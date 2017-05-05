I Just Bought This 8% Yield

This research report was jointly produced with co-author Big Dog Investments.

With the current macroeconomic environment for mREITs, purchasing shares around or above book value isn't a strong investment. Even though earnings have looked good, there are still some fundamental challenges with the sector. CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) is trading at above book value, but it is still an excellent mREIT. I wouldn't put a bullish rating on CYS, but they are still a strong company.

While I'm not bullish on investing in common shares, I do like how the preferred shares are looking. The preferred shares have occasionally been skirting the line near the buy range. In the event they were to cross into the buy range, I would be happy to buy some. Speaking of which, within the last few days, CYS-B has dipped into the buy range and I loaded up on some shares.

The chart below shows just how close the preferred shares of CYS are to being a buy:

CYS-A and CYS-B are valued closely together currently and are both nearly at a buy. To simplify what the prices are for a buy or a sell, I'll give specific numbers below.

CYS-A is currently at $24.48 and is well below the sell range, which would be at $25.14. That's a material amount and just because the shares aren't a clear buy right now doesn't mean they wouldn't be a good investment. CYS-A would only need to drop to $24.34 to have a buy rating. If we're looking at the range from buy to sell, the preferred shares are definitely skirting the line for a buy and well away from a sell.

CYS-B is currently at $23.83 and is well below the sell range, which would be at $24.58. CYS-B would only need to drop to $23.63 to have a buy rating. As you can tell, both shares are extremely similar in the range from being really close to a clear buy and well away from the sell price.

It should be noted that while these shares may look like a clear buy to some, there's a lot that goes into preferred share price targets. Having numerous metrics and countless hours of research is what has led to being correct over 150 consecutive times in the preferred shares for mREITs. There is still a chance at being wrong and there's also the chance this current streak has just been a massive string of luck. The main point is that the system used to decide which preferred shares are a buy or a sell is extremely in depth.

In the chart below, you will be able to see several metrics, which can be used to value both preferred shares of CYS:

There are a few minor differences between the two preferred shares, but despite the differences, they are still valued closely together by the market. The first difference is that CYS-B has almost nine more months of call protection. CYS-A's first call date will be coming up in a few months and is most likely a factor in the price difference of $24.48 compared to $23.83. While the call price isn't significant, it's still enough to take into consideration when comparing the two.

The Market Cap/Pref Share Liquidation is almost at a 5, which is where'd I'd have a green value for this metric. 4.63 isn't fantastic, but it's not low enough to start wondering what is going on.

The stripped yields for both are very similar, CYS-B at 7.93% and CYS-A at 7.97%. There have been times where the price has dropped on CYS-B and the yield was around 8.10%. Now that the market has equalized the two shares, there's isn't a clear winner out of the two. There's a slightly lower yield if invested in CYS-B but you're also getting additional call protection and will be safe for a year.

Conclusion

CYS is one of the better mREITs for newer investors to the sector. Mainly because their presentations are very clear and their quarterly and annual reports have the data investors need to understand the details and make a more informed decision. However, even though CYS is straight forward compared to other mREITs, who present convoluted information, I'm still not comfortable paying a premium for their common equity.

Their preferred shares have dropped to a buy rating multiple times and I'll buy either if they do it again. Currently, they are still both solid investments and give almost an 8% yield from a strong mREIT. The main choice to choose from CYS-A and CYS-B is whether you want the slightly higher yield from CYS-A or a little more call protection from CYS-B.