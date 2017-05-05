MannKind: Afrezza Sales Still Low As Company Tries To Increase Outreach

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) announced on May 4, 2017 that it and One drop have reached a Memorandum of Understanding regarding adding the inhaled insulin Afrezza into the One Drop platform. The understanding includes three main components:

Access, Cost Savings and Convenience initiatives, intended to simplify the complexity of starting and staying on mealtime insulin. Customized Coaching and Engagement designed to help people on Afrezza achieve the American Diabetes Association (ADA) recommendation of an A1C goal of less than 7%. Design innovation around packaging and exploration of a reusable Afrezza Inhaler with integrated Bluetooth technology

One Drop is a service for diabetics that has received rave reviews within the diabetes community. In particular, the unlimited test strips seem to be wildly popular. It is a subscription service that allows users to track many aspects of handling the disease and includes coaching.

First things first. For users of Afrezza this is very welcomed news. Anything that can assist a person with diabetes should be viewed as a positive step forward. If this platform can raise exposure of Afrezza it would also be a positive. That being said, I cover MannKind the equity and how any news might impact that equity.

It is not a secret that MannKind is in a sort of desperation mode these days. This is partly illustrated by the company issuing a press release that a Memorandum of Understanding was announced rather than a full blown announcement of a collaboration agreement. On its face it has the appearance of the company trying to announce anything possible that is positive when much of everything else is not very positive at all.

A Memorandum of Understanding is not a deal. It is essentially one step up from a gentleman's agreement. It typically states that the parties have an interest in reaching a deal, and are going to move on to negotiate possible terms. A Memorandum of Understanding does not guarantee a deal. It simply guarantees discussion about a deal. The negotiations of a possible deal could take days, weeks, or months. It is important that investors grasp this, especially when a company is in a tough situation.

Essentially the One Drop deal is great for Afrezza and its users if it comes to fruition, but whether or not it will be great for MannKind is yet to be determined.

Moving On To Scripts

For the week ending April 28th, the sales of Afrezza remain lower than what any investor would like to see. The latest data has scripts at 285. Total scripts remains below 300, but new scripts at 155 is the highest we have seen since MannKind took control of the marketing of Afrezza in July of 2016.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Seeing new scripts at a new high is a positive. It takes new scripts to lead to refills. The problem Afrezza is having is that the translation from new scripts to refills is not happening at a level that can deliver meaningful growth. New scripts can be obtained with relative ease when there are free samples and substantial discounting. What appears to be happening is that users are not satisfied with the initial experience for some reason. It could be cost, it could be efficacy, it could be a learning curve that is too cumbersome for many in our instant satisfaction society. It is critical that MannKind identify what the cause of a poor refill rate is and address it as quickly as possible.

On a quarter over quarter basis we are seeing slight improvement. With four weeks of data in Q2 of 2017, sales of Afrezza are tracking 11.21% better than what was delivered in Q1. The troubling part with that is two fold. First is the fact that Q1 was the worst full sales quarter in the two year history of Afrezza. The second is that beating your worst quarter by just 11% is not much of a victory. It is progress, but it is slow progress. MannKind needs to see a much bigger growth curve than we are seeing. They need to be delivering growth of 10% a week to impress the street. The see-saw results we are seeing translate to treading water.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year data is improving slightly. This is a dynamic that I have predicted, as the current effort gets compared to the slowing effort of Sanofi as it was tranbsitioning away from Afrezza. The year over year comparison has current sales 18.85% lower than a year ago at this time. No, a negative number is not good, but when you consider that the old comparison was as high as 50%, the optics are much improved. The optics might make the conversation easier, but if you scratch the surface and look at the level of sales, no one is impressed. The MannKind team has now had full control for 10 months. Scripts are simply not piling up. Look at the comparison between 10 months ago and today:

July 1, 2016 had Trx at 266, Nrx at 107, and refills at 159

April 28, 2017 had Trx of 285, Nrx of 155, and refills at 130

This is not data that excites potential partners, potential lenders, or potential investors.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Afrezza sales are still trending below the sales projections I made earlier this year. They are bouncing up to the projections I made, but the see-saw effect is still happening. It is highly likely that my very modest sales projections will actually be too aggressive. Investors should understand that even if my projections are met, it will not be a signal for a turn-around in MannKind as an equity, nor as a barometer for potential commercial success of Afrezza. Sales need to be substantially higher than my projections to impress the street.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind remains pretty precarious. By my estimation MannKind's cash position as of April 28th was at about $29.5 million. If one assumes that the $10 million cash burn per month remains accurate, the cash on hand will last about 12 more weeks. MannKind does have a credit line that is $30.1 million. If we include the credit line, there are 24 more weeks of operations available. If the debt obligation in July is paid in cash, the runway gets shorter. If it is swapped for equity, existing shareholders will be diluted.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

MannKind has its quarterly call for Q1 2017 results scheduled for May 10th. The Annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for May 18th. The next week or so will be very interesting for shareholders. MannKind stock remains below $1 per share, and 10 days have passed with the company out of NASDAQ compliance. If the stock remains below $1 for 30 days the company will get a de-listing notice. This could force contemplation of yet another reverse split. The issue with being in this position is that it takes leverage away from MannKind in any negotiation.

Investors that have been in this equity for a long time are under water. Investors playing the equity now could see gains on swing trades. MannKind is fast approaching what I call the lottery ticket phase. There will be a point in time where it may be worth a risk to pick up some shares on the chance that a rabbit gets pulled out of a hat. For those investors the caution I offer is not to get crazy. You would not go to the store and commit 10% of your wealth to Powerball tickets, so be careful. Watch the news wires, and play this smart. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.