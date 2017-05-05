Cenovus Energy - Is Stock A Buy Or Sell?

Price/Sales ratio is 0.8x in line with industry average of 0.8x and below S&P 500 of 1.8x.

Price/Book ratio is 1.1x which is marginally below industry average of 1.2x and S&P 500 of 1.90x.

Source: Morningstar

Based on the stock price chart above, it is clear that Cenovus Energy's (NYSE:CVE) shares are in an downward trend, while its competitors Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO), Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) seem to be either losing momentum or moving sideways. Shareholders and potential investors of CVE may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment, and whether CVE stock rates as a buy, hold or sell?

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the company's earnings, peer analysis & valuation, street expectations & fundamentals. That might help answer whether CVE stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

Earnings Analysis

Source : Reuters

*Note: Data in Canadian Dollar

CVE reported better than expected earnings in 3 out of 5 earnings. It last posted its earnings for Q12017 on April 26th. The company reported EPS negative $0.05 for the quarter, topping street estimates of negative $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the street estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted negative $0.51. CVE has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.82 (CMP $9.21). The firm's market cap is $7.67 billion.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Source : Reuters

The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the FY2016 (down 7% YoY). Currently, analysts expect CVE to generate revenue of $19.0 billion (up 57% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $21.57 million (up 14% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

In March 2017, CVE has agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) 50% interest in the FCCL Partnership.

"This transformational acquisition allows us to take full control of our best-in-class oil sands projects and to add a second growth platform across the prolific Deep Basin that provides complementary short-cycle development opportunities," said Brian Ferguson, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer."The acquisition is accretive and significantly increases Cenovus' growth potential. Going forward, we plan to focus capital spending on these two value platforms. At the same time, we intend to divest a significant portion of our legacy conventional assets to help fund the transaction."

Analysts are expecting CVE to post EPS of $0.32 in 2017 from negative $0.65 in 2016. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 28.78x. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $0.56, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 16.44x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Income Statement Analysis - Strong operational performance

Source : Morningstar

Over the past 5 quarters, EBITDA margin increased by 494 bps (13.02% to 17.96%). Oil sands operating costs were $8.97/bbl in Q12017, a 6% decrease from the same period a year earlier, while non-fuel oil sands operating costs were $6.23/bbl, a 15% decline. Also, SG&A reduced to 1.83% from 2.65% and interest expense to 2.16% from 3.89%. During same period, net income margin has increased to 5.35% from negative 5.21%. CVE's Cash from operating activities was $328 million, an 80% increase from 2016.

Current Valuation

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

Source : Morningstar

I have discussed, that based on forward P/E ratio CVE is trading at below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Price/Book ratio is 1.1x which is marginally below industry average of 1.2x and S&P 500 of 1.90x. Also, Price/Sales ratio is 0.8x in line with industry average of 0.8x and below S&P 500 of 1.8x.

Conclusion - An Undervalued Growth Stock

Revenue Growth : Currently, analysts expect CVE to generate revenue of $19.0 billion (up 57% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $21.57 million (up 14% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

EPS Growth : Analysts are expecting CVE to post EPS of $0.32 in 2017 from negative $0.65 in 2016 and $0.56 in 2018

Undervalued Valuation:

1. Forward P/E :Based on forward P/E ratio CVE is trading at below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x

2. Price/Book ratio is 1.1x which is marginally below industry average of 1.2x and S&P 500 of 1.9x

3.Price/Sales ratio is 0.8x in line with industry average of 0.8x and below S&P 500 of 1.8x

Market View - Positive

Source: Nasdaq

Of the analysts covering CVE, 3 recommended it as a " Buy," 2 recommended it as a "Hold " and 1 recommended it as "Sell"

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend Buy rating for CVE based on the following factors:

1. The acquisition is accretive and significantly increases Cenovus' growth potential

2. Strong consensus revenue & EPS estimates

3. Improving operational performance

4. Undervalued growth stock

5. Market view is positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.