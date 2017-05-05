Belden To Acquire Thinklogical For Video Transmission Technologies

Belden will use Thinklogical to bolster its efforts in broadcast markets, followed by military and intelligence opportunities.

Thinklogical has developed a range of video and data transmission technologies for large-scale applications.

Belden wants to acquire Thinklogical for $160 million in cash.

Signal transmission firm Belden (NYSE:BDC) has agreed to acquire Thinklogical from private equity firm Riverside Partners for $160 million in cash. Thinklogical has developed a range of video and related data technologies for large-scale transmission in broadcast and mission-critical applications.

Belden aims to focus its efforts on building out its broadcast business while secondarily pursuing opportunities in the military and intelligence markets.

Milford, Connecticut-based Thinklogical was founded in 2003 by VP Peter Henderson and Director David Cheever to provide enterprises and government agencies with the ability to access, transport, display and analyze video data.

Management is headed by President and CEO John Stroup, who was elected chairman of the Board in 2016.

The company has developed a range of solutions for KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse), SDI and DVI applications and also provides Information Assurance capabilities for NATO, Common Criteria, and EAL4 protocols.

In 2010, private equity firm Riverside Partners (Steven Kaplan) acquired a majority interest in Thinklogical, with the stated purpose of helping the company to scale its operations further.

Belden will pay $160 million upfront for Thinklogical in an all-cash deal from available cash on hand. As of December 31, 2016, Belden had $848 million in cash and equivalents, so it appears to have ample liquidity to pay for the deal, which is expected to close in 2Q 2017.

Thinklogical had 2016 revenues of $51 million, so Belden is paying a Price/Sales multiple of 3.1x. Additionally, Thinklogical earned net income of $12 million in 2016.

Belden's management says the deal will be "accretive to GAAP…by approximately $0.04 per diluted share...in the first full year of ownership."

Belden is in the signal transmission business, so the acquisition of Thinklogical is an excellent idea to expand on that core business in several ways.

The amount of video data being pushed through networks is growing at astounding rates each year. Thinklogical’s large-scale video distribution technologies will bolster Belden’s efforts to penetrate the real-time video management market opportunities.

In addition, the markets of enterprise video, command and control and military are accessible to Belden with the Thinklogical acquisition.

As Belden Chairman and CEO John Stroup stated:

The business is uniquely well-positioned for success, given its numerous market growth drivers, industry-leading proprietary products, and difficult-to-obtain intelligence & defense accreditations. This is a very compelling opportunity for Belden that provides additional opportunities for profitable growth in our Broadcast Solutions platform.

So, Belden sees the deal as primarily an opportunity for continuing to develop its broadcast business and, secondarily, for access to intelligence and defense markets.

That makes sense. The broadcast video transmission market was $1.2 billion in 2012 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2013 to 2019, according to a Research and Markets report on broadcast switchers.

Notably, sports broadcasting is considered the "most attractive segment and accounted for 23.3% of the global market share in 2012."

Military and intelligence markets tend to be slow-moving and lumpy with high-risk bidding processes that usually require working as a subcontractor to a "prime contractor."

Belden's focus on the broadcast market with an eye to available military and intelligence opportunities is the right priority for this deal.

