the reverse split.

As we can see from the chart below (naked short data), the volume for naked shorting has been decreasing since May 01, 2017. Similarly, the naked short sellers choose to close their positions ahead of the May 11th reverse split. Even though naked shorting is the illegal practice of short selling shares that have not been affirmatively determined to exist, it is still exists in the market.

Possibility of Swing Trades by Insiders

As a foreign company, DRYS is currently enjoying very limited SEC filings. Consequently shareholders may not know exactly what is going on with the company. The officers, directors and substantial shareholders can participate in a swing trade and buy and sell shares in less than six months without disclosing to the SEC.

Conclusion

In sum, the stock is worthless due to on-going massive dilution (Kalani deals $159.4 million ) and a $2 billion shelf offering (issue shares on a regular basis). My recommendation is not touching this stock because in this case even a day trader may lose money. I strongly believe that the company may take advantage of these bull-runs and sell millions of new shares to Kalani, and Kalani will sell to public as usual. The company said that the reverse split 1 for 7 will take effect on May 11, 2017 at market open. With this reverse split, the outstanding shares will be reduced from about 66 million to 9 million. I do not believe that 66 million share count can stay until May 11, 2017. While it may increase, it is not worth it to go long on this stock. A short is the more preferable choice.

